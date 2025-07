Leaked orange iPhone 17 Pro color feels like a breath of fresh air in new image

Black

iPhone 17

Ultramarine on the base iPhone 16 was another stunning new addition. | Video credit — Apple

According to other reports, the base model iPhone 17 will be seeing a fun new color as well: a long-awaited iPhone 17 Air will also have green and purple color options if the images of the rings are accurate.



Desert Titanium on the iPhone 17 Pro will sort of continue that trend, albeit being a lot bolder. Of course, color options are hardly the biggest change for the new Pro lineup. The new models will see a revamped rear camera island, and the Air will be replacing the Plus model.



This year’s iPhone 17 Pro series is likely introducing a vibrant new color option: orange. An insider has just shared a photo of the camera rings of the Pro models, and the orange ring feels like a much-needed breath of fresh air.For context, the rings will continue to be colored the same as the chassis that they’re stuck on, so this is a pretty accurate representation of what the new color will look like.In my opinion, the orange pops and stands out from the rest of the color options. According to similar previous reports, iPhone 17 Pro colors include the following:I’m glad that Apple seems to be taking a few more risks with thePro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max . There was also supposedly a light blue color option as well, which has reportedly been scrapped and given to the iPhone 17 Air instead. A light blue iPhone 17 Air will, in my opinion, heavily resemble a Pixel 8 Pro with the “Bay” color option.