Google Pixel 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: what we know so far

Pixel 8 equivalent. Well... cheaper by comparison, but surprise surprise — the Pixel 8 costs $100 more than last year's



Now, it's in the $700 ballpark, and it will be compared to Samsung's



So, how do these phones compare to one another and which one should you get? Google has just announced the new Pixel 8 lineup — a new Pixel 8 Pro and its cheaper equivalent. Well... cheaper by comparison, but surprise surprise — the Pixel 8 costs $100 more than last year's Pixel 7. Now, it's in the $700 ballpark, and it will be compared to Samsung's Galaxy S23 even more than before. The S23 has an MSRP of $800, but often sees that price slashed, especially now that it's 9 months old. So, how do these phones compare to one another and which one should you get?





Pixel 8 has 2 cameras, S23 adds a third zoom camera

New image processing algorithms on Pixel might win the camera game

Tensor G3 is not as powerful as Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Advanced AI features and Bard vs... Bixby

Design and Size

The Pixel is shrinking to compact sizes





The Pixel 8 comes with a 6.2-inch screen and thin bezels — it's slightly smaller than its predecessor, and almost as compact as the Galaxy S23 . The latter still wins the one-hand challenge, thanks to its 6.1" screen size.









The Pixel 8 is yet another glass sandwich with an aluminum frame with that distinct horizontal camera bar on the back. While the build materials here are similar, the two phones will look quite different — the Galaxy S23 , of course, has the vertical trio of lenses on its back instead.





No curved screens for those models — the arched display corners are only added to the more expensive Pro and Ultra variants nowadays. And also, both of these will have fingerprint scanners embedded in the display.





Display Differences





The Pixel 8 now has a 120 Hz OLED screen — much like on the Galaxy S23 . Though, Google does tune colors slightly differently, and the new Actua Display that the Pixel has should supposedly look better than before.





And the big upgrade that Google is proud of is peak brightness — hitting 2,000 nits on the Pixel 8 , where the Galaxy S23 reaches 1,750 nits. So... essentially, both of these displays can get very, very bright, but the Pixel wins bragging rights with that extra 250 nits on top.





Of course, we have a couple of calibrations and sliders to use to fine-tune how these screens display colors. And blue-light-filtering night mode is now an industry standard.





Performance and Software

Will the Tensor G3 be a hit?









For the third year in a row, we are seeing Google's Pixel phones be powered by a Google-designed chip. The Tensor series is built with special logic cores, dedicated to handling image processing and Google Assistant AI tasks. However, thus far, the Tensors haven't been much for performance — and the new Tensor G3 doesn't really change that formula.





That is to say, it's not a number cruncher and it's not a benchmarks performer. The good news is that we haven't had a performance problem with the Pixels in day-to-day activities in the past. And we don't expect the Tensor G3 to disappoint us — not unless we decide to play 3D games or export 4K video edits.





The Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2 Made for Galaxy inside the Galaxy S23 series, on the other hand, is an absolute heavy-hitter. We have no doubts that this processor can continue to deliver performance overhead for a few years extra, future-proofing the device.





An important note here — if you are shopping for a Galaxy S23 , you certainly should pay the small extra for the upgrade to 256 GB storage. That's because the 256 GB tier comes with UFS 4.0 — a new memory module, which is twice as fast as the UFS 3.1 that's found on the base Galaxy S23 variant... and on any of the Pixel 8 models.





The two phones also differ a lot in software and features. The Pixel line is, of course, the vessel to carry Google's Android with the Google Assistant, Bard, and all the developing AI features. The UI is simple, snappy, and straightforward. The Google Photos app has the exclusive Magic Editor, and will have the new Audio Magic Eraser (cleans out ambient sound from a video) and Best Take (lets you stitch up the perfect group shots from different pictures).



Samsung's One UI is based off of Android, but is a complete reskin of the experience. From the quick toggles, to the transparent overlays, an Edge Panel that you can pull in from the side to launch favorite apps, heavy emphasis on split screen, and exclusive tricks in the Samsung Photos App — it, too, holds an Object Eraser and also has the feature where you can crop a subject out of a photo by tapping and holding on it. But Samsung is not as strong in AI as Google is, so these smart features will lack a bit.





But then, there's the whole Samsung ecosystem. Yes, both these manufacturers have smartwathces and earbuds on offer, but Samsung does also make a plethora of smart home appliances, SmartTags, and the SmartThings hub app is the place you control all of them.





There's a good reason why Samsung's Galaxies have established themselves as "the Android phone", and Samsung's effort with ecosystems, syncing with Windows before other Androids were able to do so, making powerful tablets, all of that has played into this. But we can't say we don't find Google's smart features enticing. For the time being, the Pixel phones feel like geek devices that may be a bit scary to the casual user, but exciting to anyone interested in where AI is going.





Oh, here's the big news — the Google Pixel 8 will be getting Android OS updates for 7 years. That means, it should be supported up to 2030 if all goes well. The Galaxy S23 does have a generous 4-year update promise (until 2027)... but it doesn't sound as impressive as what Google announced at the Pixel 8 event!





Camera

Two versus Three, is it a fair fight?





The base Pixel has a 50 MP wide and 12 MP ultra-wide camera. It makes up for the lack of a telephoto lens with Google's SuperRes Zoom algorithms... but our experience with the Pixel 7 has shown us that it's not an ideal solution — especially when you want to take Portrait Mode shots with a zoom-in.





The Galaxy S23 comes with a full trio of cameras, covering ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lenses, and giving you more flexibility. It feels like a full-blown flagship phone, and not one that cut corners for costs.





Of course, that's just us analyzing the specs and what we know so far — we do want to test that Pixel 8 camera before making a final call on this category, of course.





The Pixel 8 does miss out on a lot of the cool features of the Pixel 8 Pro — like Video Boost or Zoom Enhance, among others. In the end, it might just turn out that it's a slightly improved Pixel 7 camera, which would be a bit of a disappointment, especially with the slight price increase.





Audio Quality and Haptics





Both of these phones have stereo speakers in the familiar setup — bottom driver and earpiece tweeter. The Galaxy S23 sounds ok — a bit muffled and middy, but it doesn't distort. The old Pixel 7 sounds tinny and kind of weak — we will see if the Pixel 8 comes to upgrade that.





Battery Life and Charging





The Pixel 8 may be a tad smaller than last year, but has a surprisingly big battery, rated at 4,575 mAh. The Galaxy S23 itself doesn't have a gargantuan cell — it has a 3,900 mAh powerpack in the back.





So, with a less power-hungry processor, a bigger battery, and first-party software optimizations by Google itself, the Pixel 8 has a chance to really beat the Galaxy S23 in battery endurance. We'll be testing that when the time comes!





In terms of charging, they are also expected to be similar. The Galaxy can charge at 25 W tops, and the Pixel 8 can support 27 W on the wire. Wirelessly, the Pixel 8 can charge with a 17 W puck, the Galaxy takes up to 15 W.





Specs Comparison













Summary and expectations





For the first time in a while, we can't wholeheartedly say that the Pixel is an awesome deal for its asking price. The Pixel 8 costs $700 and cuts out a lot of features that are present on the $1,000 Pixel 8 Pro. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 starts at $800 (with today's deals — much less), and doesn't really differ that much from the S23+ above it. As long as you spend a little extra to get a 256 GB, you will be rocking a modern Samsung flagship through and through.





The new Assistant with Bard features of the Pixel 8 will definitely be worth exploring, and the fact that it is guaranteed to get Android OS updates up to 2030 do make this a phone that is... an interesting investment. We are eager and curious to test it further, so we can draw final conclusions on this comparison!



