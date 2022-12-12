Pixel 8 release date, price, features and news





The Pixel 8 is expected sometime around late autumn next year, and even though the leaks and rumors are a bit scarce at the moment, we do suspect a thing or two about Google's next flagship series. In this article, we're going to arrange everything we know about the Pixel 8 neatly and methodically, so you're prepared for the next big thing in the Pixel universe. The last Pixel iteration is still hot from the hardware oven, but it's never too early to try and take a look at what Google is cooking for the next Pixel 8 series. The Pixel 7 launched back in October and generated a healthy buzz around itself thanks to some refinements, cool new software features, and camera magic.





Latest Pixel 8 leaks and rumors - updated December 2022













The Pixel 8 lineup's release date is still in the realm of fantasies, or should we say "careful extrapolation" at the moment. It's still too early, but Google has its strange way of teasing Pixel phones, so we might get a teaser during the annual I/O conference in May 2023. That being said, let's look at the announcements over the years and try to analyze what's going on and what to expect.





* - probable dates







Looking at the table above, it's clear to see that regular Pixel flagship phones tend to release in October. Sometimes we see announcements at the end of September, but it's safe to say that the Pixel 8 should be expected in October 2023.





Google Pixel 8 price





Now, the price of the Pixel 8 is another big unknown at the moment; it's just too early to even have leaks about it. At the moment, all we can do is extrapolate based on the pricing of Pixel phones over the last few years.









* - anticipated prices









Of course, in 2023, a Pro model without a microSD card slot and a 512GB version could be a no-go, so we might see the Pixel 8 Pro get the said 512GB memory option. We don't know what the price would be, but if we follow the logic from previous years, it should be a $100 bump. Google has been pretty consistent with the pricing of its Pixel phones over the years. The previous two generations began at $599 for the basic 128GB Pixel model, and if we're to assume anything, it's that the Pixel 8 won't deviate too far from that price point.





Google Pixel 8 camera



Google is known for taking baby steps when it comes to upgrading the camera system of its Pixel phones. It took the company several generations to move to a dual-camera system, and another big chunk of time to finally slap a periscope lens system on the Pixel 7 Pro. Google is known for its excellent post-processing algorithms, and we should expect refinement rather than revolution in the Pixel 8.



As such, we can expect the Pixel 8 to come equipped with:

We expect 50MP main sensor (some leaks point toward a 64MP Sony IMX787), nothing groundbreaking on the hardware front, no 1-inch sensor magic here

A triple-camera setup, same as on the Pixel 7 Pro

Most of the post-processing features that have become a staple for the Pixel series

We want to see 10x optical zoom on the Pro model

32MP selfie camera







Google Pixel 8 storage

Pixel 8 - 128/256GB

Pixel 8 Pro - 128/256/512GB (1TB?)









16GB of RAM has been suggested for the Pixel 8 Pro, while the vanilla model will probably get only 8GB, although there might be some variations depending on the storage configuration. No microSD card is expected on the next Pixel 8 series.



Google Pixel 8 design

Google made a huge design turn when the company announced the Pixel 6 series, and since then it has been sticking to its guns when it comes to design. The Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and the upcoming Pixel 7a all seem to follow the same design philosophy, with tiny refinements here and there.



It's hard to talk about design one year before the official announcement, but if rumors are to be believed, not much change is expected in that department. There are some renders floating around but the credibility of those at this point is questionable at best.



However, we expect Google to keep the same "camera bar" design on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, maybe tweaking the colors, the size of the strip, and the position of the cameras in it. There were some rumors of a high-end ceramic Pixel model but there's nothing concrete at the moment.

Google Pixel 8 display

Earlier this year, a huge lump of Pixel 8 specs information presumably leaked through some reasonably credible sources. In terms of display, the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to get a 6.7-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. There's no consensus on screen resolution though, as some sources claim a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 3120 resolution, while others suggest 2822 x 1344 instead.



We also expect Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to protect the aforementioned display, which, by the way, is believed to be able to go up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. HDR10+ is also on the table for the Pixel 8 series. Google might upgrade the under-display fingerprint sensor to ultrasonic technology, according to some leaks, and this could save the company from repeating the fingerprint scanner fiasco from the last generations.

Google Pixel 8 battery

The battery capacity inside the Pixel 8 models is unknown at the moment, and it's time to do the guessing exercise once again. The battery size is more or less tied to the physical size of the device, and we saw this in this year's Pixel 7, which sported a smaller battery than its predecessor, mainly because of the more compact physical size.



However, if we want to make some wild predictions at this point, one would be that the Pixel 8 Pro would try to keep that 5,000 mAh battery capacity. As for the vanilla mode, like we already said, it depends on the size. If Google keeps the size similar to the last-gen Pixel 7, we should expect the same battery capacity or maybe slightly more due to a more efficient hardware layout and smaller components. Google Pixel 8 features and software

The Google Pixel 8 should come right on time for Google to showcase its next version of Android, namely - Android 14. With Tiramisu now on most Pixel phones, we should expect some clever software magics in the next version as well.

The Google Pixel 8 should come right on time for Google to showcase its next version of Android, namely - Android 14. With Tiramisu now on most Pixel phones, we should expect some clever software magics in the next version as well.

Google made some visual improvements in the last Android OS with themed icons, color vector fonts - the Material You design philosophy. We should expect more of the same in the next release. There were some cool advancements in AI language algorithms, so Google will probably take this further in the new Pixel 8 series.

One interesting report suggest that the Pixel 8 series will have satellite communication feature, the same as the one in the current iPhone 14 series. It's believed to be a feature baked inside the next Android 14 OS but it will appear first on the Pixel 8 series, as usual.

Google Pixel 8 hardware and specs

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro appear to be codenamed "Shiba" and "Husky," respectively, which is consistent with Google's current flagships, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which are codenamed "Panther" and "Cheetah."



The information is consistent with an August report claiming that the third Tensor chipset will also be developed in conjunction with Samsung. The third-generation proprietary Tensor processor, dubbed "Zuma," is said to use the same Samsung-made G5300 modem as the Tensor G2.

Some sources claim both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will get 12GB of LDDR5x RAM, while there are bolder predictions for a 16GB RAM version of the Pixel 8 Pro.

Should I wait for the Google Pixel 8?

You should wait for Pixel 8 if you want to stay ahead of everybody else when it comes to software features - the best way to get the latest Android is to get the latest Pixel phone.

You should not wait for Pixel 8 if you currently have a Pixel 7, or Pixel 7a, because those phones will last a long time, according to Google's own support plans. The Pixel 7a is expected to be quite powerful.

As far as storage goes, we expect the vanilla Pixel 8 to get 128GB as a base memory configuration, while the Pixel 8 Pro is believed to have a 512GB storage options, with some of the leaks suggesting there might be a 1TB option for the Pro. It's believed that we're talking about UFS 4.0 type of fast SSD memory, offering read speeds of 4200 MBps, write speeds of 2800 MBps, and 1 TB of memory in a 1.0mm form factor.

It's still early days but specs are already flying left and right, and rumor has it that the front camera of the Pixel 8 series will sport a 32MP sensor.