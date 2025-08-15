iPhone 17 Pro could mark the return of metal-back phones, leaked images suggest

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

If true, this could see the return of metal phones and mark the beginning of a change from the glass sandwich design that has dominated the industry in the past decade. Of course, as with all leaks and rumors, we should take this one with the proverbial grain of salt.The images could potentially be dummies or metal molds for dummies or even cases, so don't get your hopes high if you like metal phones. The last metal-back iPhone was the iPhone 7 series, which debuted almost 10 years ago, back in 2016.Apple still hasn't officially confirmed the launch window for theseries, but if we extrapolate from previous years and follow the recent rumors, the event is expected to take place on September 9th, with pre-orders starting on September 12th and widespread market availability on September 19th.