Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Apple struggles in China while Samsung dominates the global smartphone market

Samsung is still the leader in smartphone shipments while Apple grows thanks to emerging markets.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apple Xiaomi
Apple struggles in China while Samsung dominates the global smartphone market
Samsung dominated the the global smartphone market during the second quarter of 2025, recording impressive growth and keeping its leading position. Meanwhile Apple struggled in China and saw a modest growth in global iPhone shipments, mostly thanks to emerging markets.

Preliminary numbers from IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker show that Apple has shipped 46.4 million iPhones in Q2, recording a modest growth of 1.5% compared to last year. The company saw 1% decline in shipments in China, but that was offset by strong double-digit gains in emerging regions.

Do you think Apple can keep its second position on the global market?

Vote View Result


Apple is still the second biggest smartphone company in the world with 15.7% market share.

Samsung is the undisputed leader on the market with 19.7% share. The company has shipped 58 million units in the second quarter, which accounts for an impressive 7.9% growth compared to last year. The company’s growth was driven by the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56, which introduced Galaxy AI features to mid-range devices.

Samsung was able to consolidate its market leadership and outperform the overall market achieving strong growth in the quarter driven by the sales of its new Galaxy A36 and A56 products. These new products introduce AI-enabled features to mid-range devices, which has been effectively used in retail stores to drive sales, as more consumers become curious about AI.

Francisco Jeronimo, Vice President, Client Devices, IDC, 14 July 2025

Xiaomi came in third with 42.5 million shipped units and 14.4% market share. The Chinese company’s growth was only 0.6%. Fourth and fifth were vivo (27.1 million shipments) and Transsion (25.1 million shipments).

The overall growth of the smartphone market was only 1% year-over-year, marking some of the challenges it faces. The total shipments for the second quarter were 295.2 million units worldwide. Those results come amid growing uncertainty and economic pressures, such as unemployment and inflation across regions.

 

Apple wasn’t the only company struggling in China. According to the IDC report, the lower than expected performance of the Chinese market dragged down the global shipments.

As for what the future holds, IDC is rather positive. The researchers note that Q2 of 2025 was the eighth consecutive quarter of growth, something that hasn’t happened since 2013, and the trend might continue. The drivers of future growth might be AI-powered smartphones and devices in the mid-range segment.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon accused of attempting to block customer access to T-Mobile's satellite feature
Verizon accused of attempting to block customer access to T-Mobile's satellite feature
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
Apple insider says to expect iPhone 17 unveiling to take place during this particular week
Apple insider says to expect iPhone 17 unveiling to take place during this particular week

Latest News

ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless