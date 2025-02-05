iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Don't make a costly mistake

Intro





iPhone 13 , and when you add the mostly unchanged cameras and very similar design, Apple might just have called this one the The iPhone 14 uses the same processor as the, and when you add the mostly unchanged cameras and very similar design, Apple might just have called this one the iPhone 13 S.





iPhone 14 feels different. Some might even call it identical, and we wouldn't fault them. It is important to know that in the past, Apple made more significant changes to its new iPhone every year, which is why thefeels different. Some might even call it identical, and we wouldn't fault them.





iPhone 14 ! It is only available on the But it's not like Apple suddenly stopped innovating as a company. We still have a new and more powerful A16 chip, a more capable camera, and clever features like the Dynamic Island and an Always-On display, but… all of that is nowhere to be seen on the! It is only available on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max





iPhone 14 over the iPhone 13 ? Should you consider upgrading? Or is it a better idea to get the newer So, then, what is actually new in theover the? Should you consider upgrading? Or is it a better idea to get the newer iPhone 15 and iPhone 16





Looking at the big picture, we can appreciate the small tweaks to every new iPhone model, but those looking for a big change should probably wait for the iPhone 17 . It will have a ProMotion 120Hz screen and a number of other, bigger upgrades.





But let's back to the main topic at hand...





Key iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 differences:













Design and Display Quality

No major changes









The iPhone 14 looks and feels almost the same as the current iPhone 13 model. The 6.1-inch form factor and the flat side design remain the same, and so does the dual camera system on the back. It comes in a new Purple color, though, and also the Blue as well as the Red models come in slightly different, more flashy shades.





Learn more : iPhone 14 colors





iPhone 14 is made of glass on the back and Ceramic Shield display protection at the front, with an aluminum frame in the middle. To answer your most pressing question - no, an iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 as it's thicker and throws their snugness off. Theis made of glass on the back and Ceramic Shield display protection at the front, with an aluminum frame in the middle. To answer your most pressing question - no, anor iPhone 12 cases won't fit theas it's thicker and throws their snugness off.





However, there is one very important design change that is invisible to the eye. The iPhone 14 is completely rearranged on the inside, and these changes make it far easier to repair. If you broke the back glass on the iPhone 13 or earlier models, you would have to pay nearly $600 for a replacement in an incredibly complex repair, but now that is much easier on the iPhone 14 and only costs $150. Battery and screen replacement is also easier.









iPhone 14 , just like the iPhone 13 , has a 6.1-inch OLED screen with the familiar notch (the new pill-shaped cutout is only available on the At the front, the, just like the, has a 6.1-inch OLED screen with the familiar notch (the new pill-shaped cutout is only available on the iPhone 14 Pro series).

What matters here is what hasn't changed: the iPhone 14 still runs at 60Hz, so you DON'T have ProMotion 120Hz support like on the Pro models. Screen brightness remains the same, with a peak of up to 1,200 nits and a typical brightness of 800 nits.





For some reason, perhaps because this is now the entry-level model, Apple didn't pay as much attention to the display calibration of the iPhone 14 and as a result, its wide color gamut coverage is less accurate than on the iPhone 13 panel as seen in our charts below.





Display Measurements:





Our lab display tests show that there hasn't been any change whatsoever in the display quality between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 . The brightness is the same, and the color accuracy is actually worse on the iPhone 14 unit we have at the office, by a lot, actually.





Nothing has changed on the biometrics front either: you have the familiar Face ID, and now that it works with masks, one of our major complaint against it is no longer a concern.





Performance and Software

The lack of a performance upgrade might be the biggest disappointment









The big news, or rather lack of, is Apple using mostly the same A15 Bionic chip on the iPhone 14 as it did on the iPhone 13 series. However, it is not quite the same configuration. The version of the A15 on the iPhone 14 comes straight from the 13 Pro with its 5-core GPU that delivers a 20% boost as illustrated by our benchmarks below, so this is your consolation prize.





We also get a RAM boost from 4GB to 6GB on the iPhone 14 .





Benchmark Results:





Geekbench 5 Single Higher is better Apple iPhone 14 1733 Apple iPhone 13 1728 Geekbench 5 Multi Higher is better Apple iPhone 14 4648 Apple iPhone 13 4695 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Apple iPhone 14 3018 Apple iPhone 13 2357 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Apple iPhone 14 2115 Apple iPhone 13 1712 View all





Still, as you can see, the CPU performance on the iPhone 14 is absolutely identical to that of the previous generation phone.





However, with the new 5-core GPU, gamers will be happy to see the numbers the iPhone 14 can crunch. In 3D Mark, you have a 28% improvement in the initial performance, and after 20 minutes and some throttling, you still get a nearly 24% better GPU performance.





iPhone 14 . It uses the Qualcomm X65 modem, which was measured to deliver Another upgrade that you should know about is the brand-new modem inside the. It uses the Qualcomm X65 modem, which was measured to deliver big improvements in 5G speeds in the US, plus it's the component that provides the important bands for the satellite connectivity features.

Get Apple Music on your Apple device and unleash the beat $10 99 /mo If you want unlimited music content on your favorite Apple devices, you might want to hit that subscribe button on Apple Music. It allows you to play over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists without ads. Buy at Apple Subscribe to Apple TV+ and enjoy the home of Apple originals $6 99 /mo And if you also want to reserve a front-row seat to countless movies and TV series, we suggest you sign up for Apple TV+. For just $6.99, the service allows you to enjoy new Apple Originals every month, with the option to stream on various Apple devices. Buy at Apple





At the moment, both devices run on iOS 18 . This one brings a ton of customization features and revamps to stock apps like Mail, Photos, and Messages, but also brings Apple Intelligence on board, Apple's take on artificial intelligence which will get sprinkled throughout the interface.



Recommended Stories





Camera

Improved main, big news for the front camera









iPhone 14 takes much better videos, but the iPhone 13 performs slightly better in still image photography. Overall, this makes the iPhone 14 a winner, but the iPhone 13 still performs pretty decent. Both phones were run through the paces of the PhoneArena Camera test, and the result is clear: thetakes much better videos, but theperforms slightly better in still image photography. Overall, this makes thea winner, but thestill performs pretty decent.

PhoneArena Camera Score:

Photo Video Phone Camera

Score Photo

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Apple iPhone 14 137 134 78 20 26 15 Apple iPhone 13 131 135 75 17 26 17 Phone Camera

Score Video

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Apple iPhone 14 137 141 76 23 27 14 Apple iPhone 13 131 128 70 19 25 13 Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page





iPhone 14 , like its predecessor, features two cameras on the back, a main and an ultrawide one, in a similar diagonal arrangement. Unfortunately, neither of the phones comes with a dedicated telephoto lens, which hurts their zoom performance (and gives Apple a reason to convince you to get a pricier Pro model).



The iPhone 14 upgrades to a larger sensor size with the same 12MP resolution as before, and it is now paired with a faster, f/1.5 aperture, again a component directly lifted from the



All iPhone 14 models are also getting a new 12MP front facing camera with autofocus and optical image stabilization. The end result? The, like its predecessor, features two cameras on the back, a main and an ultrawide one, in a similar diagonal arrangement. Unfortunately, neither of the phones comes with a dedicated telephoto lens, which hurts their zoom performance (and gives Apple a reason to convince you to get a pricier Pro model).Theupgrades to a larger sensor size with the same 12MP resolution as before, and it is now paired with a faster, f/1.5 aperture, again a component directly lifted from the iPhone 13 Pro . The ultrawide camera hardware is the same, but actually all of the cameras on the newer model benefit from a new processing model called the Photonic Engine.Allmodels are also getting a new 12MP front facing camera with autofocus and optical image stabilization. The end result?





Well, photos from the iPhone 14 are just better in all key aspects. The diminished halo around lamps at night shots and the brighter shadows evidence dynamic range improvement, while the iPhone 14 captures more details, too.





Apple has also finally moved the white balance slider towards the colder side of the spectrum by default, so the colors are not as bathed in an yellow overcast as on the iPhone 13 and all previous iPhones. The colors are still warm and pleasant to look at, but not as yellowish, and the slight increase in contrast makes them pop more along with finer detail.









The new 12MP selfie camera with autofocus and OIS is also better as it captures more detail and face features are not as smoothed over and beautified as on the iPhone 13 , not to mention the higher color fidelity.





On the video front, both phones support up to 4K video, but you get a new Action Mode gimbal-like stabilization for extreme conditions where you have to run or walk at a fast pace with the iPhone in your hands.









The video from the iPhone 13 , however, is recorded in a slightly higher exposure bracket and looks brighter than what the iPhone 14 's new HDR algorithms churn out.





Audio Quality and Haptics





One of the most underrated improvements in the iPhone 13 was without a doubt the boomier, richer loudspeakers that delivered sound quality better than most other phones on the market. Needless to say, the same goes for the iPhone 14 now, a very welcome handover to keep a close... ear on!





There is no headphone jack on the iPhone 14 , just like there hasn't been one on iPhone in the past few years. Haptics are taken care of by the giant Taptic Engine mechanism inside, which has been excellent, and we are glad there are no changes here.





Battery Life and Charging

A mixed bag









Last year, Apple made a huge jump in battery life with the iPhone 13 series, but the new iPhone 14 offers mostly the same battery life as its glorious predecessor.





Apple says the iPhone 14 lasts 16 hours for video streaming (up from an estimated 15 hours on the iPhone 13 ), and for audio playback, the iPhone 14 musters 80 hours, a bit more than the 75 hours you get out of the iPhone 13 , so a battery increase is present, it's just not a huge one.





iPhone battery sizes:

iPhone 14 : 3,279 mAh (+1.6% from previous gen)

: 3,279 mAh (+1.6% from previous gen) iPhone 13 : 3,227 mAh (+14.6% from previous gen)

: 3,227 mAh (+14.6% from previous gen) iPhone 12 : 2,815 mAh (-9.4% from previous gen)

: 2,815 mAh (-9.4% from previous gen) iPhone 11: 3,110 mAh (+5.7% from previous gen)

iPhone XR: 2,942 mAh





The unit capacity is a tiny bit larger, and the iPhone 14 offers a bit longer battery life. Apple says that compared with the iPhone 13 , the iPhone 14 it can last an hour more of local video playback or streaming video, or five hours longer during audio playback sessions.





With a more efficient chip and marginally larger battery, the iPhone 14 only achieves mostly the same battery life as its predecessor, something totally unsurprising. While the iPhone 14 lasts longer in our web browsing test, it lags in the 3D gaming test, where the iPhone 13 performs better. Both phones are mostly tied in our video streaming test.

PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Apple iPhone 14 3279 mAh 6h 3min 15h 23min 8h 35min Apple iPhone 13 3227 mAh 5h 45min 13h 43min 8h 15min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Apple iPhone 14 3279 mAh 1h 28min 2h 22min 60% 31% Apple iPhone 13 3227 mAh 1h 55min 2h 38min 56% 27% Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





We, however, clocked a much smaller difference when it comes to, say, YouTube video streaming. During the Wi-Fi browsing session, however, our standardized test returned more significant gains for the iPhone 14 that surpass even what Apple promises. That said, the faster penta-core GPU drew more energy during 3D gaming and gave way to the iPhone 13 when it comes to battery life. Overall, the battery endurance of the iPhone 14 is a mixed bag compared to the iPhone 13 .





iPhone 14 is not getting faster charging speeds, however. The same 20W charging speeds apply to the 14, just as they did to the 13, and that works out to roughly 2 hours for a full top-up, a pretty pathetic metric compared to iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 also support MagSafe wireless charging at 15W speeds. Theis not getting faster charging speeds, however. The same 20W charging speeds apply to the 14, just as they did to the 13, and that works out to roughly 2 hours for a full top-up, a pretty pathetic metric compared to Android phones , no matter how you slice it. Plus, you have to buy the charger if you don't have one, but both theandalso support MagSafe wireless charging at 15W speeds.





Specs Comparison





If you just want a quick reference to the key specs, well, you have it right below. Please keep in mind that we also have our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 specs page where you can find all the details.













Final Verdict





If we had to sum our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 comparison in one phrase, it would be "mostly the same." The iPhone 14 is probably the least worthy of a new name iPhone ever. This would barely pass for an iPhone 13S, let alone an iPhone 14 .



With Apple dropping the price on the iPhone 13 by $100, however, we can argue this gives many users a perfect argument to actually get the older model at that cheaper price since the differences are really not that many.



Two things might change your mind: SOS by satellite and crash detection. While these two features could be lifesaving and might sway your decision in favor of the new model, rarely would anyone choose the iPhone 14 just because of them. You can use a better camera for taking pictures in low light, capturing details, and taking selfies. This is important.





So, is the iPhone 14 worth it in the end?





For all intents and purposes, except for the significantly lower repair cost, as it is no longer necessary to replace the entire body for a backplate, the iPhone 14 is a rather subpar upgrade compared to the iPhone 13 . It appears that Apple is pushing everyone towards its more expensive Pro models, rendering any upgrade from its predecessor futile.



