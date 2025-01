Apple Vision Pro

We've seen some conflicting reports about the release date of Apple's next spatial computing device, suggesting that Apple itself is still undecided about it.The most recent report, coming from trusted Apple Insider Mark Gurman, claims that the Apple Vision Pro 2's release has been pushed back to sometime between late 2025 to spring 2026 This means we have up to a year from now, if not longer, to wait for the2, while the company behind it figures out where it wants it to go next.Meanwhile, some rumors claim that an"Lite" (name unconfirmed) may be coming out sooner – a more stripped-down, and hopefully more affordable version of the original. But for now, take those rumors with a grain of salt.The originalcame out at an extremely high price – $3,500. This is well beyond what AR/VR enthusiasts are used to paying for, considering the market-leading Meta Quest 3 AR/ VR headset costs $500, offering far more experiences.That price turned out to be well beyond what tech enthusiasts in general were willing to pay for also, and thus – thesold much less units than Apple had anticipated.Of course, a cutting-edge, first-gen product is bound to be expensive, but the unfortunate mix of far cheaper competitor devices being available, plus a lack of killer apps and use cases, did not bode well for theWill the2 be cheaper? Well, we've not heard any reliable rumors or leaks suggesting so, thus it's very likely that Apple will stick with a price of over $3,000 for the2, if not exactly the same $3,500 price.Apple attempted to make its mixed reality headset stand out from the crowd in two notable ways – by calling it a "spatial computer", and by marketing it using a unique head strap design. One that went around the back of the user's head, and did not have a strap going over the head, like traditional headsets.Unfortunately, beyond looking nicer, such a head strap design was obviously going to be uncomfortable for users, as all the weight of the front-heavy headset was placed on their face. And theis not a light headset, at 650 grams.So Apple ended up including with theboth the nicer-looking, but less comfortable "Solo Knit Band", and a "Dual Loop Band" that actually goes over the user's head, distributing its weight a bit more evenly; the way other headsets do it.For the2, we can probably expect the same combo; possibly the exact same two head straps, unless Apple can make the hard choice of just using a traditional headset headband – one that goes around both the back and top of the user's head. A bit more cumbersome and less unique-looking, but far more comfortable.The2 will rely on eye tracking and hand tracking like its predecessor, for user input. In our testing for our Apple Vision Pro review , we were very impressed with the accuracy of it all, especially considering how ahead this technology already was from the competition, on Apple's first attempt.However, we can't not mention the lack of controllers in the first. While eye and hand tracking made it more simple and futuristic for the user, a lack of controllers doesn't bode well for AR/VR gaming, and gaming is the driving force behind every other AR/on the market.While third parties already released controllers for the, there's a small chance that Apple itself might introduce some in the future, as an optional accessory to it, specifically for gaming. This is pure speculation, but it'll make sense. We'll keep you updated once, or if any news on officialcontrollers pop up.The2 will likely come with the following storage options:Those are our speculation based on the storage options the firstcame out with, as currently there's no reason to expect any changes in that area.Apple is known to have a significant price "tax" on storage upgrades, so a nearly-$4,000 price for a 1000GB2 is not out of the question.As the2 will likely be the best, most crisp and immersive way to watch content in AR and VR, needing more storage depends on whether the user plans to stream it online, or download it on the headset itself. If it's the latter – more storage is obviously going to be in demand.Like any modern flagship product, the2's storage will not be expandable via a MicroSD card, so the storage option one buys will be the one they're stuck with for the duration of the device's lifetime.According to reliable insiders such as Mark Gurman, the2 will likely retain the exact same design as the first one, despite some internal changes and upgrades.We can expect the same premium (albeit heavy) build, featuring glass on the front and metal on the sides; as well as the same external battery that needs to be connected to the headset at all times, also made out of metal.For reference, the firstweighs about 650 grams, and currently, we don't expect that the2 will be getting any lighter, due in part to those premium build materials.We can also expect the same lenticular display up front, aiming to show either the user's eyes, when they're using passthrough and seeing their surroundings through the headset's cameras, or an abstract colorful pattern if they're fully immersed in virtual reality.Similarly, we expect the same array of complex cameras and sensors around the headset, used for hand tracking, tracking the user's real-life environment, and showing it to them, when in passthrough mode.On the top right side of the headset, the scroll wheel, akin to the Apple Watch's crown, will also return, which itself lets the user switch between passthrough (mixed reality) and VR mode.Like its predecessor, the2 is expected to feature micro‑OLED displays, one for each eye, with a resolution of 3660-by-3200 pixels per eye, and a refresh rate of up to 100Hz.Those display specs on the originalwere already cutting edge, and likely a big reason for its expensive price, so Apple not seeing the need to upgrade them just yet is reasonable, and to be expected.The2 is currently expected to use the same external battery as its predecessor – one that needs to be connected via a magnetic cable to the headset at all times, for it to function. The external battery is also used for connecting the headset to a wall outlet, which allows it to be used indefinitely.TheBattery, which is included with the headset but can also be bought as an additional spare for $200, is a 3166mAh one.In our testing, it lasted us about 2 hours on a single charge. Unfortunately, there's no reason to expect that the2 will feature longer battery life than that, unless the processor Apple upgrades it with is more efficient. Even then, at best we'll be getting an insignificant battery life increase.The more notable features we can expect for the2 include, which was oddly not made available on the originalis the Cupertino company's answer to the booming AI trend (artificial intelligence), and will bring a more conversational Siri, plus convenient AI additions to the's software package.The Mac Virtual Display feature will be returning, allowing2 users to seamlessly connect the headset to their MacBook and get a virtual, portable 5K display for it.The problem is, currently, with the first-gen, the aforementioned feature only allows for one virtual display. We can speculate that the2 will have the processing power to offer two or even three, but for now – this is unconfirmed wishful thinking.In terms of the software powering the, that would likely be VisionOS 3. It's a spatial computing operating system developed by Apple specifically for AR/VR, and is based on iPadOS.Launching the headset, the user gets a honeycomb array of icons for their apps, as well as a side menu for things like changing their virtual environment.Notably, the current version of– 2.2 – still doesn't have the kind of complete app library one might be used to seeing from, say, their iPhone, iPad or Android phone 's app store, or even the Meta Quest headset's app store. So Apple has a long way to go populating it with apps, experiences and games, before3 and the2 come out. We're yet to see how this plays out.Internally, the2 will be upgraded with the Cupertino company's upcoming Apple M5 chip, alongside Macs that will also be released around the same time.This information once again comes from trusted Apple insider Mark Gurman, and is good news, considering the originalcame out with the quickly-outdated M2 chip.As mentioned previously, with the M5 chip the2 will most likely be getting the best ofat the time of release, as well as (hopefully, but not confirmed yet) extended Mac Virtual Display features.Besides the processor upgrade, we don't expect any changes to the sensor arrays, displays, or storage options so far.if you're not sold yet on the first-gen, and would like to get more features for your heart-earned money, most notably. There might also be other notable features and upgrades that the2 will come with, that we're yet to find out about.if price is an issue, as it will not be getting any cheaper. Whether you're an AR/VR enthusiast or first-timer, there are far more affordable, yet feature, game and experience-rich mixed reality headsets out there, most notably the, which only costs $500. That's $3,000 less than the Apple Vision 2 will cost, yet has a full library of apps, experiences and games, and is considered by many as the golden standard for consumer headsets right now. It also has many of the features you might want an2 for – you can watch movies on it, play AR and VR games, connect it to your computer as a virtual display; it even offers better battery life. So it's worth considering the cheaper options, before you start saving up for a2.