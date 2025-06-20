The best Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deal (sans trade-in) just got better with an enhanced $250 discount
Amazon is outdoing itself with a massive discount on the ultra-thin Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with 512GB storage that obviously comes with no strings attached.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Released just last month at a starting US price of $1,099.99, the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge scored a $220 discount with 512GB internal storage space earlier this week that looked pretty much unbeatable. But believe it or not, Amazon's killer deal on Samsung's latest ultra-high-end handset has already been eclipsed by... Amazon.
Yes, the e-commerce giant has somehow managed to outdo itself today, charging a whopping 250 bucks under the S25 Edge's $1,219.99 list price in the same top-of-the-line 512 gig storage configuration and two color options. We're talking Titanium Icyblue and Titanium Silver hues, the official names of which instantly reveal one of this bad boy's key selling points and major strengths over many of the best Android phones out there right now (minus the Galaxy S25 Ultra).
In addition to rocking a wasp 5.8mm waist and a fittingly low 163 grams weight number, the Galaxy S25 Edge also offers a super-robust titanium frame, thus matching (at least in theory) the long-term durability of Samsung's aforementioned S Pen-wielding flagship.
Of course, this 6.7-incher is a flagship in its own right too, packing a cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a generous 12GB RAM count in combination with both 256 and 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room. Unfortunately, our recent in-depth Galaxy S25 Edge review more or less confirmed my biggest battery life fears, which obviously came as no surprise given the phone's teeny-tiny 3,900mAh cell capacity.
Said battery's outdated 25W charging support is perhaps even more disappointing, although the super-high-quality LTPO AMOLED 2X screen and 200MP primary rear-facing camera undeniably make up for the premium smartphone's glaring flaws, consolidating its astounding value proposition, especially at this new record high discount.
Naturally, Amazon's newly improved deal comes with no obligatory device trade-in or any other special requirements, making the 256GB Galaxy S25 Edge variant irrelevant and Samsung's official e-store offers (both past and present) pale in comparison. You are strongly advised to hurry, though, as either the $250 price cut or the S25 Edge inventory on the whole is likely to go away before long.
