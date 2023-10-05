The best Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases you can get right now

Pixel 8

Pixel 8

Pixel 8

Pixel 8

Pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon now and get the Pixel Watch 2 as a gift The Pixel 8 Pro is available for pre-order at Amazon. The smartphone has one of the brightest screens and most impressive cameras. While the pre-order campaign lasts, you get the Pixel Watch 2 as a gift with your Pixel 8 Pro purchase. $350 off (26%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon Google Pixel 8: pre-order at Amazon today and get the Pixel Buds Pro as a gift The Google Pixel 8 can now be pre-ordered at Amazon. Right now, the phone comes with an awesome gift - the Pixel Buds Pro. This deal lasts during the pre-order campaign only. $200 off (22%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon Pre-order the Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy and save up to $360 with a trade-in Complete your Google ecosystem with a new Google Pixel Watch 2. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $360 as a trade-in credit. Don't miss out. $360 off (90%) Trade-in $39 99 $399 99 Pre-order at BestBuy





Also Read:





Clear cases allow the phone's original design to shine through. In the case of the Pixel 8 series, we have a slew of very cool and trendy colors, and you don't want to hide them. Clear cases are also slim and lightweight, adding minimal bulk to the Pixel family, and this is especially important if you aim for the most compact form factor available. So, here's our selection of the best Pixel 8 clear cases available right now.





OtterBox - Symmetry Series Hard Shell for Google Pixel 8 - Clear









OtterBox is a well-known and respected brand in the smartphone case universe, and for good reason. The Symmetry Clear case for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is a typical example of the company's approach to safeguarding your phone. This case features the DROP+ protection rating (3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)), while keeping the bulk and weight low.





The raised lips and edges around the camera help to protect the most vulnerable part of your Pixel 8 , the screen, and the camera. These cases might not be the cheapest ones but for sure they're one of the best Pixel 8 clear cases available.

OtterBox - Symmetry Series Hard Shell for Google Pixel 8 Pro - Clear You don't need to compromise between a stylish case and a protective one. The Symmetry Series for the Google Pixel 8 Pro is a clear, protective case that lets your style shine through. It ensures all your phone's buttons, features, and functions work seamlessly. $49 99 Buy at BestBuy OtterBox - Symmetry Series Hard Shell for Google Pixel 8 - Clear You don't have to make a trade-off between protection and style. The Symmetry Series for the Google Pixel 8 Pro is a clear and protective case that beautifully showcases your personal style. It ensures that all of your phone's buttons, features, and functions work perfectly. $49 99 Buy at BestBuy





Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Pixel 8 Case









Spigen is one of those companies, offering great and quality products at amazing prices. The Korean accessory maker has been on the market for many years, and picking a Spigen case for your Pixel is a safe (and cheap) bet. The Ultra Hybrid model is a unique take at the clear case equation - it's very tough, made from hard polycarbonate and soft TPU - but at the same time it's crystal-clear.





It comes with all the bells and whistles of your regular Spigen case - the Air Cushion technology (basically tiny airbags in the corners of the case), raised edges, and a blue resin infused to preserve the clarity of the case and showcase your Pixel 8 original color. Last but not least, the price will put a smile on your face. It comes with all the bells and whistles of your regular Spigen case - the Air Cushion technology (basically tiny airbags in the corners of the case), raised edges, and a blue resin infused to preserve the clarity of the case and showcase youroriginal color. Last but not least, the price will put a smile on your face.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Pixel 8 Crystal Clear Air Cushion Technology offers Military-grade protection, infused with blue resin to improve clarity, at an affordable price Buy at Amazon Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Pixel 8 Pro Crystal Clear Made from a blend of PC and TPU for durability Infused with blue resin for long-lasting clarity Military-grade drop protection via Air Cushion Technology Raised edges for screen and camera protection Buy at Amazon





Google Pixel 8 series slim cases





Phones are pretty big and bulky nowadays. Gone are the days of the sub 5 inch displays and now we have devices that weigh north of 200 grams. The best way to protect your phone and keep the weight and bulk at bay is to opt for a slim case. Granted, these don't offer the same level of protection as a dedicated rugged case, but they'll get the job done in style. These are the best Pixel 8 slim cases available at the moment.





Speck - ImpactHero Slim Case for Google Pixel 8









Remember when we told you that slim cases are not as protective as many rugged models. Well, there are exceptions. Meet ImpactHero Slim, where sleek style meets durability. This super slim Pixel 8 case keeps your phone light while making sure it's protected at the same time. It's got a special soft-touch coating for ultimate comfort, and here's another cool part - it's made from up to 50% recycled material.





The Speck ImpactHero Slim case is slim enough for wireless charging and tough enough to handle whatever life throws at it. Last but not least, there's a Microban coating that fights off 99% of those nasty stain and odor-causing germs, so you've got a cleaner case all around.

Speck - ImpactHero Slim Case for Google Pixel 8 - Black A single-layer slim design adds minimal bulk to the phone, Microban anti-microbial coating fights 99% of the odor-causing germs. Made with 50% recycled materials. $19 99 Buy at BestBuy Speck - ImpactHero Slim Case for Google Pixel 8 Pro - Black Slim, lightweight, with Microban anti-microbial coating, durable and affordable. $19 99 Buy at BestBuy





Caseology Nano Pop Silicone Pixel 8 Case









The Caseology Nano Pop Silicone Pixel 8 Case is another take at the slim and lightweight silicone case without sacrificing much in terms of protection. This case offers military-grade protection (dropped 26 times from 48") while keeping things very slim, and also stylish with its two-tone design.





This silicone case comes with raised edges around the screen and the camera bar to offer an extra level of protection, and it's also wireless charging compatible. And finally, it doesn't cost an arm and a leg.

Caseology Nano Pop Google Pixel 8 Pro Silicone Case This silicone case provides a comfortable grip, ensuring your pockets stay free from lint and dust. Its vibrant two-tone colors and camera ring design give it a dynamic and fun appearance. Supports wireless charging and is compatible with screen protectors Buy at Amazon Caseology Nano Pop Silicone Google Pixel 8 case Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible, Stylish and bold two-tone design Buy at Amazon





Google Pixel 8 series rugged cases





We can talk about hybrid or slim cases all day but the best way to protect your Pixel 8 is to opt for a specially designed rugged case. These might not look pretty but they offer unprecedented protection and sometimes this beats pretty. When your new $1000 phone is on the line, better be safe than sorry. Here are the best Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro rugged cases available.





OtterBox Google Pixel 8 Pro Defender Series Case









The OtterBox Defender cases are the go-to option for keeping your smartphone safe. They've got the whole package – Drop+ certification (four times the drops compared to the military standard MIL-STD-810G 516.6), antimicrobial coating, port covers, even a belt holster/kickstand – you name it.



These Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases feature a tough, multi-layered design and a mix of materials for maximum protection – a tough PC outer shell, a soft inner frame made of thermo-poly-urethane, and a big, sturdy top frame to keep your phone locked and loaded, and your screen safe and sound.

OtterBox Google Pixel 8 Pro Defender Series Case Tested to survive 4X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6), Multi-layer defense, Made of 50% recycled plastic Buy at Amazon OtterBox Google Pixel 8 Defender Series Case - BABY BLUE JEANS Tested to survive 4X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6), Multi-layer defense, Made of 50% recycled plastic Buy at Amazon





Spigen Tough Armor Designed for Pixel 8 series









Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro . The model features Spigen's patented multi-layer technology, combining TPU and Polycarbonate for a double dose of protection against drops and scratches.



You'll also find handy features like an integrated kickstand, raised edges, and the innovative AirCushion technology that acts as miniature airbags for your phone's corners. The Tough Armor Pixel 8 series case boasts military-grade toughness (MIL-STD 810G-516.6) and comes at a wallet-friendly price. Spigen, a seasoned player in the smartphone protection industry, needs no introduction. The Tough Armor case model is widely acclaimed as one of the best budget-friendly choices for safeguarding your phone, and this case is now available for the newly-announcedand. The model features Spigen's patented multi-layer technology, combining TPU and Polycarbonate for a double dose of protection against drops and scratches.You'll also find handy features like an integrated kickstand, raised edges, and the innovative AirCushion technology that acts as miniature airbags for your phone's corners. The Tough Armorseries case boasts military-grade toughness (MIL-STD 810G-516.6) and comes at a wallet-friendly price.

Spigen Tough Armor Designed for Pixel 8 Pro Made from PC, TPU, and Impact Foam for durability Military-grade via Extreme Protection Tech Built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing Raised edges for screen and camera protection Buy at Amazon Spigen Tough Armor Designed for Pixel 8 Made from PC, TPU, and Impact Foam for durability Military-grade via Extreme Protection Tech Built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing Raised edges for screen and camera protection Buy at Amazon





Conclusion





This is our definitive Pixel 8 series case pick. These phones are still hot from the smartphone oven, so expect many more cases to pop up into existence. Keep an eye on this article, as we'll add new entries (we expect leather cases to arrive pretty soon, adding some panage and style to the Pixel 8 family).



