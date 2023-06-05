Apple Glasses: news, rumors, expectations



The difference between AR and VR

You may have heard of VR (virtual reality) headsets, as they grew in popularity after 2012's launch of the Oculus Rift. They're usually large, bulky and expensive gaming-oriented devices that are designed to entirely block your eyes from seeing the real world. Because of that, they can be truly immersive for both gaming and professional tasks, such as pilot training. However, their bulk, immersion and reliance on a computer or a gaming console makes them unusable on the go, not to mention unfashionable.



However, AR (augmented reality) is different. AR glasses are see-through, as they use transparent lenses, and most simply add a digital overlay over your normal field of vision. For that to work, AR glasses can project a tiny screen on one or both of their lenses for the user to see. The design of AR glasses is also usually light and portable, similar to normal glasses, meaning they can be used outside.



Various leakers have hinted that Apple could be working on both AR glasses and a separate VR/AR headset. In the case with the Apple AR glasses, we speculate those to fit the AR description quite well, but it's important to note that the Cupertino company will probably release something akin to an



Rumored Apple AR glasses price

Although it's expected that Apple's first AR/VR headset will cost quite a pretty penny (leakers claim around $3,000), reputable insiders are already saying that Apple is in development of cheaper models, possibly to come out in 2024.

Other reputable analysts and leakers, such as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, are also claiming a high price of around $3,000.



The Apple AR glasses we're talking would be the "glases type" in Kuo's timeline, so him, like Gurman earlier, don't expect them anytime soon, at least not in the next 2-3 years.





In the meantime, you may be interested in checking out the following AR glasses that are already out:





Apple AR glasses design speculations And Apple glasses concept art.





As is to be expected from Apple, its smart glasses will be as sleek and stylish as the technology inside would allow for. In May of 2020, leaker Jon Prosser said during a podcast that the





Allegedly, in 2020 Apple had both black and white Apple AR glasses prototypes that were seen by the leaker. He also mentioned that prescription lenses will be supported by Apple glasses, which suggests that their lenses might be interchangeable.







Apple AR glasses displays expectations

This is our speculation based on other AR glasses we've seen - Apple's AR glasses will probably sport either one or two tiny projectors in each frame, which would cast an image onto the lenses. The image would appear to the observer as an overlay to their environment.



If the Apple glasses can project into both lenses by employing two projectors, one for each lens, certain apps could easily feature 3D effects.





Back in 2019, a CNET report suggested that the







Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that



Apple AR glasses speakers and microphones speculations

We speculate that Apple's AR glasses will likely sport at least two speakers, one in each frame and close to the user's ears, like many existing AR and VR devices today.



This isn't unlike other modern smart glasses, for example the Amazon Echo Frames. Despite not having a display, those have four tiny speakers, two in each frame, in addition to a microphone. While wearing them, the user can interact with the Amazon Alexa smart assistant and hear feedback from it.



A February 25th patent filed by Apple revealed that the Apple glasses might employ a large array of microphones covering it. The





The most recent leaks claim that Apple reportedly has two AR/VR platforms in the works - one based on iOS (rOS, a.k.a. reality Operating System) and the other on macOS (xrOS, a.k.a. Extended Reality Operating System). Clearly one of those AR devices will work solely with your iPhone, while the other - your MacBook; with Apple's AR glasses in particular likely to employ rOS. The most recent leaks claim that Apple reportedly has two AR/VR platforms in the works - one based on iOS (rOS, a.k.a. reality Operating System) and the other on macOS (xrOS, a.k.a. Extended Reality Operating System). Clearly one of those AR devices will work solely with your iPhone, while the other - your MacBook; with Apple's AR glasses in particular likely to employ rOS.



In May of 2020, a leaker claimed that Apple's smart glasses will run on a new operating system or UI,



It's likely that the Apple glasses will rely on the user's iPhone to do the processing for them,



The Apple glasses will have 5G connectivity according to leaker Jon Prosser.



Speculated Apple AR glasses controls Touch, voice, a ring, gloves? How will I interact with Apple glasses?



In mid-2019, an Apple application revealed that the company is working on





Apple might also decide on a more discreet way of controlling the Apple glasses, like touch controls embedded in their frame or via a smart ring for touchless gesture controls.



The latest rumors have also suggested using a digital crown (like the one on the Apple Watch) to navigate, or a pointing device worn on the user's finger. Those are all allegedly ways to navigate that were being tested by Apple, and we're yet to know for sure which input method the company would select for the final product.



Apple AR glasses camera speculations Will Apple's smart glasses have a camera? Or LiDAR?



Due to privacy reasons, it seems unlikely that Apple's smart AR glasses will have a built-in camera. One of the main criticisms towards Google's attempt at AR glasses (Google Glass) was that its built-in camera could be used to record people in public without their knowledge or consent. Because Google Glass had a built-in camera, wearing it was additionally banned in certain public areas, such as casinos and movie theaters.



Learning from this, most manufacturers of AR glasses don't include cameras anymore, nor would Apple, most likely.











On the subject of cameras, Apple's LiDAR sensor, which we've seen on the iPad Pro and iPhone 12 Pro could make it into Apple's smart glasses. Taking in consideration that LiDAR isn't capable of capturing clear photos and videos of people like a standard camera, and will be useful for scanning the user's environment in order to enhance AR apps, Apple might be able to avoid potential privacy concerns despite including it.



Apple AR glasses battery and charging speculations

