Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Samsung executive defends Galaxy S25 Edge from critique: “just hold it”

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may not be as feature-rich as the Ultra, but it sure feels great.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge trailer
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a stunning feat of engineering, but compromises had to be made in more than one key aspect. Blake Gaiser — director of smartphone product management at Samsung Electronics America — defended the phone’s shortcomings in a recent interview.

In Gaiser’s eyes, the S25 Edge isn’t a phone where users should focus on the specifications. He says that he basically “gave up” on trying to woo consumers with the hardware packed within the slim chassis. Instead, Gaiser now simply asks people to hold the phone before passing any judgment on it.

And so when I hear those naysayers, I'm like, okay, get your hands on the device, and then let’s see what your opinion is.
— Blake Gaiser, Tom’s Guide, June 2025

The Galaxy S25 Edge is, in Gaiser’s opinion, a phone for the people who want a large and powerful phone without the weight and unnecessary features that they don’t need. Gaiser defends the lack of telephoto zoom by saying that most users don’t need it. He claims that “people don't really understand the quality of their photos,” and as such can still take excellent pictures without telephoto zoom.

Video Thumbnail
The Galaxy S25 Edge provides an Ultra experience in a much slimmer form factor. | Video credit — Samsung

One aspect that I personally dislike about the new slim phone craze is the smaller battery. Battery life has been a major concern for me for many years, but Gaiser says that most users just need “all-day” battery. The S25 Edge battery isn’t as bad as I had initially feared, so Gaiser is right about that. However, I would have definitely preferred a thicker phone with a bigger battery.

But that’s the entire selling point of the Edge, and something that Gaiser said multiple times throughout the interview. In his eyes, the slimness, weight, and distribution of said weight makes the S25 Edge a very compelling sidegrade to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and a formidable competitor to the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

Apple is, of course, not far behind in the new slim phone race. The iPhone 17 Air is reportedly going to replace the iPhone Plus model, which had previously replaced the mini model. Reports indicate that the Air will have similar compromises to the Edge, opting instead for a more elegant form.

But only time will tell whether super slim phones catch on, or whether the S25 Edge will flop.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 2

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 5

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Discounted by $261, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is just too good to pass up
Discounted by $261, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is just too good to pass up

Latest News

Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless