Apple in a hurry as AR/VR headset announcement nears
Apple's WWDC event is almost here but a recent report from Bloomberg makes it sound like the tech giant is still not ready to announce its most hyped-up device yet — the rumored Apple AR/VR headset. In particular, it is the applications that the headset is supposed to be running once it comes out, which are allegedly still in the works.
Bloomberg's sources say that Apple is adapting iPad apps to work on its upcoming mixed-reality headset, which is good news in this case, as it will bring a somewhat familiar experience to the user. This way, the completely unfamiliar hardware to many out there will be easier to understand and operate.
Apple AR/VR headset apps and services
The optimized applications include the most popular ones used by iPad owners, such as Weather, Mail, Safari, Maps, Calendars, etc. A more notable use case scenario that the report mentions is the Freeform collaboration app that launched last year, where users can interact with a shared virtual whiteboard. The difference here is that the headset would bring this functionality in a more immersive form factor. Apple is said to be betting big on the Freeform app in particular.
Another implementation that is mentioned is within the Fitness+ service. Coaches will feel like they are right there in front of you while you are training with the headset, although it is hard to imagine wearing such a device on your eyes comfortably during a workout, where you move around and sweat.
Probably most exciting, though, is the possibilities this new device could enable with FaceTime. The report states that Apple has made it so you can see 3D models of the participants in a FaceTime call, which would be taking place in an imaginary meeting room. Let's just hope Apple does it better than Meta.
The company is also supposedly working on bringing Apple Books to VR/AR, and an app for meditation that would feature relaxing visuals, sounds, and voice-overs. Of course, there will also be third-party apps available, but there would probably not be that many of them in the beginning.
Expected features
Given that the headset will be capable of both virtual and augmented reality, it is said to come with a dial — similar to the one on the Apple Watch — that would allow users to swap between the two modes. It is unclear if there will be an option to utilize both modes simultaneously. What you would be able to do at the same time, however, is having multiple apps opened in the virtual space in front of you
You would be able to control the headset via Siri, of course, but also through a virtual keyboard. That said, typing on a virtual keyboard sounds finicky, so Apple will supposedly give you the option to connect to a real one. Additionally, you would also have the ability to operate the headset using your hands and eyes, much like with other virtual reality devices.
Apple is expected to announce the Apple AR/VR headset during the 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference event, which is expected to be in June. The price is still rumored to be at a hefty $3,000, but a more affordable version is said to come out in the more distant future.
