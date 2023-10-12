Best Google Pixel 8 deals, get a free Pixel 8 Pro!
5
Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro 2023 flagships sport new camera features, some of the brightest phone displays, and even a thermometer! A perennial fan favorite for their stand-out design with the camera strip on the back offer excellent value-for-money ratio compared to other flagship phone series. Excellent doesn't mean cheap, though, as the Pixel 8 Pro starts from $999 and there is now an expensive 1TB option, too, so getting the Pixel 8 Pro free or at $800 off with gifts would certainly help!
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro price
Google kept the price of its 2023 Pixels a bit higher, and this time around offers higher storage tiers, up to 1TB, which shake up the price range of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro as follows:
|Google Pixel 8 Pro price
|Google Pixel 8 price
|128GB
|$999
|$699
|256GB
|$1059
|$759
|512GB
|$1179
|n/a
|1TB
|$1399
|n/a
The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be available in the US, Canada, Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, UK, Australia, India, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan on October 11. The Pixel 8 preorder deals include a set of Pixel Buds Pro or a Pixel Watch 2, depending on the region.
Pixel 8 Pro deals at Best Buy
Best Buy is usually offering the Pixels in all their colors and storage variants and now has generous trade-in offer of up to $800 towards a purchase. Besides the discount and trade-ins, Best Buy throws in the Pixel Watch 2 or new Pixel Buds Pro for free!
Pixel 8 Pro deals at Verizon
- New customers and existing customers adding a line can get a Pixel 8 Pro for free with select trade-in on qualified Unlimited plans. If you make the switch to Verizon, it’ll also send you a $200 Verizon e-gift card.
- Pixel 8 for free or up to $800 off Pixel 8 Pro with select trade-in on qualified Unlimited plans.
- Get Google Pixel Watch 2 when you buy Google Pixel 8 Pro or Pixel 8.
- 50% off Pixel Buds with the purchase of a new Pixel 8.
AT&T Pixel 8 Pro deals
AT&T has a free Pixel 8 Pro offer with an eligible trade-in and unlimited 5G plan. The kicker, however, is that you can trade in any phone that costs at least $35 and get up to $1024 off the Pixel 8 Pro! Eligible free Pixel 8 Pro trade-in devices include:
- Apple iPhone: iPhone SE (2nd Gen), X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 12 mini, iPhone SE (3rd gen), 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max
- Samsung Galaxy: A23, A23 5G, A32, A32 5G, A42 5G, A515G, A52, A52s, A52 5G, A53, A70, A71, A71 5G, A72, M52 5G, S9, S9+, S9+ Duos, S10, S10+, S10 5G, S10e, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S20+ 5G, S21 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, Note9, Note10, Note10 5G, Note 10 Lite, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note20, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Z Fold, Z Fold 5G, Z Flip3 5G, ZFold2 5G, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip4, Z Fold4, XCover Pro 6
- Google: Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 5, 5a, 6a, 6, 6 Pro, 7, 7Pro
- LG: Stylo6, V50, V60 ThinQ, WING 5G
- OTHER: One Plus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G, OnePlus 8 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T+, One Plus 8, OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, Moto G Stylus, Moto Edge, Moto Edge+, Asus Rog Phone 3, ZTE Red Magic 3, Microsoft Surface Duo, OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, Moto razr 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Moto edge+ 5G UW
T-Mobile Pixel 8 Pro deals
- Get a free Pixel 8 (or $800 off Pixel 8 Pro) when adding a line or trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus, Go5G Next, Go5G Business Plus, Go5G Business Next or when switching to T-Mobile on an eligible Business Unlimited plan, with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.
- Get up to $500 off the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro when trading in a device on eligible plans (Go5G, Magenta and more), with 24 monthly bill credits.
- Get $400 off the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro when adding a line on eligible plans (Go5G, Magenta and more), with 24 monthly bill credits.
- Pick up any new Pixel 8 smartphone and get a free Google Pixel Watch 2 when activating a new watch line via virtual prepaid Mastercard, plus tax.
- T-Mobile for Business exclusive offer: FREE Square contactless payment processing on up to $3000 in transactions when picking up a new Google Pixel.
Pixel 8 Pro deals on Amazon
Amazon is usually one of the best places to buy Google Pixel phones and it can offer up to $200 off directly during events like Amazon Prime Day. You won't be getting the generous trade-in deals that you can have at places like Best Buy or Google's own store, but Amazon now mimics Google's free accessory offer with either a Pixel Watch 2 or the Pixel Buds Pro.
Is there a free Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro?
- Yes, on Verizon and AT&T with a plan and select trades.
- Free AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile Pixel 8 with any trade-in and a plan.
As usual, the carriers give the Pixel 8 for free with a trade-in, since its price is rather low compared to its larger sibling. This time around, however, Verizon and AT&T have the Pixel 8 Pro for free, too, available with select trades.
Can you get the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro unlocked?
- Yes, on Amazon, Google Store, at Best Buy, etc.
Google's Pixels are among the rare phone models that you can buy unlocked in the US from nearly anywhere but the carrier stores, together with the iPhones and Samsung Galaxies.
