Samsung executive defends Galaxy S25 Edge from critique: “just hold it”

The Galaxy S25 Edge is, in Gaiser’s opinion, a phone for the people who want a large and powerful phone without the weight and unnecessary features that they don’t need. Gaiser defends the lack of telephoto zoom by saying that most users don’t need it. He claims that “people don't really understand the quality of their photos,” and as such can still take excellent pictures without telephoto zoom.

The Galaxy S25 Edge provides an Ultra experience in a much slimmer form factor. | Video credit — Samsung

One aspect that I personally dislike about the new slim phone craze is the smaller battery. Battery life has been a major concern for me for many years, but Gaiser says that most users just need “all-day” battery. The



But that’s the entire selling point of the Edge, and something that Gaiser said multiple times throughout the interview. In his eyes, the slimness, weight, and distribution of said weight makes the S25 Edge a very compelling sidegrade to the



Apple is, of course, not far behind in the new slim phone race. The iPhone 17 Air is reportedly going to replace the iPhone Plus model, which had previously replaced the mini model. Reports indicate that the Air will have similar compromises to the Edge, opting instead for a more elegant form.



