T-Mobile is making it even easier to get Samsung's breathtaking Galaxy S25 Edge for free





Galaxy S25 Edge . Yes, T-Mobile has done the impossible, further improving the already undeniable appeal of the Samsung 's first-of-a-kind razor-thin flagship can be had free of charge starting today with only a new line of Experience Beyond or Go5G Next service and a monthly payment plan.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge $0 $1099 99 $1100 off (100%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Three Color Options, New Experience Beyond or Go5G Next Line and Monthly Payment Plan Required Buy at T-Mobile





Normally, the latest (and most gorgeous) addition to the high-end Galaxy S25 family would set you back $45.84 a month for two years for a total price of $1,100 (with 256GB internal storage space), but with this new deal, you can easily take that down to $0 a month for two years, amounting to, well, $0... after bill credits.





Obviously, I can't technically call this a promotion with no strings attached, but as special requirements go, these are probably the easiest to meet for most new and existing T-Mobile subscribers.

for free with a device trade-in as well if you prefer that particular money-saving path, while customers on Experience More and Go5G Plus plans are looking at paying $300 after a humbler discount of $800. The "Un-carrier" will still give you the Galaxy S25 Edge for free with a device trade-in as well if you prefer that particular money-saving path, while customers on Experience More and Go5G Plus plans are looking at paying $300 after a humbler discount of $800.





proves the ultra-slim 6.7-incher is more than just a pretty face and a wasp waist. You're also dealing with a camera powerhouse here, as well as an overall screamer and an Android flagship with flagship-grade long-term software support. At $0 and even $300, this is without a doubt one of the greatest steals around, and our in-depth Galaxy S25 Edge review proves the ultra-slim 6.7-incher is more than just a pretty face and a wasp waist. You're also dealing with a camera powerhouse here, as well as an overall screamer and an Android flagship with flagship-grade long-term software support.





S25 Edge Granted, the battery life is... about as mediocre as you expect, and for $1,100, thealso doesn't come with a very versatile camera system, lacking a telephoto lens. For $0, however, it's hard to argue with what feels like an irresistible value proposition right now.

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless! Switch to Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-Month plan or Total 5G Unlimited and get a free iPhone.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Buy at Total Wireless