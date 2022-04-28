iPhone 14 colors expectations: what we've heard so far
Are you gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 14 series? Yes, we know we're a bit early to the party (months early...) but rumors have started to show up here and there, painting a preliminary picture of what to expect when the phones show up, and we can't help it but share it with you. For now though, this is all unconfirmed, and you might want to keep an open mind when it comes to what will be official and what will not be.
For now, rumors are pointing to the possibility that the iPhone 14 will come in Midnight, Starlight, Product RED, Blue, and possibly a new Purple color. The same applies to the iPhone 14 Max. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to come in Graphite, Silver, Gold, and possibly Purple as well.
We know from leaks that this year, Apple will not be making an iPhone 14 mini, and instead, the company will likely release a standard iPhone 14 and an iPhone 14 Max for those of you who can't deal with small screens in 2022. That being said, here are the colors that we have heard those two models could sport.
Although the first four colors we listed here are pretty known from previous models, there's reportedly one new addition to the iPhone 14 color palette that would prove to be quite the attractive color (of course, if those rumors end up being true).
Now, let's talk about the more conservative options that Apple might go for for the iPhone 14 and 14 Max.
If the iPhone 14 and 14 Max come in this color, it would likely be for those of you who would go for a more conservative iPhone look.
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max in Sky Blue color
Product RED: you probably are very familiar with this color, as it has been available for the non-Pro iPhones for quite a while. Probably, Apple won't skip it this year either with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. Product RED is also an option if you decide to donate, as buying the Product RED version contributes to fighting to end AIDS.
Now onto the big boys. We know from rumors and leaks that there will be some major differences this year between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro variants. One is design: you've probably heard so far and even seen renders of what Apple might decide to ditch the Face ID notch for. Yeah, we are talking about the pill and hole cutout shape that blew the internet away a few months ago, when it was first leaked.
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max rumored colors
As the non-Pro variant, the 14 Pro and Pro Max are also rumored to come in a purple shade at launch, but it would reportedly be a darker variant. The shade, as we already mentioned, is not specified and if you know a thing about colors, you for sure know that there are a lot of purple colors existing in this world. It might or might not be like the iPhone 12 Purple, but we'll have to wait and see for that.
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in Graphite color
This color is probably Apple's favorite color. We kid, but surely this color is present everywhere and everytime, so you might be quite familiar with it. It is a dark grey option, perfect for the iPhone of a pro-looking Wall Street businessman to rock. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to come in this color, and we will not be surprised if this rumor ends up to be true.
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in Silver color
Another conservative color option rumored for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max is the silver one. Yeah, it is also present with the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. It is a light shade of silver that can look quite white under some lighting conditions. The possibility of Apple having this color with the 14 Pro and Pro Max is also quite high.
Ah, gold for the king! Gold is an option that looks great on an iPhone, although it's also been previously seen (for a long time), and if you want your iPhone to look the premium of the premium-est, you might like the fact that Gold is rumored to make an appearance among the iPhone 14 Pro color options. Yeah, its not the same as a $50,000 iPhone 13 Pro Max in Pure Gold from Caviar (who likes those anyway, right? Right?)
That's the thing: Apple has been playing a bit with colors in the recent years, adding at least one color that's unique to every iPhone release. We got purple for the iPhone 12, then a trendy-looking deep green option for the iPhone 13, and now, at least if rumors are correct, we might see a new version of purple for the iPhone 14.
Recently, there was an unverified leak on Chinese social media website Weibo, which claimed to know all the colors the iPhone 14 lineup is going to come in. This rumor was also corroborated by other tipsters on Weibo as well as ShrimpApplePro, who was first to leak the new iPhone 14 Pro design. With that being said, let's jump into what iPhone 14 colors are rumored to be.
What colors will the iPhone 14 come in?
Now, let's jump into the details.
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max colors (rumored)
iPhone 14 and 14 Max rumored colors:
- Midnight
- Starlight
- Sky Blue
- Red
- Purple
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max in purple color mentioned in rumors
It seems that Apple might re-introduce a purple shade for the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max. According to the rumor we mentioned earlier, this shade could change a bit depending on lighting conditions (that's cool, in our opinion). The exact shade of the purple is undetermined yet though.
That could be the shade, that's what was leaked earlier
*Image from AppleTrack
You might remember that Apple introduced a purple shade for the iPhone 12, but the company did it a bit later (in the spring, months after the original release of the iPhone 12). However, it seems Apple might chose to make the purple shade available at launch, if those rumors turn out to be reality.
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max in Midnight color
Apple is rumored to have Midnight color option of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. This color is also present with the iPhone 13 and 13 mini, so it is something we are familiar with at this point. Basically, it is a color that looks like black, with the camera bump also being painted in black for a seamless look.
The iPhone 13 showcases the Midnight color
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max in Starlight color
Here, the iPhone 13 mini showcases the Starlight color
The Starlight option is present again with the iPhone 13 and 13 mini, and it is more of a white option, fresh and stylish. Yes, rumors indicate the iPhone 14 and 14 Max might come in this color (no surprise here, Apple).
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max in Sky Blue color
Interestingly enough, rumors say the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will also come in blue, although some sources refer to this color as Sky Blue. You already know the drill, Blue is one of the color options for the iPhone 13 and 13 mini. Yeah, on the iPhone 13 and 13 mini, this color is quite a saturated blue, we don't know yet what shade it will be.
The current Blue color, showcased by the iPhone 13
The new Sky Blue iPhone 14 color might be some mixture between the current Blue for the iPhone 13 and the Sierra Blue of the iPhone 13 Pro (the Sierra Blue is a lighter shade of blue, more reminiscent of a sky with a bit of white fog on top, gently floating in the summer wind... basically, letting go of the artisticm in describing it: a lighter shade of blue).
This one is the iPhone 13 Pro in Sierra Blue, but maybe the iPhone 14 in Blue will be a darker shade that this
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max in Product RED
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max colors (rumored)
Difference in processors between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone 14 models is also expected. And, not surprising, a difference in color options is probably going to be present as well.
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max rumored colors
- Graphite
- Silver
- Gold
- Purple
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in purple color rumored
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in Graphite color
This is the iPhone 13 Pro Max in Graphite, just so you can picture the color
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in Silver color
The iPhone 13 Pro showcasing the Silver color option
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in Gold color
Joking aside, the Gold is actually a good-looking bright gold finish. You can see how it might look from a recently leaked iPhone 14 Pro render:
Render leaked earlier showcases the iPhone 14 Pro in Gold color
Conclusion: are we excited for the iPhone 14 colors?
To mention it here again: these iPhone 14 colors are still rumored, they are for sure not yet official, so you might want to take all info as it is: possible, but not confirmed. Hopefully, the iPhone 14 in purple rumor will end up being right after all, as it seems rather exciting to have a purple iPhone 14 that changes a bit with the light.
