iPhone 17 Pro could mark the return of metal-back phones, leaked images suggest
Apple seems to be ditching titanium for an aluminum unibody
The iPhone 17 series is just around the corner—we're less than a month away from the alleged official launch on September 9th. And even though we've had a ton of leaks and rumors, this one confirms one feature (or the lack of it) that won't please the fans.
It seems that the rumors about Apple abandoning titanium on the iPhone 17 Pro are true. A leak straight from iPhone 17's production line (allegedly) shows the all-aluminum chassis of the model.
The leak comes from the Korean website Never, where a supply chain insider with the tag "yuex1122" shared photos of the iPhone 17 Pro. These images corroborated the earlier rumors that Apple is planning to drop titanium from the Pro model.
Another interesting thing we see in these photos is that the chassis wraps around the back with cutouts for the cameras and the MagSafe wireless charging coils. This could mean that the back material this year might also change and involve some kind of coating and not glass.
If true, this could see the return of metal phones and mark the beginning of a change from the glass sandwich design that has dominated the industry in the past decade. Of course, as with all leaks and rumors, we should take this one with the proverbial grain of salt.
The images could potentially be dummies or metal molds for dummies or even cases, so don't get your hopes high if you like metal phones. The last metal-back iPhone was the iPhone 7 series, which debuted almost 10 years ago, back in 2016.
Apple still hasn't officially confirmed the launch window for the iPhone 17 series, but if we extrapolate from previous years and follow the recent rumors, the event is expected to take place on September 9th, with pre-orders starting on September 12th and widespread market availability on September 19th.
