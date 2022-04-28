iPhone 14 colors expectations: what we've heard so far



Recently, there was an unverified leak on Chinese social media website Weibo , which claimed to know all the colors the iPhone 14 lineup is going to come in. This rumor was also corroborated by other tipsters on Weibo as well as ShrimpApplePro , who was first to leak the new iPhone 14 Pro design. With that being said, let's jump into what iPhone 14 colors are rumored to be.





What colors will the iPhone 14 come in?

For now, rumors are pointing to the possibility that the iPhone 14 will come in Midnight, Starlight, Product RED, Blue, and possibly a new Purple color. The same applies to the iPhone 14 Max. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to come in Graphite, Silver, Gold, and possibly Purple as well.





Now, let's jump into the details.



iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max colors (rumored)

iPhone 14 and 14 Max rumored colors:

Midnight

Starlight

Sky Blue

Red

Purple

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max in purple color mentioned in rumors

It seems that Apple might re-introduce a purple shade for the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max. According to the rumor we mentioned earlier, this shade could change a bit depending on lighting conditions (that's cool, in our opinion). The exact shade of the purple is undetermined yet though.







iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max in Midnight color



Apple is rumored to have Midnight color option of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. This color is also present with the iPhone 13 and 13 mini , so it is something we are familiar with at this point. Basically, it is a color that looks like black, with the camera bump also being painted in black for a seamless look.





iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max in Starlight color





The Starlight option is present again with the iPhone 13 and 13 mini, and it is more of a white option, fresh and stylish. Yes, rumors indicate the iPhone 14 and 14 Max might come in this color (no surprise here, Apple).

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max in Sky Blue color







Interestingly enough, rumors say the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will also come in blue, although some sources refer to this color as Sky Blue. You already know the drill, Blue is one of the color options for the iPhone 13 and 13 mini. Yeah, on the iPhone 13 and 13 mini, this color is quite a saturated blue, we don't know yet what shade it will be.











The new Sky Blue iPhone 14 color might be some mixture between the current Blue for the iPhone 13 and the Sierra Blue of the iPhone 13 Pro (the Sierra Blue is a lighter shade of blue, more reminiscent of a sky with a bit of white fog on top, gently floating in the summer wind... basically, letting go of the artisticm in describing it: a lighter shade of blue).





iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max in Product RED

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max colors (rumored)

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max rumored colors

Graphite

Silver

Gold

Purple

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in purple color rumored

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in Graphite color







iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in Silver color







iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in Gold color

Joking aside, the Gold is actually a good-looking bright gold finish. You can see how it might look from a recently leaked iPhone 14 Pro render

Conclusion: are we excited for the iPhone 14 colors?