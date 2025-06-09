Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Apple's new gaming app covers all bases, but will you actually use it?

Apple has a new gaming-centered app, alongside Arcade and Game Center. Who is it for, though?

One of the more quirky announcements during Apple's WWDC event of 2025 was the new Games App. Why? Well, we already had a few for that, didn't we?

Let me rewind a bit, though. I can’t lie: Apple has achieved marvelous things these past few years in regards to gaming. Typically, I’m strictly an Android guy, but when I saw gems like Resident Evil 4 Remake or Village running on an iPhone during past livestreams… I was tempted.

But hey, this means that Apple is already doing a ton about gaming on an iPhone! Console-quality games, natively available on iOS-powered devices? That’s a feat of its own. So what more could gamers want?

Well, this new app covers that ground. Sort of.



The Games App — an official title, by the way — offers a launcher-esque experience, which rounds up your games. Once you launch it, you immediately see your recently played games, so you can jump back in easily. Alternatively, you can reach your favorites more quickly, for when you want to dive back into an experience dear and near to your heart. 

One of the things I can easily appreciate: quick links to Arcade and your general Games download history. I'm not even using an iPhone as a daily driver, and I already have tons of games! This would be a very useful way to quickly browse what I already have access to. 

It is 2025 and gaming has never been a more social experience, so of course: you'll be able to check in with your friends. Via the Games App, you'll be able to see what they've been playing recently and presumably: jump into an online game with them effortlessly.

Then we've got challenges. Think Achievements, but Apple-scented. Apple will be letting devs get more creative with these in the future, so if you're a completionist: keep an eye out for more features in this category. 

Oh, this also means that Game Center is already connected. But does the Games App replace it? We're not sure, but I think that the answer is both "yes" and "no". Just like how Arcade is still a thing, Game Center stays in charge of its own portion of duties. The Games App kind of just combines all of them for ease-of-use. And you know what? That's great, honestly. 

Though, I'd also appreciate having less icons to worry about, but maybe that's just me. 

What do you think about the new Games App? Would you use it? I'm not huge on social features in games, but I can't pretend: it's a hit with certain groups. And if it helps them do what they love more easily: then power to them, and GG to Apple for making it happen. 

Oh, and for the record: the app also has a counterpart for Mac. Fans will need it with all the great new games coming to the system.
