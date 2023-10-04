Google Pixel 8 vs Pixel 7: post-event expectations
11
Intro
Google has just revealed its brand-new Pixel 8 phones. As is tradition, we have a non-Pro and Pro version — this has been Google's strategy since the Pixel 6 series. And this year, a ton of the upgrades were reserved for the Pixel 8 Pro model.
Despite missing out on the exciting new camera features of the Pro, the Pixel 8 still comes with a noticeable $100 price increase. And, if history is something to go by, the Pixel 7 will probably drop by $200 down to $400 now that its successor is out. So, will it be better to buy a Pixel 7 or go for the new-and-shiny Pixel 8? Or... if you have a Pixel 7, should you even be worried about upgrading this year?
Well, let's explore what we know so far and try to figure this out
Google Pixel 8 vs Pixel 7 expectations:
- Pixel 8 is slightly smaller
- Same camera hardware, but Pixel 8 has new software tricks
- Tensor G3 vs Tensor G2 - meaningful upgrade?
- Pixel 8 gets 7 years of software updates
Table of Contents:
Read more:
Design and Size
The Pixel is leaning more towards the compact side
The regular Pixel 7 model is smaller than the Pro variant, but it's not exactly "compact". It still has a 6.32" screen, which is still a bit on the "don't use with one hand" side. The Pixel 8 has shrunk down by a bit down to a 6.2" display and a smaller body overall. This should be enough to get it closer to that "easy to pocket" format, but we wouldn't say it's a massive difference.
Otherwise, we find the same camera module on the back, all on top of a metal-and-glass sandwich construction. In fact, the Pixel 8 may be even closer in appearance to the Pixel 7 than the Pixel 7 was to the 6.
On the front, the screens are be completely flat — no curved glass shenanigans on the non-Pro models.
Display Differences
Aside from having a slightly smaller panel, the Pixel 8's screen is overall better — it reaches 2,000 nits of peak brightness and it has a 120 Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 has 1,400 nits peak brightness and a 90 Hz refresh rate.
That new panel on the Pixel 8 is called the Actua Display and Google is exceptionally proud of how it can play HDR footage even under direct sunlight. The other specs are shared — Full HD, 20:9 aspect ratio, AMOLED technology. It's very possible that the screens will look identical when it comes to colors and contrast, though Google does say that the new Actua screens have a better color calibration — we will be testing that.
Performance and Software
When will the Tensor get tense?
Google's Tensor chips aren't really workhorses — they are not here to crush benchmark specs. Instead, they have cores dedicated to photo processing and AI works for the Google Assistant and the new Bard AI. Supposedly, this is what unlocks the exclusive features of the Google Photos app, Google's excellent HDR processing, and the exclusive Assistant features like call screening, "direct my call", voice transcribe, and many others.
And no, it doesn't look like the Tensor G3 will be a huge leap in performance. Google was quick to announce it and then brush it aside, instead talking about all the cool AI features that it makes possible. So, we don't foresee the Tensor G3 being an Apple A17 Pro competitor this year.
As for software, man do we have good news! The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will get 7 years of OS updates. That means that these phones will get Android 21 in 2030. The Pixel 7, if nothing is changed in Google's policy there, should probably get Android 16 in 2025 and then call it quits.
That aside, both phones will be running Android 14 — the Pixel 8 launches with it, the Pixel 7 should be getting it via an update. With quality of life improvements like lockscreen shortcut editing, homescreen customization, improved sharing menu, among others.
Camera
It's all in the Photos app
On the specs sheet, the Pixel 8 has a 50 MP main camera, just like last year's model. Then, a 12 MP ultra-wide one and a 10.5 MP selfie camera instead of the 10.8 MP on the Pixel 7. But, of course, when we are talking about Google products — the hardware is less than half the story. It's all about the software.
And, by all means, Google showed us some very impressive new software tricks for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro — the new Magic Editor, which can remove items or generate items where there are none. For example — if you couldn't get a specific subject into your shot ant cropped it out a little, the Magic Editor can grab that object, move it anywhere in frame, and generate its missing parts.
Or a new Zoom Enhance feature, which can literally generate higher resolutions as you zoom in on a picture.
Of course, we do want to test those features. Also, we don't see why the Pixel 7 wouldn't be capable of utilizing them, as they are tied to the Google Photos app and service, and not necessarily the phone hardware. At least not most of them. But, for now, Google has declined to comment on which camera features will be trickling down to other Pixels.
Audio Quality and Haptics
The non-Pro Pixels haven't been wowing us with impressive sound so far. Yeah, they are stereo and they sound good enough for talking head videos on YouTube. But they lack base, their mids are a bit muffled, and they can sound tinny when turned up. We don't expect the Pixel 8 to be any better, especially considering that the phone's size will be shrinking, leaving even less room for acoustics.
As for haptics — Pixels have been clicky and clacky for years now and we expect the same precise and sharp touch feedback that we've had before.
Battery Life and Charging
The Google Pixel 7 had a 4,355 mAh battery, and the Pixel 8 offers a slight upgrade up to 4,575 mAh despite the fact that the phone is physically smaller. That
In terms of charging, we should be getting 24 W max power on the wire, a bit more than the 20 W that the Pixel 7 is rated for — probably a negligible difference in real world charging times.
Specs Comparison
So, here are some of the main specs we have, you can see more in our Google Pixel 8 vs Pixel 7 specs page. As we wait to physically compare the two phones against each other, here is how their specs sheets clash:
|Google Pixel 8
|Google Pixel 7
|Size, weight
|5.93 x 2.79 x 0.35 inches
(150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm)
6.60 oz (187.0 g)
|6.13 x 2.88 x 0.34 inches
(155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm)
6.95 oz (197.0 g)
|Screen
|6.2" OLED
120 Hz
|6.3" AMOLED
90 Hz
|Processor
|Google Tensor G3
4 nm
|Google Tensor G2
5 nm
|RAM, Storage
|8 / 128 GB UFS 3.1
8 / 256 GB UFS 3.1
LPDDR5X
|8 / 128 GB UFS 3.1
8 / 256 GB UFS 3.1
LPDDR5
|Cameras
|50 MP main
12 MP ultra
10.5 MP front
|50 MP main
12 MP ultra
10.8 MP front
|Battery
|4,575 mAh
|4,355 mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
27 W wired
18 W wireless
|USB-C
20 W wired
7.5 W wireless
Summary and expectations
From what we could tell by Google's presentation, most notable upgrades this year are kept for the Pixel 8 Pro. In fact, the Pixel 8 felt held back for a lot of features. Why wouldn't it be able to take full-res 50 MP shots? Why wouldn't it be able to use Video Boost, seeing as that's a dedicated online feature happening inside Google Photos? Why wouldn't the Pixel 8 have a Pro Camera mode when its main sensor is the same as on the Pixel 8 Pro?
These questions can also apply to the Pixel 7 — why wouldn't the Pixel 7 have the new Best Take feature, the upgraded Call Screening feature, or the new Google Assistant with Bard capabilities, considering the Tensor G2 was supposedly super-smart as well?
Well, we think it will... said features should come to the Pixel 7, and even the $1,800 Pixel Fold, it would be absurd if they didn't, right? So, with all that said, we can't recommend that you upgrade a Pixel 7 to a Pixel 8 just yet. In fact, we kind of think the Pixel 7 will be an absolute deal during the sales events of Q4 2023.
Of course, questions need to be answered — stay tuned for complete hands-on analysis!
