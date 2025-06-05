Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
The 512GB model comes with a free storage upgrade, and you can save up to an additional $630 with a trade-in.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's a fantastic time to be a Samsung fan in the market for a new smartphone or earbuds! With the tech giant's Discover Summer Sale in full swing, we're seeing unmissable deals left and right.
For instance, bargain hunters looking to enhance their listening can save up to $150 on the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. As for those seeking a high-end smartphone, Samsung is slashing up to $650 off its Galaxy S25+, including a free storage upgrade.
However, the jumbo-sized Galaxy S25+ isn't the only heavily discounted top-tier phone you can save big on right now. Samsung is also offering a generous $120 discount in the form of a free storage upgrade on its all-new superstar, the 512GB Galaxy S25 Edge. And if you have an old phone to trade, you could save up to an additional $630—depending on your device's make and model.
Now, who is the Galaxy S25 Edge a great pick for? Simply put, this powerhouse is perfect for users who want cutting-edge performance in a compact and ultra-slim form factor. With Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM under the hood, it delivers performance on par with the other Galaxy S25 models. In other words, it'll handle any task or game you throw at it with ease.
Of course, the slim design comes at a cost. That's why it lacks a telephoto camera and packs a relatively small 3,900mAh battery. That being said, its 200MP main snapper and 12MP ultra-wide unit capture gorgeous photos with little loss of detail when zooming up to 4X—of course, going beyond that results in noticeable degradation.
As for the battery, it should last you the whole day on a single charge with moderate use—assuming you don’t use the cameras or play games much. But even if you need to make a quick pit stop for charging, the phone reaches 100% in just over an hour.
So, yeah! There are some trade-offs when choosing the Galaxy S25 Edge. But if it fits the bill for you, and you don't mind the lack of a telephoto camera or the smaller battery, we suggest acting fast and taking advantage of Samsung's Discover deal while it lasts!
But unlike the other Galaxy S25 models, our friend here is just 5.8mm thin. Samsung even boasts that it's the slimmest S Series phone yet. For comparison, the vanilla Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25+ measure 7.2mm thick, while the Ultra pushes that up to 8.2mm.
