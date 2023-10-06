The best Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro screen protectors

Pixel 8

If you want the best touch experience with the added benefit of protecting your screen, the best option is a thin film protector. These are much softer than tempered glass screen protectors but won't mess with the brightness of your phones or the touch sensitivity of the display. Thin film screen protectors also can take all the scratches and scuffs in place of the display underneath, and last but not least, they are cheap and easy to install. Here are the best thin screen protectors for your Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices.





Supershieldz Google Pixel 8 Screen Protector









The thin film options for Pixel 8 phones right now are on the thin side (pun intended) but there are some choice. The Supershieldz Google Pixel 8 Screen Protector is made out of quality Japanese PET film that guarantees high transparency and touch sensitivity.





The installation is also easy, and this thin screen protector will take care of daily scuffs and scratches. The best part is that there are three sheets in the retail box and the price will put a smile on your face.

Supershieldz Google Pixel 8 Screen Protector Made from high-quality Japanese PET film, it leaves no residue when removed, has high definition transparency, and has good touch sensitivity for a natural feel, Include 3 pieces of screen protectors Buy at Amazon Supershieldz Google Pixel 8 Pro PET screen protector high-quality Japanese PET film easy installation and no residue when removed High-definition transparency Real touch sensitivity Include 3 pieces of screen protectors Buy at Amazon





Best tempered glass Pixel 8 series screen protectors





The best protection for your Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro comes in the form of a tempered glass screen protector. These are a tad harder to install and they cost more, but they can take the hit in place of your display, and ultimately save you hundreds of dollars in screen repair bills. There already are plenty of options on the market, so we've handpicked the best ones below.





ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR3 Google Pixel 8 Screen Protector









ZAGG is a behemoth in the smartphone screen protector territory and the Glass XTR3 Google Pixel 8 Screen Protector is the latest and greatest model in the company's portfolio. It utilizes the company's proprietary Hexiom impact technology, making this protector 10X stronger than regular glass. It also has a blue-light filter to keep your eyes and brain away from those harming wavelengths.





The touch sensitivity is great, and there's a anti-dust and fingerprints coating to keep those nasty smudges at bay. The Glass XTR3 Google Pixel 8 Screen Protector may cost a little bit extra but it is hands down the best Pixel 8 tempered glass screen protector available on the market.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR3 Google Pixel 8 Screen Protector Blue-Light Filtration, 10X Stronger, Edge-to-Edge Protection, Scratch & Smudge-Resistant Surface, Easy to Install Buy at Amazon ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR3 Google Pixel 8 Pro Screen Protector Blue-Light Filtration, 10X Stronger, Edge-to-Edge Protection, Scratch & Smudge-Resistant Surface, Easy to Install Buy at Amazon





Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass Google Pixel 8 Screen protector









If you don't want to pay premium price but you still need good protection, this Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass Google Pixel 8 Screen protector might be the right choice for you. It's less than half the price of the ZAGG but still offers 9H hardness, an installation tray, great clarity and touch sensitivity, and the credibility of Caseology.





There are two sheets of tempered glass inside the box, and the Snap Fit tray to help you align and install the protectors. So, for not a lot of money, you get double the protection.

Caseology Tempered Glass Google Pixel 8 Pro Screen Protector Quick and easy application and removal process with Snap Fit tray Provides premium protection while mimicking your phone’s natural feel Made for the Google Pixel 8 Pro, compatible with most cases Buy at Amazon Caseology Tempered Glass Google Pixel 8 Screen Protector Quick and easy application and removal process with Snap Fit tray Provides premium protection while mimicking your phone’s natural feel Made for the Google Pixel 8, compatible with most cases Buy at Amazon





Best privacy Pixel 8 series screen protectors





We live in a digital age where people are online anytime and anywhere. When you keep sensitive information on your phone, or you just don't like prying eyes around your personal life, a privacy screen protector can do wonders. These use a special polarizer, much like a Polaroid sunglasses, to hide what's on your phone from anyone looking from an angle. They come with pros and cons. Obviously, the big pro is that people can't look at what you're doing on your phone, the con is that this polarizer can hamper the brightness if you don't look at the screen head on.





magglass Tempered Glass Designed for Google Pixel 8 Privacy Screen Protector









There aren't many options at the moment but this magglass Tempered Glass Designed for Google Pixel 8 Privacy screen protector will do the job. First, the privacy polarization layer will ensure no one sees what's happening on your screen. The screen protector itself is made from tempered glass, so it offers a decent protection as well. Last but not least, it comes with a limited lifetime warranty because MagGlass is a brand part of the Encased family.

magglass Tempered Glass Designed for Google Pixel 8 Pro Tempered glass Pixel 8 Pro screen protector with a privacy filter, applicator, dust removal cloth, alcohol pad in the retail box, limited lifetime warranty, part of the Encased brand Buy at Amazon magglass Tempered Glass Designed for Google Pixel 8 Privacy Screen Protector Tempered glass, privacy polarization layer, everything you need for perfect application in the retail box, limited lifetime warranty, part of the Encased brand Buy at Amazon





Conclusion





The list of Pixel 8 series screen protectors is rather thin at the moment. The official announcement went by just a few days ago, so we expect many more options to start popping up pretty soon. Watch this space as we'll update this article on a regular basis to help you keep your Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro safe.



