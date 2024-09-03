iPhone 16 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Plus: Another battle of the pluses

Intro









It wasn't always like this. Samsung started with the S9+ as a more premium alternative to the regular flagship, but then the Ultra took on this role. Apple also had something similar in the early days, the iPhone 6 Plus started the trend only to be replaced by the Pro Max as the ultimate flagship.



Now these Plus models serve as a bridge between the vanilla flagship in the series and the top-tier offering. And today we're going to pit against each other the iPhone 16 Plus and the This is a battle of two plus-sized phones, both of which represent a strange concept in flagship smartphone books. Offering a large screen, while cutting a corner or two to save people some money.It wasn't always like this. Samsung started with the S9+ as a more premium alternative to the regular flagship, but then the Ultra took on this role. Apple also had something similar in the early days, the iPhone 6 Plus started the trend only to be replaced by the Pro Max as the ultimate flagship.Now these Plus models serve as a bridge between the vanilla flagship in the series and the top-tier offering. And today we're going to pit against each other thePlus and the Galaxy S24 +. Which one offers the best bang for your buck? Read on to find out!





Design and Display Quality

The status quo remains unchanged





iPhone 16 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Plus are just larger versions of their respective base models. Both of these also follow the design language of their predecessors, with the iPhone 16 Plus tweaking the camera bump design a bit, going for vertically arranged wide and ultrawide cameras, and the Galaxy S24 Plus using the same separate cutout design for each camera on the back.



As far as materials, size, and weight are concerned, these two are pretty close. They both use glass and aluminum, they weigh almost the same, and the size of the screens on both phones is identical, leading to similar dimensions as well.



Samsung went for a boxier design with flatter sides and back with the S24 series, so now the Galaxy S24 Plus feels more similar in the hand to the iPhone 16 Plus than ever before. When it comes to colors, there are some differences, with the S24 Plus offering a tad more choice and more vibrancy as well.



Apple iPhone 16 Plus expected colors:

Black

Green

Pink

Blue

White

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus available colors:

Amber Yellow

Marble Gray

Onyx Black

Cobalt Violet

Jade Green (exclusive)

Sapphire Blue (exclusive)

Sandstone Orange (exclusive)

Finally, it's worth mentioning that the iPhone 16 Plus comes with a dedicated camera shutter button, which Apple calls the Capture Button. The Galaxy S24 Plus lacks such hardware, so if you like camera controls on a button, you might be leaning toward the iPhone 16 Plus already.



Moving to the displays of both phones, we find something very, very sad. Apple has once again refused to equip its vanilla and Plus modes with high refresh rate displays, and we're stuck with 60Hz on the iPhone 16 Plus. And that's a big minus, if you ask us. The Galaxy S24 Plus comes with an OLED screen of the same 6.7-inch size, but it's a LTPO panel and can dynamically switch between 1 and 120Hz.



The iPhone 16 Plus is still a couple of days away from our test bench, so we need to wait a bit for things like maximum display brightness, color accuracy, and color temperature. The Galaxy S24 Plus , on the other hand, is a known variable and performs solid with 1,273 nits of maximum typical brightness and 1 nit of minimum brightness. Stay tuned for lab tests shortly. Just like with the previous generation, thePlus and theare just larger versions of their respective base models. Both of these also follow the design language of their predecessors, with thePlus tweaking the camera bump design a bit, going for vertically arranged wide and ultrawide cameras, and theusing the same separate cutout design for each camera on the back.As far as materials, size, and weight are concerned, these two are pretty close. They both use glass and aluminum, they weigh almost the same, and the size of the screens on both phones is identical, leading to similar dimensions as well.Samsung went for a boxier design with flatter sides and back with the S24 series, so now thefeels more similar in the hand to thePlus than ever before. When it comes to colors, there are some differences, with the S24 Plus offering a tad more choice and more vibrancy as well.Finally, it's worth mentioning that thePlus comes with a dedicated camera shutter button, which Apple calls the Capture Button. Thelacks such hardware, so if you like camera controls on a button, you might be leaning toward thePlus already.Moving to the displays of both phones, we find something very, very sad. Apple has once again refused to equip its vanilla and Plus modes with high refresh rate displays, and we're stuck with 60Hz on thePlus. And that's a big minus, if you ask us. Thecomes with an OLED screen of the same 6.7-inch size, but it's a LTPO panel and can dynamically switch between 1 and 120Hz.ThePlus is still a couple of days away from our test bench, so we need to wait a bit for things like maximum display brightness, color accuracy, and color temperature. The, on the other hand, is a known variable and performs solid with 1,273 nits of maximum typical brightness and 1 nit of minimum brightness. Stay tuned for lab tests shortly.

Performance and Software

Can the Gen 3 for Galaxy take on the A18?





iPhone 16 Plus comes equipped with the new Apple A18 chip, which is a big unknown at the moment, as we haven't run the tests yet. It's a 3 nm chip, and we expect Apple to maintain the lead, at least in synthetic benchmarks, although the



Furthermore, the Galaxy S24 Plus comes with a slightly overclocked version of this chipset, dubbed "for Galaxy," and offers slightly better performance, compared to other Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 equipped phones.



There are some leaked Geekbench scores, showing results of 3678 and 8974 for single and multicore performance, respectively, but we should take these with a grain of salt. For comparison, the Galaxy S24 Plus managed 2119 and 6823 points in the same test.



The RAM situation is in favor of the Galaxy S24 Plus , as it comes with 12GB of RAM, but the difference in architecture, ecosystem, and how iOS and Android treat apps make such comparison irrelevant. Some hard numbers will occupy this spot as soon as we test the iPhone 16 Plus.



Now, when it comes to software, things are even more complicated. The Galaxy S24 Plus comes with Galaxy AI onboard, and as we already know, AI is the big thing in smartphone tech nowadays. We still don't know much about Apple Intelligence and how good or useful it will actually be, but this is shaping out as a fierce battle.



Recommended Stories ThePlus comes equipped with the new Apple A18 chip, which is a big unknown at the moment, as we haven't run the tests yet. It's a 3 nm chip, and we expect Apple to maintain the lead, at least in synthetic benchmarks, although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is not far behind.Furthermore, thecomes with a slightly overclocked version of this chipset, dubbed "for Galaxy," and offers slightly better performance, compared to otherequipped phones.There are some leaked Geekbench scores, showing results of 3678 and 8974 for single and multicore performance, respectively, but we should take these with a grain of salt. For comparison, themanaged 2119 and 6823 points in the same test.The RAM situation is in favor of the, as it comes with 12GB of RAM, but the difference in architecture, ecosystem, and how iOS and Android treat apps make such comparison irrelevant. Some hard numbers will occupy this spot as soon as we test thePlus.Now, when it comes to software, things are even more complicated. Thecomes with Galaxy AI onboard, and as we already know, AI is the big thing in smartphone tech nowadays. We still don't know much about Apple Intelligence and how good or useful it will actually be, but this is shaping out as a fierce battle. The Galaxy S24 Plus also comes with seven years of major OS updates, while the iPhone 16 Plus offers only five, so even though there's a good gap between these two phones in favor of the iPhone 16 Plus, which is more than 6 months newer, in the end, the Galaxy S24 Plus wins on the longevity front.



Camera Three is still more than two

iPhone 16 is expected to retain the same dual camera setup as its predecessor. Apple upgraded the main camera sensor of the last generation non-Pro iPhones with a 48MP main camera, capable of taking high resolution 24MP images, and this will be transferred to the iPhone 16 Plus.



The ultrawide camera is the same 12MP snapper with f/2.4 aperture and 13mm focal length equivalent, so we don't expect huge differences in image quality.



The Galaxy S24 Plus , on the other hand, comes with a triple camera setup on its back, Samsung is sticking to this setup despite rumors that the company might switch to a dual main camera system on its non-Ultra phones.



The main camera is a 50MP sensor under a lens with f/1.8 and a 24mm focal length equivalent. The ultrawide camera is very similar to what the iPhone 16 Plus has. It's a 12MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a pixel size of 1.4 μm. The field of view should be very similar, as this camera has a 13mm focal length as well.



The Galaxy S24 Plus has an ace up its sleeve in the form of a telephoto camera. It's 10MP and capable of doing 3x optical zoom. The iPhone 16 Plus relies on sensor crops to get 2x optical-like zoom, so there is a clear advantage in flexibility and zoom level for the Galaxy S24 Plus .



But samples speak louder than specs, so stay tuned for side-by-side image comparison soon. Theis expected to retain the same dual camera setup as its predecessor. Apple upgraded the main camera sensor of the last generation non-Pro iPhones with a 48MP main camera, capable of taking high resolution 24MP images, and this will be transferred to thePlus.The ultrawide camera is the same 12MP snapper with f/2.4 aperture and 13mm focal length equivalent, so we don't expect huge differences in image quality.The, on the other hand, comes with a triple camera setup on its back, Samsung is sticking to this setup despite rumors that the company might switch to a dual main camera system on its non-Ultra phones.The main camera is a 50MP sensor under a lens with f/1.8 and a 24mm focal length equivalent. The ultrawide camera is very similar to what thePlus has. It's a 12MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a pixel size of 1.4 μm. The field of view should be very similar, as this camera has a 13mm focal length as well.Thehas an ace up its sleeve in the form of a telephoto camera. It's 10MP and capable of doing 3x optical zoom. ThePlus relies on sensor crops to get 2x optical-like zoom, so there is a clear advantage in flexibility and zoom level for theBut samples speak louder than specs, so stay tuned for side-by-side image comparison soon.

Battery Life and Charging Should be pretty close

Galaxy S24 Plus has a bigger battery on paper, this doesn't mean that battery life should necessarilly be better. We've seen this time and again with other iPhone models, the Pro Max being a good example.



The aforemened Galaxy S24 Plus comes with a 4,900mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 Plus is expected to have a 4,006mAh cell inside, and this 600mAh difference may or may not transfer to battery life.



We have to wait until our battery tests are done and dusted to give you some benchmark results and a final verdict on this, but bear in mind that all iPhone Plus models in the past couple of years were very strong in the battery life department.



When it comes to charging, the iPhone 16 Plus may finally receive a needed bump in charging speeds. We still don't have the exact numbers, but this battle will be closer than ever. The Galaxy S24 Plus comes with 45W wired charging support and gets from 0 to 100% in a little over an hour. We doubt the iPhone 16 Plus will be able to beat that, but let's wait and see. Now, even though thehas a bigger battery on paper, this doesn't mean that battery life should necessarilly be better. We've seen this time and again with other iPhone models, the Pro Max being a good example.The aforemenedcomes with a 4,900mAh battery, while thePlus is expected to have a 4,006mAh cell inside, and this 600mAh difference may or may not transfer to battery life.We have to wait until our battery tests are done and dusted to give you some benchmark results and a final verdict on this, but bear in mind that all iPhone Plus models in the past couple of years were very strong in the battery life department.When it comes to charging, thePlus may finally receive a needed bump in charging speeds. We still don't have the exact numbers, but this battle will be closer than ever. Thecomes with 45W wired charging support and gets from 0 to 100% in a little over an hour. We doubt thePlus will be able to beat that, but let's wait and see.





Specs Comparison





Here's a preliminary specs comparison between the Apple iPhone 16 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus . For a deep dive, head to our full comparison on PhoneArena.





*-rumored specs

Which one should you buy?



