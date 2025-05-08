Pixel 8 survives four days submerged in a hot tub cooking at 113 degrees Fahrenheit

Pixel 8 owner took four days off as is typical in the country for the holiday. He was so drunk that he lost his phone on the first day of the holiday. With the help of his work buddies, the unfortunate device owner searched high and low for his missing Pixel 8 but came up empty. You might say that a Pixel 8 owner living in Poland was in a bit of hot water recently. More precisely, it was his phone that was in the hot water. Celebrating the "May Holiday" at an airbnb, theowner took four days off as is typical in the country for the holiday. He was so drunk that he lost his phone on the first day of the holiday. With the help of his work buddies, the unfortunate device owner searched high and low for his missingbut came up empty.





On the fifth day, the Pixel owner was surprised to have received a video from the owner of the airbnb where the team stayed during the holiday. The video showed the airbnb's hot tub getting cleaned up with a net, and inside the net was the missing Pixel 8 . It was determined that the handset had spent four days in the hot tub soaking in hot water that reached a temperature of 45 degrees Celsius or 113 degrees Fahrenheit.





Just the other day, the package containing the Pixel 8 was received by the pessimistic phone owner who didn't expect his phone to work.Would you? Nonetheless, he plugged the unit into the charger and was surprised to find that the phone worked right away. The impressed device owner says that he will never buy another phone again that is not a Pixel.





Interestingly, another Pixel owner responded to the original post by noting that he and his brother both own the Pixel 8, and his brother's handset just died while it was simply sitting in his pocket. The Pixel 8 carries an IP rating of 68 which means that it is impervious to dust. It can also withstand being submerged in fresh water to a depth of 1.5 meters (nearly five feet) for as long as thirty minutes.









- Pixel 8 owner writing on Reddit





As with any phone model, individual units are going to respond differently. For example, a former Pixel 7 owner wrote to say that his phone did not survive "a dunk in the sink." Even worse, a Pixel 9 Pro XL unit couldn't survive being put down in a steamy bathroom.





When it comes to the water resistance of any smartphone, keep in mind "YMMV" (Your mileage may vary).

