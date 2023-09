Pixel 8 vs iPhone 15: The new compact norm

Pixel 8

Table of Contents:

Read more:

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

Pixel 8 expected colors:

Licorice

Peony

Haze

iPhone 15 colors:

Black

Green

Yellow

Pink

Blue

Display Differences

Smooth wins the game

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

Performance and Software

Apples and oranges?

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

iOS 17

Pixel 8

Camera

More similar than different

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

Pixel 8

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

Battery Life and Charging

USB-C for everyone!

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

Pixel 8

Pixel 8

iPhone 15

Specs Comparison





*These are rumored specs



Summary

So there you have it! Our preliminary comparison of the Pixel 8 and the iPhone 15 . These animals roam different territories of the smartphone jungle, and yet they're starting to meet each other from time to time. Both offer similar performance, features, camera experiences, and compact sizes, and both should come with similar battery life and charging speeds. The iPhone 15 should last longer with five years of major software updates, while the Pixel 8 will most likely offer only three.



Which one should you choose, then? Well, it depends on two things, basically. First, the price. The iPhone 15 starts at $799, as per tradition, while the Pixel 8 may retail for as low as $599 (even though there are rumors of a price hike, it'd still be cheaper than the iPhone).



The second major factor is the ecosystem. If you're using a lot of Apple devices, switching to a Pixel won't make much sense, other than exploring something different on its own. If you're coming from a heavy Android background, you have more wiggle room, so to speak. You can opt for the Pixel and get that definitive Android experience with fast feature drops and the latest updates, and you can also use the iPhone 15 as a gateway to Apple's ecosystem.

When it comes to design, theand theare similar and different at the same time. The Pixel follows the same design philosophy started by the Pixel 6 series, with a camera bar on the back and a hole-punch front camera, while theunsurprisingly takes design cues from all the previous generations, starting with the iPhone 12 series.What makes these two similar is their compact size. We expect the screens of theandto be very similar in size, transferring this similarity to the overall size of both devices. We expect theto come in at 5.93 x 2.79 x 0.35 inches (150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm), while theretains its predecessor's dimensions, measuring 5.78 x 2.81 x 0.31 inches (146.7 x 71.5 x 7.80 mm).As you can see, these two are really close in size, with theprobably ending up being a tad more compact in the end. As far as materials go, both will use aluminum and glass. The titanium material is reserved for the Pro models of theseries.The port situation has been normalized by the EU, mandating USB-C on theseries, so there's no more Lightning port for the iPhone. The button situation is also be similar, as the new Action Button is present on the Pro models only. The color schemes for theandare as follows:We have a dedicated piece about the expected Pixel 8 series hues , so you should check it out for more detail.Again, for additional information, refer to ourAs we already mentioned above, theandfeature very similar display panels in terms of size (6.17 inches on thevs 6.1 inches on the). There's one major difference, though, and it lies in the refresh rate.While recent rumors suggest that thewill adopt a 120Hz refresh rate, Apple sticks with 60Hz for the. Which is really a shame, especially when other flagships and even midrange phones have already moved to higher refresh rates on their displays.As far as biometrics go, things haven't changed since last generation for both theand. The former comes with an under-display fingerprint scanner, plus the Face Unlock option, while the latter relies solely on Face ID.There are some radical differences when it comes to hardware and software between iOS and Android devices, and theandare stark examples. Let's take RAM, for example. It's not all created equal when we talk about iPhones and other Android phones , mainly because the apps and OS components are much more optimized on iOS and thus require less RAM to run smoothly. Theis expected to have 8GB of RAM, while themanages to do pretty much the same job with only 6GB.The same goes for the software; iOS is different than Android in many ways, although both serve the same purpose and, in the end, do exactly the same thing. Thewill ship withonboard, and you can check out our preview for a deep dive, while theruns. We have a detailed preview of Apple's new OS as well , so be sure to check this one too.The software update situation is still in favor of the iPhone with five years of major OS updates, but theis not far behind. Google promises three years of major software updates, so you're covered on the software front, no matter which phone you choose, given people often hold on to their phones for two to three years.In the camera department, we expect more similarities than differences. Even though this is an area where things are very uncertain, we expect both phones to retain the camera configurations of their respective predecessors.Thesports a new main camera sensor, a 48MP one with a 1/1.5" size, which is a 27% increase for theover the 14 series. The main camera of the, on the other hand, is rumored to come with a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor with staggered HDR support. In reality, both phones should produce similar results, with the main differences coming from the post-processing algorithms. Stay tuned for a camera comparison when both models launch.The ultra-wide cameras on both phones should be very similar, with 12 MP sensor sizes and f/2.2 apertures. There's no dedicated telephoto camera on any of these phones. Theis expected to have a 32 MP selfie camera, while thewill most likely retain the 12 MP front camera from its predecessor.This year we wave goodbye to the Lightning port, for better or worse (mostly for the better, if you ask us). Sadly, despite the new port, charging and transfer speeds remain unchanged on the iPhone 15 Plus . Apple cites 50% battery in 30 minutes with a 20W wired charger so it's the same old, same old.The, on the other hand, is expected to receive a 4W bump in charging speed, bringing wired fast charging to 24W, which is pretty close to the. Wireless charging will be present on both devices, with MagSafe reserved for the iPhone, and 12W wireless charging support expected on theThe expected battery sizes for both phones are as follows: Theis expected to get a slightly bigger battery than its predecessor, clocking in at 4,485 mAh. Theretains the same battery size (Apple doesn't list battery capacities but we can deduce from the usage hours that it's the same cell) as its predecessor, the iPhone 14