The best Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases you can get right now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
After months and months of leaks and rumors, the Pixel 8 series is finally official! Google unveiled the flagship duo on October 4, and even though we kind of knew most of the specs and features, the event was still exciting.
We're sure many people will pull the trigger on Google's latest and greatest smartphones, but with glass phones comes great responsibility (if we're to paraphrase the old saying). Today we're going to focus on protection, as your new Pixel deserves to be cushioned in a nice case. In this article, you'll find the best Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases neatly arranged in several categories, such as the best Pixel 8 clear cases, the best Pixel 8 rugged cases, stylish and leather options, etc. Let's begin.
Not so fast, there's a pressing question that deserves to be answered before we begin.
The short answer is no. Even though the devices look similar, the dimensions are different, and you won't get a perfect fit if you try to slap your old Pixel 7 case on the Pixel 8. You could try to fit a Pixel 8 Pro inside a Pixel 7 Pro case, but we advise against it. Even though the screen size of both phones is similar, chances are the old case won't fit, and you might even damage your new phone.
Will Pixel 7 series cases fit Pixel 8 phones?
Pixel 8 series cases at a glance:
- Google Pixel 8 series official cases
- Google Pixel 8 series clear cases
- Google Pixel 8 series slim cases
- Google Pixel 8 series rugged cases
Google Pixel 8 official cases
Google official Pixel 8 series cases
Google offers its own Pixel cases, available in a vibrant array of colors. These cases are crafted using eco-friendly materials, with 30% recycled plastics used for the entire case and 75% recycled plastics for the polycarbonate shell, along with 100% recycled aluminum for the buttons.
These cases not only safeguard your new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro effectively but also keep the color statement intact. What's even more, they offer even more color options than the three color variants of the phones themselves. You can get the Charcoal Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro case for the moment, but other colors are on the way, including Bay, Coral, Mint, and Porcelain.
Google Pixel 8 series clear cases
Clear cases allow the phone's original design to shine through. In the case of the Pixel 8 series, we have a slew of very cool and trendy colors, and you don't want to hide them. Clear cases are also slim and lightweight, adding minimal bulk to the Pixel family, and this is especially important if you aim for the most compact form factor available. So, here's our selection of the best Pixel 8 clear cases available right now.
OtterBox - Symmetry Series Hard Shell for Google Pixel 8 - Clear
Otterbox symmetry Pixel 8 series cases"
OtterBox is a well-known and respected brand in the smartphone case universe, and for good reason. The Symmetry Clear case for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is a typical example of the company's approach to safeguarding your phone. This case features the DROP+ protection rating (3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)), while keeping the bulk and weight low.
The raised lips and edges around the camera help to protect the most vulnerable part of your Pixel 8, the screen, and the camera. These cases might not be the cheapest ones but for sure they're one of the best Pixel 8 clear cases available.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Pixel 8 Case
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Pixel 8 Case
Spigen is one of those companies, offering great and quality products at amazing prices. The Korean accessory maker has been on the market for many years, and picking a Spigen case for your Pixel is a safe (and cheap) bet. The Ultra Hybrid model is a unique take at the clear case equation - it's very tough, made from hard polycarbonate and soft TPU - but at the same time it's crystal-clear.
It comes with all the bells and whistles of your regular Spigen case - the Air Cushion technology (basically tiny airbags in the corners of the case), raised edges, and a blue resin infused to preserve the clarity of the case and showcase your Pixel 8 original color. Last but not least, the price will put a smile on your face.
Google Pixel 8 series slim cases
Phones are pretty big and bulky nowadays. Gone are the days of the sub 5 inch displays and now we have devices that weigh north of 200 grams. The best way to protect your phone and keep the weight and bulk at bay is to opt for a slim case. Granted, these don't offer the same level of protection as a dedicated rugged case, but they'll get the job done in style. These are the best Pixel 8 slim cases available at the moment.
Speck - ImpactHero Slim Case for Google Pixel 8
Speck - ImpactHero Slim Case for Google Pixel 8
Remember when we told you that slim cases are not as protective as many rugged models. Well, there are exceptions. Meet ImpactHero Slim, where sleek style meets durability. This super slim Pixel 8 case keeps your phone light while making sure it's protected at the same time. It's got a special soft-touch coating for ultimate comfort, and here's another cool part - it's made from up to 50% recycled material.
The Speck ImpactHero Slim case is slim enough for wireless charging and tough enough to handle whatever life throws at it. Last but not least, there's a Microban coating that fights off 99% of those nasty stain and odor-causing germs, so you've got a cleaner case all around.
Caseology Nano Pop Silicone Pixel 8 Case
Caseology Nano Pop Silicone Pixel 8 Case
The Caseology Nano Pop Silicone Pixel 8 Case is another take at the slim and lightweight silicone case without sacrificing much in terms of protection. This case offers military-grade protection (dropped 26 times from 48") while keeping things very slim, and also stylish with its two-tone design.
This silicone case comes with raised edges around the screen and the camera bar to offer an extra level of protection, and it's also wireless charging compatible. And finally, it doesn't cost an arm and a leg.
Google Pixel 8 series rugged cases
We can talk about hybrid or slim cases all day but the best way to protect your Pixel 8 is to opt for a specially designed rugged case. These might not look pretty but they offer unprecedented protection and sometimes this beats pretty. When your new $1000 phone is on the line, better be safe than sorry. Here are the best Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro rugged cases available.
OtterBox Google Pixel 8 Pro Defender Series Case
OtterBox Google Pixel 8 Pro Defender Series Case
The OtterBox Defender cases are the go-to option for keeping your smartphone safe. They've got the whole package – Drop+ certification (four times the drops compared to the military standard MIL-STD-810G 516.6), antimicrobial coating, port covers, even a belt holster/kickstand – you name it.
These Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases feature a tough, multi-layered design and a mix of materials for maximum protection – a tough PC outer shell, a soft inner frame made of thermo-poly-urethane, and a big, sturdy top frame to keep your phone locked and loaded, and your screen safe and sound.
Spigen Tough Armor Designed for Pixel 8 series
Spigen Tough Armor Designed for Pixel 8 series
Spigen, a seasoned player in the smartphone protection industry, needs no introduction. The Tough Armor case model is widely acclaimed as one of the best budget-friendly choices for safeguarding your phone, and this case is now available for the newly-announced Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The model features Spigen's patented multi-layer technology, combining TPU and Polycarbonate for a double dose of protection against drops and scratches.
You'll also find handy features like an integrated kickstand, raised edges, and the innovative AirCushion technology that acts as miniature airbags for your phone's corners. The Tough Armor Pixel 8 series case boasts military-grade toughness (MIL-STD 810G-516.6) and comes at a wallet-friendly price.
Conclusion
This is our definitive Pixel 8 series case pick. These phones are still hot from the smartphone oven, so expect many more cases to pop up into existence. Keep an eye on this article, as we'll add new entries (we expect leather cases to arrive pretty soon, adding some panage and style to the Pixel 8 family).
