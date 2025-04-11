Motorola Razr Plus (2025) vs Galaxy Z Flip 6 Preview: Motorola goes flagship to challenge Samsung

Intro









These are the two most popular flip-style foldables in the U.S., both of which are trying to grab the attention of buyers with their compact design and unique form factor, with as little sacrifices to performance as possible.





Last year, Motorola impressed us with a better display and faster charging, while Samsung stayed ahead in performance and long-term software support.





This year, things could shift. Leaked reports hint at the Razr Plus (2025) getting the Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship processor, which would close the gap in the one area where the Galaxy Z Flip has always been ahead.





Motorola Razr Plus (2025) vs Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected differences:



Design and Size

Differences in materials and durability





The Razr Plus (2025) is expected to look very similar to last year’s model but with some new materials and finishes. Leaked renders show a red faux-leather back with visible stitching, and even a unique wood-finish version.



Samsung’s Z Flip 6 also looks a lot like the Flip 5, but it has flatter sides and a slightly improved hinge that reduces the crease when opened (although still not as invisible as the latest Razr Plus ).





Since no major design changes are expected, it's likely that the new Razr Plus will stack up against the Z Flip 6 much like its predecessor did.





The Z Flip 6 also comes in fun colors like Mint and Yellow, plus some Samsung.com exclusives like Crafted Black and Peach. It also has better scratch protection with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.



The Razr is expected to keep IPX8 water resistance, while the Galaxy has dust resistance (IP48), giving it an edge in durability.





Display Differences





Motorola already has the superior cover display, with a higher 165Hz refresh rate and a larger 4" size than that of the Z Flip 6 . The flexible main display also has a less visible crease on the Razr.



The inner foldable displays are likely to be similar to last year: 6.9 inches on the Razr and 6.7 inches on the Z Flip. What we are hoping to see on the new Razr Plus is higher brightness. Last year's model was good and matched that of the Z Flip 6 , but both phones can improve on this front.



As for the biometrics methods, expect side-mounted fingerprint scanners offer face unlock, both of which should work similarly well between the two phones.

Performance and Software

The Razr Plus might be catching up





Z Flip 6 , the same chip that's in the flagship



Motorola, on the other hand, might go a step further with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which would be a shift for the series, since previous models haven't featured flagship processors. The phone is also expected to come with 18 GB of RAM, which would be a first for a clamshell foldable.



On the software side, the Z Flip 6 shiped with



The Razr Plus (2025) should launch with Samsung is using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for the, the same chip that's in the flagship Galaxy S24 series. It's very fast and handles gaming, multitasking, and AI features with ease. The Flip 6 also jumped to 12 GB of RAM, which is great news for performance.Motorola, on the other hand, might go a step further with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which would be a shift for the series, since previous models haven't featured flagship processors. The phone is also expected to come with 18 GB of RAM, which would be a first for a clamshell foldable.On the software side, theshiped with Android 14 and One UI 6.1.1. It supports Galaxy AI features like Instant Slow-Mo and Generative Edit, and Samsung promises 7 years of software updates.The(2025) should launch with Android 15 and some of the new Moto AI features like "Remember This" (recalling saved information on your phone), "Catch Me Up" (catching up on missed calls and messages), "Pay Attention" (creating text summaries from audio with transcription) and more





Software support for the Razr Plus (2025) might improve to 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches.





Camera

No ultrawide camera could still hurt the Razr





The Z Flip 6 finally got a big camera upgrade with a new 50 MP main sensor, which delivered sharper and more natural-looking photos during our review. As for the rest of its camera system, it kept the same 12 MP ultra-wide and 10 MP selfie camera as before.



Leaks suggest the Razr Plus (2025) will also feature a 50 MP main sensor, plus a 50 MP 2x telephoto camera. Its 32 MP selfie camera should return, and Motorola is likely to improve image processing and add some camera AI features this year.



What would be a major win for the Razr, though, is if Motorola added a third, ultrawide camera in the mix. The predecessor lacked one, as Motorola decided to go for the 2x telephoto instead, which resulted in a poor camera score. That said, a third camera on a flip phone is mostly wishful thinking, so we wouldn't get our hopes up.





Battery Life and Charging

The more powerful chip on the Razr might bring down its battery life





Razr Plus (2025) is expected to pack a 4,275 mAh battery with fast 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. That’s larger and faster than the Flip 6, which has a 4,000 mAh battery and tops out at 25W wired and 15W wireless.



Last year's Razr Plus already had great battery life. In fact, it had the best battery life we had ever tested on a foldable phone. However, the new flagship processor could change this, as it might be more power hungry, especially during gaming sessions.





Specs Comparison









*rumored





Summary





While the Motorola Razr was arguably the better flip phone for its more comprehensive cover screen and less of a crease, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 used to be the safer choice for its excellent performance and long-term updates.





Z Flip 6 completely. Of course, let's not forget that the If Motorola makes the big move to a flagship processor and bumps up the software support, it has the potential to outshine thecompletely. Of course, let's not forget that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also coming this year, so Samsung has plenty of opportunity to one-up Motorola.



