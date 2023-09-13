iPhone 15 vs iPhone 13: what's new after two years?

Intro





The iPhone 14 did arguably little to improve over the iPhone 13 from 2021. Things are much different this time, however, as Apple has equipped the new iPhone 15 with several changes that make it stand out more than its predecessor.





From a new 48MP main camera that's much more capable than the 12MP on the iPhone 13 , to replacing the notch with the Dynamic Island, the new base iPhone is shaping up to be a more worthy upgrade. But enough talk, let's get into the nitty gritty and see what exactly is new!





Design and Size

Apple reaches the Dynamic Island and discovers USB-C





Apple has slowly been working towards removing the iconic notch from its phones, and it finally managed to do so with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. That change did not come to the regular models last year, but the iPhone 15 remedies that by adopting the Dynamic Island.





Something that no one expected with the iPhone 15 series was its new back panel which now comes with a matte finish, so it should feel noticeably different in the hand compared to the iPhone 13 . The other difference in design is the USB-C port that has been so hotly debated.





Speaking of the new USB-C connector, unlike the iPhone 13 which came with a USB-C to Lightning cable, iPhone 15 comes with a new USB-C to USB-C braided cable that should be more durable in comparison.





The rest of the iPhone 15 is basically the same as the iPhone 13 in terms of design, including the IP68 dust and water protection rating. There is one slight difference though, and that's the slightly curved edges where the aluminum frame meets the new matte back panel, which should make the phone more comfortable to hold.





Display Differences

Two generations later, still no ProMotion





The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1" OLED display, with a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz and a peak brightness of around 1200 nits. The iPhone 15 comes with a higher peak brightness of 2000 nits , but it keeps the same 60Hz refresh rate. A big disappointment for many.





Sadly, Apple is still staying away from adding a higher refresh rate screen to its non-Pro models even in 2023. It would have been a nice surprise though, if we at least got to see a 90Hz panel added to this year's base iPhones.





Of course, we can't forget to mention the Dynamic Island, and therefore the official "death" of the notch that the iPhone 13 comes with.





Performance and Software

Faster processor and more RAM









Apple is known for not clearly stating how much RAM (memory) its phones have, but each year it gets revealed through released benchmark results. The iPhone 13 came with 4GB of RAM, but it is said that the iPhone 15 will have 6GB, and it would be a faster type called LPDDR5 memory. All of this means that, compared to the 2021 model, the iPhone 15 will be able to handle more tasks simultaneously and feel overall faster.





As for the chipset, it is an upgrade from Apple's A15 Bionic to the A16 (also seen in the As for the chipset, it is an upgrade from Apple's A15 Bionic to the A16 (also seen in the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max ), which doesn't improve much when it comes to the phone's processing power, but thanks to a new penta-core GPU there is a 24-28% boost in graphics performance.





iPhone 15 . Then there are a few more things that we can deduce based on the iPhone 14 , given that is the generation between the two phones we are discussing here. Like going from Bluetooth 5.0 to 5.3, for example. Or a faster, more energy-efficient 5G modem. To find more examples like these, though, we need to look at the camera system that's expected to come with the





iPhone 15 will be launching with iPhone 13 . In other words, both phones will get the new features, tweaks, and even apps that Apple announced during the WWDC annual event earlier this year. Software-wise, thewill be launching with iOS 17 straight out of the box, which will also be arriving to the. In other words, both phones will get the new features, tweaks, and even apps that Apple announced during the WWDC annual event earlier this year.





Some of these iOS 17 quirks and features include improvements to the Messages app, with iMessage now being much more intuitive and versatile then before. There is also this fun new feature that allows users to set up a specific way they want to show up on someone else's iPhone when calling them. These and all other iOS17 features are available on both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 13 .

Camera

Better in all regards





The new 48MP camera also allows for a 2X sensor crop, so images taken at 2X zoom come out as though they are shot by a dedicated telephoto camera, essentially making the iPhone 15 feel like it has not 2 but 3 cameras on its back. The iPhone 13 , on the other hand, has to resort to a digital zoom which takes away from the image quality by a significant margin (stay tuned for real-life camera comparisons between the two).





Lastly, there are also some camera software improvements that are worth mentioning. For example, the Smart HDR mode now offers more true-to-life colors with brighter highlights and darker shadows. Night mode is improved too, now delivering low-light photos with more vibrant colors and higher detail.





Portrait mode has seen a glow up too, helping the iPhone 15 create what Apple calls 'next-generation portraits.' Thanks to this upgrade a regular photo can be transformed to a Portrait after it has been taken. What's more, you can also switch the focus of a portrait photo to a different person after the capture.



Audio Quality and Haptics

Both the speakers and haptics on the iPhone 13 are already great, to begin with. The iPhone 15 doesn't have have anything new to add and make them better. Suffice it to say, you can expect a well-balanced audio profile with good amounts of bass from the bottom and earpiece speaker duo, as well as tight and strong haptic feedback while using the phone.

Battery Life and Charging Slightly better battery life in some cases

One of the things that made the iPhone 13 popular in 2021 was its outstanding battery life. While the iPhone 14 series improved on that end ever so slightly, the iPhone 15 doesn't seem to offer anything more. We will know more once we put the phone through our independent battery life tests.

As for charging, there is the new USB-C port, but the change simply affects the type of cable you can plug in. The charging speeds remain as those on the iPhone 13 , i.e. 20W wired and 15W wireless with MagSafe.

Specs Comparison

Check out a summary of both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 13 's specs below:



Don't forget that we also have an in-depth Don't forget that we also have an in-depth iPhone 15 vs iPhone 13 specs comparison table here where you can learn more about all the smaller details.

Summary and Final Verdict

If you own an iPhone 13 and you feel like you need to upgrade, the iPhone 15 warrants a significant enough jump in multiple areas. You get a much better camera system that comes with new features, better-quality images, and improved low-light capabilities. There is also the A16 Bionic, which comes with higher performance in graphic-intensive scenarios.



As for the design, there is the Dynamic Island, which offers new functionality and interaction with the phone's UI, so if you have wanted to try that out this is a good chance. Additionally, the USB-C port can save you that hassle of having to swap between different cables for all of your devices.



That being said, if you are unsure whether you want to upgrade to a newer phone from your iPhone 13 , the iPhone 15 might not offer enough to change your mind. Yes, it has some significant perks that make it very appealing, but the 2021 base iPhone is still a great phone even two years later.

We will let you know our final thoughts once we spent enough time with the iPhone 15 and give it a proper review.

