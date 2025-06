Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover

Trade-in Get the Galaxy S25 Edge for up to $750 off $469 99 $1219 99 $750 off (61%) The Galaxy S25 Edge is ultra-slim, yet durable Samsung high-end phone with a stunning display and excellent performance. Get yours at the official store and save up to $630 with eligible device trade-ins. You also save $120 before trade-ins on the 512GB model. Buy at Samsung

However, the jumbo-sizedisn't the only heavily discounted top-tier phone you can save big on right now. Samsung is also offering a generous $120 discount in the form of a free storage upgrade on its all-new superstar, the 512GB Galaxy S25 Edge . And if you have an old phone to trade, you could save up to an additional $630—depending on your device's make and model.Now, who is thea great pick for? Simply put, this powerhouse is perfect for users who want cutting-edge performance in a compact and ultra-slim form factor. With Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM under the hood, it delivers performance on par with the other Galaxy S25 models. In other words, it'll handle any task or game you throw at it with ease.But unlike the othermodels, our friend here is just 5.8mm thin. Samsung even boasts that it's the slimmest S Series phone yet. For comparison, the vanillaand themeasure 7.2mm thick, while the Ultra pushes that up to 8.2mm.Of course, the slim design comes at a cost. That's why it lacks a telephoto camera and packs a relatively small 3,900mAh battery. That being said, its 200MP main snapper and 12MP ultra-wide unit capture gorgeous photos with little loss of detail when zooming up to 4X—of course, going beyond that results in noticeable degradation.As for the battery, it should last you the whole day on a single charge with moderate use—assuming you don’t use the cameras or play games much. But even if you need to make a quick pit stop for charging, the phone reaches 100% in just over an hour.So, yeah! There are some trade-offs when choosing the. But if it fits the bill for you, and you don't mind the lack of a telephoto camera or the smaller battery, we suggest acting fast and taking advantage of Samsung's Discover deal while it lasts!