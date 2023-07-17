Google Pixel 8 battery and charging: What to expect?
The official unveiling of Google's next flagship series, the Pixel 8, is getting closer and closer. We expect big improvements in many key areas to land with the new flagship devices when they launch this October.
Today, we're going to take a look at the Pixel 8 battery and charging, trying to aggregate and analyze all the information we have so far. Of course, most of this is based on leaks and rumors, so take it with a pinch of salt, but nevertheless, we have a pretty good idea what to expect when it comes to Pixel 8 battery life and charging.
There's a good chance the Pixel 8 series will have a better battery life than its predecessor, mainly due to two key factors. Firstly, according to the latest rumors, the Pixel 8 family will receive a slight boost in battery capacity compared to the last generation.
That's still in the realm of rumors, but there are some leaks from industry insiders and leakers with pretty decent track records, so we do have some numbers for you.
The Google Pixel 8 model will most likely get a larger 4,485mAh battery instead of the old 4,270mAh one, and the Pixel 8 Pro will expand the capacity even further to 4,950mAh, up from 4,926mAh on the Pixel 7 Pro.
That's a positive right there. Even though the phones are still under wraps, we know that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will support wireless charging. The rumored speeds are 12W wireless Qi charging with supported chargers.
We don't have any definitive information on this particular topic, but there's no reason for Google to remove the reverse wireless charging (called Battery Share) that's readily available on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. If we had to guess, we'd say that the Pixel 8 series will come with reverse wireless charging, so you will be able to charge those earbuds and smartwatches in cases of emergency.
Based on what we know from previous generations of Pixels, the Pixel 8 will use a USB-C charger with speeds up to 30W (albeit it won't be included in the retail box). You'll also be able to use a Qi-certified wireless charger to top up your Pixel 8 battery with wireless charging speeds up to 12 W. You can check out some of the best Pixel chargers here.
Both new models will receive a 4W bump in wireless charging speed, from 20W to 24W for the Pixel 8 and from 23W to 27W for the Pixel 8 Pro. We can't tell whether or not this increase in power will translate to faster charging times, and we'll have to wait until the Pixel 8 arrives at our test lab, but in theory, we should get slightly faster charging on the new Pixels.
Today, we're going to take a look at the Pixel 8 battery and charging, trying to aggregate and analyze all the information we have so far. Of course, most of this is based on leaks and rumors, so take it with a pinch of salt, but nevertheless, we have a pretty good idea what to expect when it comes to Pixel 8 battery life and charging.
Will the Pixel 8 have better battery life?
There's a good chance the Pixel 8 series will have a better battery life than its predecessor, mainly due to two key factors. Firstly, according to the latest rumors, the Pixel 8 family will receive a slight boost in battery capacity compared to the last generation.
Secondly, we expect a new and improved Tensor chipset inside the Pixel 8, and given the gap in efficiency between the first and second iterations of this chipset, we can expect some decent gains in efficiency, hence battery life, from the next-gen Tensor.
How much battery will the Pixel 8 have?
That's still in the realm of rumors, but there are some leaks from industry insiders and leakers with pretty decent track records, so we do have some numbers for you.
|Pixel 8
|Pixel 8 Pro
|Pixel 7
|Pixel 7 Pro
|Battery capacity
|4,485 mAh
|4,950 mAh
|4,270 mAh
|4,926 mAh
|Wired charging
|24W
|27W
|20W
|23W
|Wireless charging
|12W
|12W
|12W
|12W
The Google Pixel 8 model will most likely get a larger 4,485mAh battery instead of the old 4,270mAh one, and the Pixel 8 Pro will expand the capacity even further to 4,950mAh, up from 4,926mAh on the Pixel 7 Pro.
Will the Pixel 8 have wireless charging?
That's a positive right there. Even though the phones are still under wraps, we know that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will support wireless charging. The rumored speeds are 12W wireless Qi charging with supported chargers.
Will the Pixel 8 have reverse wireless charging?
We don't have any definitive information on this particular topic, but there's no reason for Google to remove the reverse wireless charging (called Battery Share) that's readily available on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. If we had to guess, we'd say that the Pixel 8 series will come with reverse wireless charging, so you will be able to charge those earbuds and smartwatches in cases of emergency.
What charger will the Pixel 8 use?
Based on what we know from previous generations of Pixels, the Pixel 8 will use a USB-C charger with speeds up to 30W (albeit it won't be included in the retail box). You'll also be able to use a Qi-certified wireless charger to top up your Pixel 8 battery with wireless charging speeds up to 12 W. You can check out some of the best Pixel chargers here.
How fast will the Pixel 8 charge?
Both new models will receive a 4W bump in wireless charging speed, from 20W to 24W for the Pixel 8 and from 23W to 27W for the Pixel 8 Pro. We can't tell whether or not this increase in power will translate to faster charging times, and we'll have to wait until the Pixel 8 arrives at our test lab, but in theory, we should get slightly faster charging on the new Pixels.
Things that are NOT allowed: