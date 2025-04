Apple CEO Tim Cook has a new obsession

Augmented Reality

Extended Reality

is determined to make sure that Apple is the first company to publicly release a viable candidate for this AR future. If Gurman’s sources are accurate then Cook has made these glasses a top priority for Apple.

— Power On, April 2025

As a staunch advocate of this AR future I am very excited to see what Apple is working on behind its doors. However recent disappointments with Apple Intelligence also make me wary and I wonder whether Cook’s dream of beating Meta is feasible at all.If Apple’s vision doesn’t pan out and Meta runs into problems then we still have Google and Samsung to look to. Google is also very interested in making AI-powered AR smart glasses and Samsung is about to re-enter the industry with Project Moohan . All in all some very interesting years lie ahead for the tech industry.