Still relevant Pixel 8 receives a poetic discount on Amazon

Pixel 8 128GB: Save $111 on Amazon! $111 off (16%) A third party seller on Amazon is offering a sweet $111 discount on the 128GB version of the Pixel 8 in Hazel. This allows you to get one for just under $588. The phone still packs a punch and is worth every penny. Act fast and save while you can! Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Pixel 8

Sure, the current discount isn't on par with the $201 markdown the phone saw back in April , but it still lets you save quite the sum on a still-relevant handset. So we believe it's worth taking advantage of.Boasting Google 's speedy Tensor G3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, our friend here can handle demanding tasks and games with ease, even though the Tensor platform isn't famous for its raw power.What it's famous for is its AI-powered magic tricks and insanely good image processing capabilities. That’s why the 50MP main camera and 10.5MP selfie snapper on deck take gorgeous photos with deep colors, allowing you to take every moment in stunning quality.You'll then be able to relive those moments on the beautiful 6.2-inch OLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and HDR support that delivers incredible visuals. Meanwhile, the 4,575mAh battery will ensure you have power for the whole day without worrying about needing to bring a charger with you.So, yeah! Themay be an older-gen device, but it still brings a lot to the table, especially at its current price on Amazon. That's why we encourage you to act fast and get one for less than usual with this deal now!