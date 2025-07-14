Leaked case for iPhone 17 Pro again hints at a change you’ll definitely notice

iPhone 17 Pro. | Image by Majin Bu





You can clearly see that the new MagSafe design has a visible gap between the circle and the vertical line. | Image credit – Majin Bu



The current MagSafe setup features a full circle above the vertical dash, but the new one has a gap, probably to make room for the Apple logo's new spot.



But why the move, you wonder? That huge camera bump on the iPhone 17 Pro might be the reason. It pushes the logo down so it won't get hidden by the MagSafe case. If the logo stayed where it was before, the case would cover part of it. At first glance, the offset logo and the incomplete ring do look a little odd, though.



Still, keep in mind, these are all leaks and rumors, even if they are from usually reliable sources. Apple could still surprise us with a cleaner, more polished look for the final iPhone 17 Pro models and hopefully, that's the case!



Design aside, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are shaping up to be serious upgrades. A new 48 MP periscope telephoto lens is reportedly coming, which could mean up to 10x lossless zoom and a big step forward in low-light and long-range photography. That is a huge leap from the 12 MP snapper on the current Pro models.





Selfie lovers have a reason to get excited, too – Apple is reportedly planning a big upgrade to the front-facing camera across the entire iPhone 17 lineup. According to recent reports, the company might double the resolution from 12 MP to 24 MP. That means the upcoming iPhones should deliver sharper selfies and cleaner video calls.









There is even buzz that 8K video recording might finally make its way to the iPhone 17 Pro models . If that turns out to be true, Apple would officially join the ultra-high-resolution video club – a move that many users, especially content creators and videographers, have been waiting on for years.



And it is one of those features that has been available on rival Android phones like the flagship Galaxy phones for quite a while, so seeing Apple catch up is a big deal.





And of course, with Apple Intelligence and AI in general, RAM matters more than ever. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be the first iPhones with 12 GB of RAM. That should make for smoother multitasking and a better AI experience across the board.





