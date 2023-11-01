Merlin Entertainments partners with Immersive Gamebox for new experiences
Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in location-based entertainment known for attractions like Madame Tussauds, LEGOLAND, and the London Eye, has joined forces with Immersive Gamebox, the renowned group gaming platform bringing families together through active shared play.
Immersive Gamebox operates in multiple locations across the UK, USA, Europe, and the UAE, providing a 360-degree group gaming platform. Theiris technology combines motion tracking, projection mapping, touch screens, and surround sound, catering to groups of 2-6 players from various age groups and skill levels.
The collaboration is set to commence with the establishment of two Immersive Gamebox venues within Merlin's existing sites in Sydney, Australia, and Oberhausen, Germany by the end of 2023. These venues will host eight stand-alone Gameboxes per location, offering play sessions ranging from 30 to 120 minutes.
The joint venture will also leverage Merlin’s brand partnerships, including those with HASBRO’s Peppa Pig, Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Jumanji, Ferrari, and Cadbury. Immersive Gamebox's existing IP partnerships with studios such as Paramount, Rovio Entertainment, Aardman, and Netflix will further enrich the offering.
Will Dean, CEO and Co-founder at Immersive Gamebox, stated the company's objective to "bring people together through technology-enabled shared play." The collaboration with Merlin Entertainments is poised to further this goal and make these experiences more accessible to a global audience.
Things that are NOT allowed: