With Apple's AR/VR headset seemingly on the horizon, CEO Tim Cook shares his vision for it





Over the recent years, we've heard many rumors of Apple working on both said AR/VR headset, as well as Apple AR glasses , and presumably delaying both several times due to technical limitations. Regardless, during that time, Tim Cook has shared his inspiring enthusiasm for the technology, and how much he's looking forward to it, essentially calling it the next big thing, possibly as big as the iPhone.







And now, during an interview with GQ (via MacRumors ), Cook has once again hyped up AR (augmented reality), and has basically shared his vision of what, presumably, the Apple AR/VR headset will be able to do. If not at launch - eventually.









And while Cook is calling this exciting now, he also shared that he had some doubts during Apple's first attempt to delve into AR/VR tech.









However, as we can see now, Apple's CEO does seem to truly believe in this technology nowadays.









While we wait to see what Apple's AR/VR headset, and eventually AR glasses turn out to be, and whether those exciting devices do all the amazing things Tim Cook is hoping for, you may be interested in checking out our recent Nreal Air review , because AR glasses already exist.





They're just far from mainstream right now, and that, we can always count on Apple to have the power to change.







