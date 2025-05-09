Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Main differences to expect

Intro





It's 2025, and regular flagship phones don't cut it anymore. You need something new and intriguing to capture the attention of the regular public, and it seems that both Apple and Samsung agree this could be thin phones.









We all know a lot about the phone, enough to know how it will compare against the best and most advanced device in the lineup, the Galaxy S25 Ultra





Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 Ultra expected differences:





Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

Thin is definitely in









Samsung teased the Galaxy S25 Edge during the official Galaxy S25 announcement event, and the cat was out of the bag: it was revealed to be Samsung's super-thin phone. How thin, exactly? Well, it seems that the magic number is "5.8". That's how many millimeters the Galaxy S25 Edge will measure, making it one of the thinnest modern Galaxy phones.





Galaxy S25 Edge will be unmistakably a "Galaxy". It has those same core design features that the rest of the Galaxy S25 features, like a flat frame, as well as flat front and back panels. The corners are slightly curved, consistent with the Galaxy S25 , Aside from the superb thinness, thewill be unmistakably a "Galaxy". It has those same core design features that the rest of thefeatures, like a flat frame, as well as flat front and back panels. The corners are slightly curved, consistent with the Galaxy S25 Plus , and the Ultra itself.









There are some rumors that the Galaxy S25 Edge might use ceramic materials, and come to think of it, that would make sense. Ceramic materials will add some premium feel to the device, and would also help with the scratch-resistance and overall strength of the phone. Other than that, we expect an aluminum frame.













One major change can be immediately spotted at the rear of the Galaxy S25 Edge . It has a somewhat protruding camera island at the back, but most importantly, the camera bump houses just two cameras. More on that later.









How does the Galaxy S25 Ultra compare?





Size-wise, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to clock in at 158.2 x 75.5 x 5.84 mm, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra measures 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm. Well, that one's obviously taller, wider, and thicker, given that it's the best-spec'd flagship in Samsung's lineup and definitely has some better hardware inside. One of those is the built-in S Pen stylus. The Galaxy S25 Edge won't support such a hardware feature.

Display Differences





The Galaxy S25 Edge comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, most certainly with super-smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate, and probably very high peak brightness in the ballpark of 2,600 nits. We expect a screen with QHD+ resolution, mostly similar to the one on the Galaxy S25 Plus .





On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 1-120Hz refresh rate, sharpness of nearly 500ppi, and peak brightness around 2,600 nits.





One unique feature that the Galaxy S25 Ultra has, but the Galaxy S25 Edge might not, is an anti-reflective coating on the screen, which prevents unwanted reflections from marring the user experience. It's a beneficial feature that we hope every Galaxy from now on adopts, but Samsung could be trickling down this feature rather slowly.





Biometrics-wise, the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, and we believe that the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature one of those as well.





Performance and Software

Snapdragons for everyone





The Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy S25 Ultra will most definitely share the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. Built on a 3nm manufacturing node, this one is a slightly overclocked version of the regular Snapdragon chip and is a proper powerhouse.





Then again, some rumors claim that the device could also get powered by the Exynos 2400 chip, but we doubt that Samsung would do that––a Qualcomm chipset is slightly more premium, that's for sure.





In terms of memory and storage, we expect the Galaxy S25 Edge to feature at least 8GB of RAM, but 12GB are also quite probable. That would bring it up to speed with the Galaxy S25 Ultra , which has that much to process on-device AI requests swiftly.





Storage-wise, we expect the two phones to also have similar storage variants: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.





Galaxy S25 Edge would surely come with Galaxy S25 Ultra . Thewould surely come with Android 15 One UI 7 , and seven years of software support, just like the





Camera

The first two-camera Samsung phone in ages





With the Galaxy S25 Edge , it's all about the design, so the camera has taken the back seat. The phone will feature a dual camera, but we're not sure what cameras have been chosen for this phone.



Recommended Stories

Sure, one of them will most likely be a high-res wide-angle camera, possibly a 200MP one, whereas the other one could be either an ultrawide or a short telephoto. Our money is on an ultrawide, though, as Samsung could use sensor-cropping to achieve lossless zoom without having a dedicated camera. That'd be the smart thing to do.





Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with everything but the kitchen sink. A 200MP wide-angle camera, a 50MP ultrawide, a 50MP periscope with 5X zoom, and another 10MP 3X telephoto. Up front, we get a 12MP front camera.









Battery Life and Charging

Probably not aimed to be a battery champ





One thing is certain about the Galaxy S25 Edge : this one won't be packing a large battery due to the lack of physical space. Rumors put a smaller 3,900 mAh battery onside, which is smaller than the 4,000 mAh one you get on the Galaxy S25 .





Well, battery life will probably be enough to last for one day, but hardly more than that, and that's pretty logical to expect.





At the same time, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is equipped with a larger 5,000 mAh battery, similar to what most previous Galaxy Ultra flagships had.





Charging-wise, the Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to come with 25W wired charging and probably 15W wireless charging. The Galaxy S25 Ultra beats that with faster 45W wired charging, but the same rate of wireless charging. The flagship comes with reverse wireless charging, but we don't know if the Edge will support that one.





Specs Comparison









Summary





With the Galaxy S25 Edge , the whole focus will be on the design language and its super-thin body, with the hardware specs taking on a secondary role.





Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the best, no-nonsense flagship phone, which features the best hardware Samsung has right now. It's the phone you get if you care about the hardware and the overall experience, but the design is also pretty premium, so the Ultra probably won't play second violin to the Edge.





Overall, the Galaxy S25 Edge will serve as a litmus test for Samsung, determining whether consumers would get excited about a phone that's all design but doesn't necessarily come with the best of the best hardware out there. To some, that would be sufficient.



