No, iPhone 16 models do NOT have faster wired charging than before

We had to investigate and for that we tested iPhone 16 charging speeds for all four new models using three different fast chargers and different cables, and after all of this testing we have the answer.



No matter which fast charger or which cable we used, we got the following charging speeds: iPhone 16 – 20W

– 20W iPhone 16 Pro – 20W

iPhone 16 Plus – 26W to 27W

Plus – 26W to 27W iPhone 16 Pro Max – 26W to 27W

We measured these speeds using the ChargerLab's Power-Z power meter, trying different combinations of chargers and cables to ensure we are not missing something.

Here are the chargers we used: Anker 737 Charger (GaNPrime)

Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 652 Dual Port Wall Charger PE2106

Samsung 45W Power Adapter

iPhone 16 cable which has 3A capacity, but also tried with a Samsung-made 5A cable, which did not make a difference (the We hooked these up to the officialcable which has 3A capacity, but also tried with a Samsung-made 5A cable, which did not make a difference (the Galaxy S24 Ultra , for example, requires a 5A cable for its fast charging, so we had to test this out too).

So these 20W to 27W charging speeds are the same as in previous years.

In case you are wondering that 27W number and why it is higher than the official 20W speed that Apple advertizes... well, that is nothing new. The Pro Max models in the last couple of years can hit those same charging speeds, but for some reason Apple is not reflecting this in the specs.

And here are the charging speeds of the last four generations of Pro Max iPhones.

iPhone Pro Max charging speeds tested:

Is that really true?

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the only exception to the rule, and it charged slower than the other models. We don't know the reason for that, it might be a peculiarity with our specific 15 Pro Max model.





iPhone Pro charging speeds tested:





Charging Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Apple iPhone 14 Pro 3200 mAh 1h 31min 60% Apple iPhone 16 Pro 3582 mAh 1h 34min 58% Apple iPhone 13 Pro 3095 mAh 1h 38min 55% Apple iPhone 15 Pro 3274 mAh 1h 42min 53% Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





iPhone 16 CAN charge faster, but only in this one very specific use case





However, there is one very specific scenario where the new iPhones will actually charge faster.





The moment you start playing a game or running a very intense application (like a benchmark), the iPhone 16 series are able to ramp up the charging speeds reaching 38W to 39W in our testing.









This is a brand-new capability, and basically it ensures that iPhones will maintain their charging speed when you use them. So these extra watts basically ensure the iPhone can run those intense graphics and the remainder of the power goes to charging. Previously, that was not the case and when you ran a more intense app, your charging speed would slow down.



However, the moment you exit the game or benchmark, charging speeds instantly go back to their nominal 20W or 27W value.





Of course, as always, these maximum charging speeds are maintained until you reach around 50% charge level, and then they drop to much lower speeds. That is done to protect the battery and such progressively slower charging is true for all phones.





Summary: No faster wired charging in the iPhone 16 after all





So in summary, nope, iPhone 16 models don't charge any faster, UNLESS you often use your iPhone while charging and only then you will see faster speeds.





Otherwise, it still takes around 1 hour and 40 minutes to fully top up an iPhone.





Charging Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 4323 mAh 1h 38min 2h 54min 55% 26% Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 4352 mAh 1h 40min 2h 28min 53% 31% Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 4685 mAh 1h 42min 1h 58min 57% 42% Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 4422 mAh 2h 1min 2h 36min 53% 29% Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





As for MagSafe wireless charging, that is indeed faster – as Apple claimed. With 25W speeds supported, you can now top up much quicker as you can see in the results in our chart above.



