Pixel 8 survives four days submerged in a hot tub cooking at 113 degrees Fahrenheit
A Pixel 8 unit finds itself in hot water as it is submerged in a hot tub for four days and survives.
You might say that a Pixel 8 owner living in Poland was in a bit of hot water recently. More precisely, it was his phone that was in the hot water. Celebrating the "May Holiday" at an airbnb, the Pixel 8 owner took four days off as is typical in the country for the holiday. He was so drunk that he lost his phone on the first day of the holiday. With the help of his work buddies, the unfortunate device owner searched high and low for his missing Pixel 8 but came up empty.
On the fifth day, the Pixel owner was surprised to have received a video from the owner of the airbnb where the team stayed during the holiday. The video showed the airbnb's hot tub getting cleaned up with a net, and inside the net was the missing Pixel 8. It was determined that the handset had spent four days in the hot tub soaking in hot water that reached a temperature of 45 degrees Celsius or 113 degrees Fahrenheit.
Just the other day, the package containing the Pixel 8 was received by the pessimistic phone owner who didn't expect his phone to work.Would you? Nonetheless, he plugged the unit into the charger and was surprised to find that the phone worked right away. The impressed device owner says that he will never buy another phone again that is not a Pixel.
The moment a Pixel 8 was turned on after spending four days submerged in a hot tub at 113 degrees Fahrenheit. | Image Credit-Reddit subscriber Intrepid-Ad3513
Interestingly, another Pixel owner responded to the original post by noting that he and his brother both own the Pixel 8, and his brother's handset just died while it was simply sitting in his pocket. The Pixel 8 carries an IP rating of 68 which means that it is impervious to dust. It can also withstand being submerged in fresh water to a depth of 1.5 meters (nearly five feet) for as long as thirty minutes.
"Make sure to rinse the phone under distilled water to get rid of any dried-up chlorine residue and then put it into a box with silica gel balls to absorb any excess water. This is what I've done with my Pixel 8 after I dropped it into a pool. My only luck was its IP68 rating and being only half a year old, so its seal was still fresh.
-Pixel 8 owner writing on Reddit
As with any phone model, individual units are going to respond differently. For example, a former Pixel 7 owner wrote to say that his phone did not survive "a dunk in the sink." Even worse, a Pixel 9 Pro XL unit couldn't survive being put down in a steamy bathroom.
When it comes to the water resistance of any smartphone, keep in mind "YMMV" (Your mileage may vary).
