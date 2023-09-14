Pixel 8 vs iPhone 15: The new compact norm

Pixel 8

Table of Contents:

Read more:

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

Pixel 8 expected colors:

Licorice

Peony

Haze

iPhone 15 colors:

Black

Green

Yellow

Pink

Blue

Display Differences

Smooth wins the game

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

Performance and Software

Apples and oranges?

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

iOS 17

Pixel 8

Camera

More similar than different

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

Pixel 8

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

Battery Life and Charging

USB-C for everyone!

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

Pixel 8

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

Specs Comparison





*These are rumored specs



Summary

So there you have it! Our preliminary comparison of the Pixel 8 and the iPhone 15 . These animals roam different territories of the smartphone jungle, and yet they're starting to meet each other from time to time. Both offer similar performance, features, camera experiences, and compact sizes, and both should come with similar battery life and charging speeds. The iPhone 15 should last longer with five years of major software updates, while the Pixel 8 will most likely offer only three.



Which one should you choose, then? Well, it depends on two things, basically. First, the price. The iPhone 15 starts at $799, as per tradition, while the Pixel 8 may retail for as low as $599 (even though there are rumors of a price hike, it'd still be cheaper than the iPhone).



The second major factor is the ecosystem. If you're using a lot of Apple devices, switching to a Pixel won't make much sense, other than exploring something different on its own. If you're coming from a heavy Android background, you have more wiggle room, so to speak. You can opt for the Pixel and get that definitive Android experience with fast feature drops and the latest updates, and you can also use the iPhone 15 as a gateway to Apple's ecosystem.