Apple to hold WWDC 2023 from June 5th through June 9th; Reality Pro, iOS 17 to be discussed



Apple has announced today that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place at Apple Park starting on Monday, June 5th running through Friday, June 9th. Developers and students will be allowed to attend WWDC for free on opening day.





Apple says, "Free for all developers, WWDC23 will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements. As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to helping developers create innovative apps, the event will also provide them with unique access to Apple engineers, as well as insight into new technologies and tools to help them realize their visions."





Besides presentations such as the keynote and the State of the Union, Apple will give developers the opportunity to meet with company engineers via one-on-one labs and sessions. As we said, Apple will allow students and developers to see the keynote and State of the Union live for free on June 5th. Seating will be limited and if you click on this link (which takes you to Apple's developer website) and tap the button that says "Request to attend," you can use your Apple ID to submit a request.









Requests can be submitted until April 4th at 9 am PDT (Noon, EDT) from current Apple Developer Program members, Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni, and Swift Student Challenge winners (2020 to 2022). Those invited to attend will be selected through a random selection process. Those who are selected will hear from Apple on April 5th at or around 6 pm PDT (9 pm EDT).





Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, said, "WWDC is one of our favorite times of the year at Apple because it’s an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary. WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can’t wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!"



