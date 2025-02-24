Galaxy S25 Edge camera: Everything you need to know





But is removing a camera lens or two really such a big compromise? Let's take a look. But is removing a camera lens or two really such a big compromise? Let's take a look.





Galaxy S25 Edge Camera Specs (based on leaks)









Galaxy S25 Edge Main Camera









Galaxy S25 Edge seems to be the same one as what we have on the First, the good news is that the main camera on theseems to be the same one as what we have on the Galaxy S25 Ultra — a 200 MP one with Samsung's ISOCELL HP2 sensor.





S25 Edge will be a premium device. Heck, even the $1,000 That is a clear indication that thewill be a premium device. Heck, even the $1,000 Galaxy S25 Plus uses a smaller, 50 MP sensor for its main camera!





Galaxy S25 Edge Secondary Camera





Next, the second camera on the S25 Edge will be an ultra-wide one with a 12 MP resolution, so not quite as good as the S25 Ultra, which uses a 50 MP sensor, but on par with the S25 and S25 Plus models.





And finally, the bad news is that there are no telephoto cameras on the S25 Edge .

Samsung is betting that it can do some sensor cropping and give us decent zoom quality thanks to that, but it's obvious that the S25 Edge will have worse quality than the S25 series at 3X zoom, 5X zoom and beyond.





That is the big compromise.





It's an open question whether having an ultra-wide camera is the best choice (I would personally much prefer having a zoom camera instead), but that's what Samsung seems to be doing with the S25 Edge .





Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to support everything the regular S25 series have: As for software features, theis expected to support everything the regular S25 series have: Galaxy AI , 8K video, Expert RAW camera modes and so on.





Learn more about this super thin phone here:





But having a thinner phone inevitably means that some compromises have to be made — the battery size will be smaller and we are also getting fewer cameras.