Complete your Google ecosystem with a new Google Pixel Watch 2. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $360 as a trade-in credit.

The Google Pixel 8 can now be pre-ordered at Amazon. Presently, all three color versions of the device are available for pre-order.

The Pixel 8 Pro is available for pre-order at Amazon. The smartphone one of the brightest screens and most impressive cameras. Currently, all colors are available for pre-order.

Table of Contents:

Read more:

Pixel 8

iPhone 14

iPhone 14

Pixel 8

iPhone 14

Pixel 8

iPhone 14

Pixel 8

iPhone 14

Pixel 8 expected colors:

Obsidian

Hazel

Rose

iPhone 14 available colors:

Yellow

Purple

Midnight

Starlight

Blue

Product RED

Display Differences

My refresh rate is faster than your refresh rate



The Pixel 8 and iPhone 14 displays are very similar in size (6.2 inches vs 6.1 inches, respectively), but they differ in one very important metric: refresh rate. The Pixel 8 features a fast and smooth 120 Hz refresh rate on its 6.2-inch OLED display , while Apple just refuses to give the vanilla iPhone the much needed and long overdue ProMotion treatment. So, the iPhone 14 is stuck in the past with a meager 60 Hz refresh rate on its display.





Pixel 8 also comes with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, which should make it brighter than the iPhone 14 , at least on a bright and sunny day. Stay tuned for our display tests.



When it comes to biometrics, things haven't changed much through the generations. The iPhone 14 still relies on Face ID, and the Pixel 8 retains the under-display fingerprint scanner, although there is a face recognition feature, that is not as secure as the one found on the iPhone.



Performance and Software Tensor G3 vs A15 Bionic

When it comes to performance, things are radically different on paper, mainly due to the different hardware architectures and the different ways Android and iOS handle apps and resources. At the end of the day, though, performance should be smooth and very similar; after all, these are flagship phones.



If we want to dig into the specs, we find that the Pixel 8 sports more RAM, but on the other hand, we expect the A15 Bionic to give the new Tensor G3 a run for its money, even though it's two years old now. We'll have to wait until the Pixel 8 lands on our test bench (soon) to run some benchmarks and offer you a neat little table, so stay tuned.



The software situation is similarly different (what a strange phrase). The Pixel 8 ships with Android 14 iPhone 14 is upgradable to the new as well, so be sure to check that one too.



The iPhone 14 comes with five years of major OS updates, but the Pixel 8 is not far behind. Google promises to a three-year update cycle, so you'll be fine whichever you choose, given most people change their phone every two to three years.



Camera A dual-camera affair

The iPhone 14 is a known entity, so we'll start with it. The phone features a dual camera system on its back; it is the conventional wide-ultrawide pair, featuring a 12MP sensor on both, with differences in aperture and focal length. You can check out our detailed for a deep dive.



The Pixel 8 , on the other hand, comes with a big 50MP main sensor (1/1.31" under a lens with f/1.68 aperture), and a 12MP ultrawide. Whether or not the difference in megapixels would translate into different image quality, is too early to tell. We will make a detailed camera comparison once the Pixel 8 falls into our hands, so stay tuned for that.



The selfie camera on the iPhone 14 is a 12 MP shooter. You can check out some samples in our Pixel 8 gets a 10.5-megapixel front camera, but we don't know whether or not this will result in better or worse selfies and portraits.



Battery Life and Charging USB-C vs Lightning

The iPhone 14 is the last generation of Apple phones to sport the proprietary Lightning port. Regulatory bodies are mandating the adoption of the USB-C standard, and the next iPhones are saying goodbye to the Lightning. Speaking of which, the iPhone 14 caps at 20W wired and 15W wireless.



The Pixel 8 , on the other hand, receives a 4W bump in charging speed compared to its predecessor, bringing wired fast charging to 24W, and, in theory, charging faster than the iPhone 14 . In real-life conditions, we will probably have very close charging times, but again, we'll have to wait for the Pixel 8 to arrive on our test bench. Both Apple and Google cite 50% battery charge in 30 minutes with a supported charger, so there's that as well.



The iPhone 14 comes equipped with a 3,279 mAh battery, while the Pixel 8 gets a bigger cell at 4,485 mAh, but once again, this doesn't automatically mean a better battery life. Both phones support wireless charging, and if you decide to buy the Pixel Stand, you'll be able to charge the Pixel 8 with up to 18W.



Specs Comparison





Summary

Which one is better, then? That's a tough question to answer. The iPhone 14 is still new, and even though it will be replaced by the upcoming iPhone 15 series soon, we don't expect a major price drop, beside the usual $100 off. This means you'll have to cough up around $700 to get one.



The Pixel 8 , on the other hand, is the newest Google phone and it comes with a bunch of new hardware and software features, including the Tensor G3 chipset. The price of the Pixel 8 has risen slightly to $699 and this makes things even more complicated.



So, at the end of the day, it depends on the ecosystem. If you're deeply into the Apple one, you should probably stick with it and choose the iPhone 14 . If you're coming from an Android background, the Pixel 8 could offer some familiar experiences with sprinkles of new features, both hardware and software. The new Actua Display in thealso comes with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, which should make it brighter than the, at least on a bright and sunny day. Stay tuned for our display tests.When it comes to biometrics, things haven't changed much through the generations. Thestill relies on Face ID, and theretains the under-display fingerprint scanner, although there is a face recognition feature, that is not as secure as the one found on the iPhone.When it comes to performance, things are radically different on paper, mainly due to the different hardware architectures and the different ways Android and iOS handle apps and resources. At the end of the day, though, performance should be smooth and very similar; after all, these are flagship phones.If we want to dig into the specs, we find that thesports more RAM, but on the other hand, we expect the A15 Bionic to give the newa run for its money, even though it's two years old now. We'll have to wait until thelands on our test bench (soon) to run some benchmarks and offer you a neat little table, so stay tuned.The software situation is similarly different (what a strange phrase). Theships without of the box, and you can check out our preview for more information, while theis upgradable to the new iOS 17 . We have an iOS 17 review as well, so be sure to check that one too.Thecomes with five years of major OS updates, but theis not far behind. Google promises to a three-year update cycle, so you'll be fine whichever you choose, given most people change their phone every two to three years.Theis a known entity, so we'll start with it. The phone features a dual camera system on its back; it is the conventional wide-ultrawide pair, featuring a 12MP sensor on both, with differences in aperture and focal length. You can check out our detailed iPhone 14 camera piece for a deep dive.The, on the other hand, comes with a big 50MP main sensor (1/1.31" under a lens with f/1.68 aperture), and a 12MP ultrawide. Whether or not the difference in megapixels would translate into different image quality, is too early to tell. We will make a detailed camera comparison once thefalls into our hands, so stay tuned for that.The selfie camera on theis a 12 MP shooter. You can check out some samples in our review . Thegets a 10.5-megapixel front camera, but we don't know whether or not this will result in better or worse selfies and portraits.Theis the last generation of Apple phones to sport the proprietary Lightning port. Regulatory bodies are mandating the adoption of the USB-C standard, and the next iPhones are saying goodbye to the Lightning. Speaking of which, thecaps at 20W wired and 15W wireless.The, on the other hand, receives a 4W bump in charging speed compared to its predecessor, bringing wired fast charging to 24W, and, in theory, charging faster than the. In real-life conditions, we will probably have very close charging times, but again, we'll have to wait for theto arrive on our test bench. Both Apple and Google cite 50% battery charge in 30 minutes with a supported charger, so there's that as well.Thecomes equipped with a 3,279 mAh battery, while thegets a bigger cell at 4,485 mAh, but once again, this doesn't automatically mean a better battery life. Both phones support wireless charging, and if you decide to buy the Pixel Stand, you'll be able to charge thewith up to 18W.Which one is better, then? That's a tough question to answer. Theis still new, and even though it will be replaced by the upcomingseries soon, we don't expect a major price drop, beside the usual $100 off. This means you'll have to cough up around $700 to get one.The, on the other hand, is the newest Google phone and it comes with a bunch of new hardware and software features, including thechipset. The price of thehas risen slightly to $699 and this makes things even more complicated.So, at the end of the day, it depends on the ecosystem. If you're deeply into the Apple one, you should probably stick with it and choose the. If you're coming from an Android background, thecould offer some familiar experiences with sprinkles of new features, both hardware and software.