Pixel 8 colors: what to expect

Google's phones, especially the high-end ones, come in eye-catching colors each year, sporting fancy names too, just for the geekyness of it. This year seems to be no different, as according to leaks and rumors, the two phones will come in four gorgeous colors sporting interesting names like Licorice and Peony (those an internal names though, as Android Authority, the source of the leak, points out , so they may not be called that once they get released!).





Now, let's get into the details of the expected Pixel 8 and 8 Pro colors.

What colors will the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro be available in?

Pixel 8 colors (rumored)

We first start with the Pixel 8, the 'vanilla' model. It will reportedly sport four colors, two of which are also found in the Pro color palette as well. Here, we'll show you the leaked wallpapers, and you can base your expectation about each color on the color palettes of these wallpapers.







Here's a Pixel 8 leaked render, so you can put into perspective the colors below and imagine them on the device: Here's a Pixel 8 leaked render, so you can put into perspective the colors below and imagine them on the device:

Leaked render courtesy of OnLeaks and MySmartPrice



Pixel 8 in Haze (rumored)







On the image above, you see the leaked Pixel 8 wallpaper for the color 'Haze'. Judging by the tones on the wallpaper and by the leaked name of the color, we suspect this color option will be a gorgeous light green color.





From other leaks we know the Pixel 8 won't be drastically different when it comes to the design from the Pixel 7, apart from some minor changes. Which means, we'll get to see the camera bar painted in a matching color to the back of the phone, which will presumably be this light green color. Fresh and trendy, we might add.







Pixel 8 in Jade (rumored)







Jade is another color option rumored for the Pixel 8. Again judging from the leaked wallpapers, it will be a sort of light blue-green gorgeousness, possibly with a matching frame and camera bar. Of course, pinpointing exactly which color has Google picked is not going to be accurate this early on, but it's most likely going to be the lighter version of the wallpaper.







Pixel 8 in Licorice (rumored)





For those of you who may be unaware, licorice is a type of plant and its root is used for various health benefits. Interestingly enough, Google is using this mystifying name for one of the Pixel 8 colors internally, at least (of course, judging from leaks).





The wallpaper that's been tied to this color by the leaks and other sources is pictured above, and it looks more like an amethyst crystal than a licorice plant or root. We can all but assume the color of the Pixel 8 will be a dark color, possibly going closer to black than anything greeny or planty. Maybe Google was inspired by the plant's root? Pictured below are licorice bonbons and lemons:







*Photo by Massimo Adami on Unsplash.







We can't wait to see how Google implements this on a phone, hoping it won't end up being just your regular black phone.







Pixel 8 in Peony (rumored)





We move on to the next exciting Pixel 8 color, that's been rumored: Peony. This is a beautiful bright pink flower that the color option is called after. From the wallpapers, we get the idea of a saturated, but not too vibrant orangey pink color option.





All in all, it seems different from the colors we've seen on Google phones previously, although depending on the way Google makes it, it may be a mixture between the coral on the Pixel 7a and a pink shade. We can't wait to see more!



Pixel 8 Pro colors (rumored)





Now onto the big and generally more badass Pro-branded Pixel from the series. It reportedly has two colors that will probably be very similar to two of the Pixel 8's (after all, they do carry the same names: Licorice and Jade) and two different ones. Of course, given the fact this is a Pro phone it seems to be getting a slightly more premium approach, even to the two colors that's supposedly going to be similar to its 'vanilla' brother, judging by the difference in the wallpapers.







Below, we have a leaked render of the Pixel 8 Pro, to show you the possible design and to help you visualize the colors from the wallpapers below.

Leaked render courtesy of OnLeaks and SmartPrix



Pixel 8 Pro in Jade (rumored)





The Pixel 8 Pro will reportedly also come with a green shade just like the Pixel 8, dubbed unofficially Jade. The wallpaper that's supposed to accompany this shade is just plain premium looking, and the phone may be sporting a similar sophisticated look. The green won't be as vibrant, maybe more like the background behind the crystal pictured in the wallpaper.







Pixel 8 Pro in Licorice (rumored)





Licorice on the Pixel 8 Pro is supposedly going to be the black version this year. Hopefully Google adorns it with some interesting-ness and we don't end up with a super boring black phone. Of course, the camera bar design and the rumored changes to the front of the phone (mainly, rumors say it will be a flat screen this time instead of slightly curved one on the predecessor) will make this phone interesting nonetheless.





Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain (rumored)





We can see on this leaked wallpaper a very interesting pink beige color. Of course, the color may end up being the white option, or something very close to white with a tint of the color on the wallpaper's background.





We are inclined to dream about the frame of the phone being tinted in a similar shade to the goldish crystal we see on the image above. Or maybe something similar to the one we see below, on the camera bar and frame of last year's Pixel 7 Pro?









Pixel 8 Pro in Sky (rumored)



And finally, we have Sky, which is presumably going to be a light blue color. Google is no stranger to blue phones: the latest addition to the company's mid-range portfolio comes in a light blue shade . The Pixel 8 Pro may come a bit different than the Pixel 7a though. We expect maybe a deeper blue, or a slightly more saturated one for the premium phone. But it's all too early to tell for sure.



Conclusion: the Pixel 8 colors are probably going to be beautiful, but we are yet to see them confirmed

It's important to know that the information we have in this article comes from leaks and rumors, and from leaked Pixel 8 wallpapers. As we already mentioned, it's a bit too early to know for sure whether or not these colors will show up in reality.

Maybe they will, maybe they will be modified significantly... only time (and leaks later on) can tell. For now, we're left with enthusiasm about the possibility of seeing the gorgeous Jade on the Pixel 8, or the Porcelain on the Pixel 8 Pro. We'll keep you posted if new leaks or renders show up online, so stay tuned!

