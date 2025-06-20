



Yes, the e-commerce giant has somehow managed to outdo itself today, charging a whopping 250 bucks under the S25 Edge 's $1,219.99 list price in the same top-of-the-line 512 gig storage configuration and two color options. We're talking Titanium Icyblue and Titanium Silver hues, the official names of which instantly reveal one of this bad boy's key selling points and major strengths over many of the Yes, the e-commerce giant has somehow managed to outdo itself today, charging a whopping 250 bucks under the's $1,219.99 list price in the same top-of-the-line 512 gig storage configuration and two color options. We're talking Titanium Icyblue and Titanium Silver hues, the official names of which instantly reveal one of this bad boy's key selling points and major strengths over many of the best Android phones out there right now (minus the Galaxy S25 Ultra ).

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge $250 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon





Galaxy S25 Edge In addition to rocking a wasp 5.8mm waist and a fittingly low 163 grams weight number, thealso offers a super-robust titanium frame, thus matching (at least in theory) the long-term durability of Samsung 's aforementioned S Pen-wielding flagship.

Galaxy S25 Edge review Of course, this 6.7-incher is a flagship in its own right too, packing a cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a generous 12GB RAM count in combination with both 256 and 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room. Unfortunately, our recent in-depthmore or less confirmed my biggest battery life fears, which obviously came as no surprise given the phone's teeny-tiny 3,900mAh cell capacity.





Said battery's outdated 25W charging support is perhaps even more disappointing, although the super-high-quality LTPO AMOLED 2X screen and 200MP primary rear-facing camera undeniably make up for the premium smartphone's glaring flaws, consolidating its astounding value proposition, especially at this new record high discount.





Naturally, Amazon's newly improved deal comes with no obligatory device trade-in or any other special requirements, making the 256GB Galaxy S25 Edge variant irrelevant and Samsung's official e-store offers (both past and present) pale in comparison. You are strongly advised to hurry, though, as either the $250 price cut or the S25 Edge inventory on the whole is likely to go away before long.