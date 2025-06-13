T-Mobile is making it even easier to get Samsung's breathtaking Galaxy S25 Edge for free
You can now "buy" the razor-thin Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge for the low, low price of $0 with or without a device trade-in.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What's better than a free smartphone with a device trade in "any" condition? Well, how about the same just-released handset available at a literally unbeatable price of $0 without an obligatory trade-in?
Yes, T-Mobile has done the impossible, further improving the already undeniable appeal of the Galaxy S25 Edge. Samsung's first-of-a-kind razor-thin flagship can be had free of charge starting today with only a new line of Experience Beyond or Go5G Next service and a monthly payment plan.
Normally, the latest (and most gorgeous) addition to the high-end Galaxy S25 family would set you back $45.84 a month for two years for a total price of $1,100 (with 256GB internal storage space), but with this new deal, you can easily take that down to $0 a month for two years, amounting to, well, $0... after bill credits.
Obviously, I can't technically call this a promotion with no strings attached, but as special requirements go, these are probably the easiest to meet for most new and existing T-Mobile subscribers.
The "Un-carrier" will still give you the Galaxy S25 Edge for free with a device trade-in as well if you prefer that particular money-saving path, while customers on Experience More and Go5G Plus plans are looking at paying $300 after a humbler discount of $800.
At $0 and even $300, this is without a doubt one of the greatest steals around, and our in-depth Galaxy S25 Edge review proves the ultra-slim 6.7-incher is more than just a pretty face and a wasp waist. You're also dealing with a camera powerhouse here, as well as an overall screamer and an Android flagship with flagship-grade long-term software support.
Granted, the battery life is... about as mediocre as you expect, and for $1,100, the S25 Edge also doesn't come with a very versatile camera system, lacking a telephoto lens. For $0, however, it's hard to argue with what feels like an irresistible value proposition right now.
