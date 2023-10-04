Pixel 8 vs iPhone 14: Future versus past
Intro
The Pixel 8 is finally here, and in the tight market for compact flagship phones, its smaller size and friendly price tag could potentially put it on the glory path. It's clear that Google is aiming to take down two of the most popular flagships on the market, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the iPhone 14.
Today, we're going to pit the Pixel 8 and the iPhone 14 against each other in order to help you decide which one suits your needs better. Both phones come in very similar sizes, catering to the compact flagship audience, and even though the iPhone 14 is getting a bit old now, it packs more than enough punch to be a respectful opponent and tackle the newly-announced Pixel 8. The deep dive starts now!
Google Pixel 8 vs iPhone 14:
- Android 14 vs iOS 16
- Tensor G3 vs A15 Bionic
- 6.2-inch screen on the Pixel vs 6.1-inch on the iPhone
- 4,485 mAh battery on the Pixel vs 3,279 mAh on the iPhone
- Dual main cameras on both
- Pixel 8 is $100 cheaper
Table of Contents:
Design and Size
Flat screens and pocket friendliness
Both the Pixel 8 and the iPhone 14 closely follow the design language of their predecessors. The iPhone 14 comes with the same flat aluminum sides as the 12 series brought to the smartphone world, and the same flat screen and flat glass back. The camera bump is also very similar to what we've seen so far in the last few generations.
The Pixel 8 also doesn't stray to much from the camera bar design idea. It's very similar to what the Pixel 6 series started a couple of years ago, with a long camera strip stretching across the phone, a slightly curved back, and a flat front.
Both phones share similar dimensions, with the iPhone 14 being a bit more compact. The Pixel 8 measures 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm, and weighs 187 grams, while the iPhone 14 comes at 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.80 mm and is also lighter 172 grams.
Another big design difference lies in the available colors of both phones. You can find the color options for the Pixel 8 and iPhone 14 below:
Pixel 8 expected colors:
- Obsidian
- Hazel
- Rose
We have a dedicated piece about the Pixel 8 series hues, so you should check it out for more detail.
iPhone 14 available colors:
- Yellow
- Purple
- Midnight
- Starlight
- Blue
- Product RED
If you want to know more about the available iPhone 14 colors, check out our article.
Display Differences
My refresh rate is faster than your refresh rate
The Pixel 8 and iPhone 14 displays are very similar in size (6.2 inches vs 6.1 inches, respectively), but they differ in one very important metric: refresh rate. The Pixel 8 features a fast and smooth 120 Hz refresh rate on its 6.2-inch OLED display , while Apple just refuses to give the vanilla iPhone the much needed and long overdue ProMotion treatment. So, the iPhone 14 is stuck in the past with a meager 60 Hz refresh rate on its display.
The new Actua Display in the Pixel 8 also comes with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, which should make it brighter than the iPhone 14, at least on a bright and sunny day. Stay tuned for our display tests.
When it comes to biometrics, things haven't changed much through the generations. The iPhone 14 still relies on Face ID, and the Pixel 8 retains the under-display fingerprint scanner, although there is a face recognition feature, that is not as secure as the one found on the iPhone.
Performance and Software
Tensor G3 vs A15 Bionic
When it comes to performance, things are radically different on paper, mainly due to the different hardware architectures and the different ways Android and iOS handle apps and resources. At the end of the day, though, performance should be smooth and very similar; after all, these are flagship phones.
If we want to dig into the specs, we find that the Pixel 8 sports more RAM, but on the other hand, we expect the A15 Bionic to give the new Tensor G3 a run for its money, even though it's two years old now. We'll have to wait until the Pixel 8 lands on our test bench (soon) to run some benchmarks and offer you a neat little table, so stay tuned.
The software situation is similarly different (what a strange phrase). The Pixel 8 ships with Android 14 out of the box, and you can check out our preview for more information, while the iPhone 14 is upgradable to the new iOS 17. We have an iOS 17 review as well, so be sure to check that one too.
The iPhone 14 comes with five years of major OS updates, but the Pixel 8 is not far behind. Google promises to a three-year update cycle, so you'll be fine whichever you choose, given most people change their phone every two to three years.
Camera
A dual-camera affair
The iPhone 14 is a known entity, so we'll start with it. The phone features a dual camera system on its back; it is the conventional wide-ultrawide pair, featuring a 12MP sensor on both, with differences in aperture and focal length. You can check out our detailed iPhone 14 camera piece for a deep dive.
The Pixel 8, on the other hand, comes with a big 50MP main sensor (1/1.31" under a lens with f/1.68 aperture), and a 12MP ultrawide. Whether or not the difference in megapixels would translate into different image quality, is too early to tell. We will make a detailed camera comparison once the Pixel 8 falls into our hands, so stay tuned for that.
The selfie camera on the iPhone 14 is a 12 MP shooter. You can check out some samples in our review. The Pixel 8 gets a 10.5-megapixel front camera, but we don't know whether or not this will result in better or worse selfies and portraits.
Battery Life and Charging
USB-C vs Lightning
The iPhone 14 is the last generation of Apple phones to sport the proprietary Lightning port. Regulatory bodies are mandating the adoption of the USB-C standard, and the next iPhones are saying goodbye to the Lightning. Speaking of which, the iPhone 14 caps at 20W wired and 15W wireless.
The Pixel 8, on the other hand, receives a 4W bump in charging speed compared to its predecessor, bringing wired fast charging to 24W, and, in theory, charging faster than the iPhone 14. In real-life conditions, we will probably have very close charging times, but again, we'll have to wait for the Pixel 8 to arrive on our test bench. Both Apple and Google cite 50% battery charge in 30 minutes with a supported charger, so there's that as well.
The iPhone 14 comes equipped with a 3,279 mAh battery, while the Pixel 8 gets a bigger cell at 4,485 mAh, but once again, this doesn't automatically mean a better battery life. Both phones support wireless charging, and if you decide to buy the Pixel Stand, you'll be able to charge the Pixel 8 with up to 18W.
Specs Comparison
|Specs
|iPhone 14
|Pixel 8
|Dimensions
|5.78 x 2.81 x 0.31 inches (146.7 x 71.5 x 7.80 mm)
|5.93 x 2.79 x 0.35 inches (150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm)
|Weight
|6.07 oz (172.0 g)
|-
|Screen
|6.1-inch, 60Hz
|6.17-inch, 60-120Hz
|Processor
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Google Tensor G3
|RAM, Storage and Price
|6GB, 128GB, $799
|8GB, 128GB, $699
|Cameras
|Wide: 12MP
Ultra-wide: 12MP
|50MP wide
12MP ultrawide
|Battery Size
|3,279mAh
|4,485mAh
|Charging Speeds
|20W wired, 15W wireless
|24W wired, 12W wireless (18W with Pixel Stand)
Summary
Which one is better, then? That's a tough question to answer. The iPhone 14 is still new, and even though it will be replaced by the upcoming iPhone 15 series soon, we don't expect a major price drop, beside the usual $100 off. This means you'll have to cough up around $700 to get one.
The Pixel 8, on the other hand, is the newest Google phone and it comes with a bunch of new hardware and software features, including the Tensor G3 chipset. The price of the Pixel 8 has risen slightly to $699 and this makes things even more complicated.
So, at the end of the day, it depends on the ecosystem. If you're deeply into the Apple one, you should probably stick with it and choose the iPhone 14. If you're coming from an Android background, the Pixel 8 could offer some familiar experiences with sprinkles of new features, both hardware and software.
