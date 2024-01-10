Home Discussions You are here What feature would make you buy the Galaxy S24? General Samsung Mariyan Slavov • Published: Jan 10, 2024, 5:41 AM PHONEARENA TEAM Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Smartphones are a tough sell nowadays! During the past couple of years, these devices have reached a plateau in many areas. The displays are bright and fast; pretty much all of them are now OLEDs, the batteries push 5,000 mAh, and the processors, even though we're getting a new one each year, have been more than capable enough for many years. One can argue that camera hardware and software are potential areas for innovation, and that's true to some extent. Big sensors and clever AI algorithms are occupying the smartphone scene in a bid to make these devices more attractive. And speaking of AI, this is the next big thing in the tech world. Ever since ChatGPT made headlines and awed some people while scaring others to death, big companies are trying to hop on the AI train. Word is that this year will be the year of AI, and in smartphones too, probably the Galaxy S24 as well. Think about new ways to interact with your smartphone and completely new ways to gather, sort, analyze, and process data. But we digress. The Galaxy S24 is mere days away; it's the biggest launch of 2024. So, what feature would make you buy one? The camera? Maybe some clever AI baked into the user interface that can do tricks for you? A blindingly bright display? Share your wish list below! Like 5 Reactions All Quote DeusExCellula • 6d ago ... If they brought back MicroSD support and got rid of the curved screens. A few months ago my S20+ was on the ropes. I had decided to buy an iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max as my first ever iPhone because if I was going to give up MicroSD support I would try something new. Then a friend offered me a 3 week old, barely used S23 Ultra at half price. $600 for an practically new S23 Ultra was too good of a deal to pass up. However, I hate HATE the curved screen. I know that I am 1 of few but I want to use a screen protector and the ones for curved screens are .... mediocre. Like 13 Reactions All Quote Mariyan Slavov Phonearena team Original poster • 6d agoedited ↵DeusExCellula said: If they brought back MicroSD support and got rid of the curved screens. A few months ago my S20+ was on the ropes. I had decided to buy an iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max as my first ever iPhone because if I was going to give up MicroSD support I would try something new. Then a friend offered me a 3 week old, barely used S23 Ultra at half price. $600 for an practically new S23 Ultra was too good of a deal to pass up. However, I hate HATE the curved screen. I know that I am 1 of few but I want to use a screen protector and the ones for curved screens are .... mediocre. ... Rumor has it that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be flat as a pancake! :) So, you might get lucky with this one... As for the microSD card support, it's really strange. Samsung offers it on the A-series but not on the S-series, so it's a midrange feature and not a flagship feature anymore. And it obviously is a choice and not a constraint; Xperia flagships still got it, and they are as thin and as premium as Galaxies... Like Reactions All Quote DeusExCellula • 6d ago ↵MariyanSlavov said: Rumor has it that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be flat as a pancake! :) So, you might get lucky with this one... As for the microSD card support, it's really strange. Samsung offers it on the A-series but not on the S-series, so it's a midrange feature and not a flagship feature anymore. And it obviously is a choice and not a constraint; Xperia flagships still got it, and they are as thin and as premium as Galaxies... ... PRAISE THE SUN!Looks like I will be trading in my S23 Ultra then. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Victor Hristov Phonearena team • 6d ago ... I would love having proper Face ID, but hey, we all know that's not happening. Faster charging at rates of 80W (like OnePlus) would also be great and would be one really substantial reason to upgrade from an iPhone, but again, we know that Samsung prefers being conservative here too. But even apart from that, I do like the slight design changes, the new Snapdragon chips are also great, and if battery life is solid and video quality finally approaches the iPhone, this will be one great contender! Like 3 Reactions All Quote loader77 • 6d ago ... The biggest drawback of modern phones is their shape - in recent years, in terms of aspect ratio, they have become terribly narrow and long. It would be nice if it were an ordinary handset without a screen, but we read and watch movies and photographs on this screen. And note that nowhere does this aspect ratio add benefit or convenience. Bring back the good old Samsung Galaxy Note 4 ratios Like 2 Reactions All Quote TheRealDuckofDeath • 6d ago ... If they'd make it foldable I'd buy one. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Theroch • 6d ago ... Getting rid of the flimsy curved screen is a plus. Like 2 Reactions All Quote djk4363- • 6d ago ... I am one for looks. The latest S family members have been duller than dull looking. I am one for looks. The latest S family members have been duller than dull looking. The Wow! factor does not exist anymore. Look at the Oppo, Nubia, Huawei and Honor products of late. To me, a fresh look is a big plus and a nice show off point of discussion :) I do respect Samsung for their OS. Their Wow! innovation comes pretty much in the software, generation after generation. The S24 family now promises a major advancement. Sadly, this doesn't do it for me. Like 2 Reactions All Quote HumbleLion • 6d ago ... I am probably buying it if the battery remains as good as the S23 Ultra. There are a lot of changes I would like to see and many are mentioned above. The biggest for me is the bloody camera issues. Every year, the issues remains.
