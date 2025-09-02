Your next iPhone might be built by robots – and Apple may have made that mandatory
Apple is reportedly pushing automation across its entire supply chain.
Apparently, Apple is accelerating the rollout of automation and the use of robots in its manufacturing supply chain, according to a report from DigiTimes.
Unnamed sources are cited to say that Apple is requiring automation as a standard prerequisite for awarding manufacturing contracts to its partners. Apparently, this is part of efforts to minimize labor dependency. This could also help with stabilizing product quality across different facilities, and also help with costs.
Suppliers may already be feeling the cost of Apple's new push for automation. Setting up robotic systems requires significant spending, and the switch has reportedly disrupted operations for some companies, cutting into their profits.
At the same time, Apple is still helping suppliers meet its environmental goals. The company wants its entire supply chain to be carbon neutral by 2030 and is providing support for energy-efficient equipment and sustainable materials.
Apple's broader aim with robotics is to make production more consistent and less vulnerable to issues like labor shortages, political tensions, and the difficulty of keeping quality steady when manufacturing is spread across different countries.
This automation mandate reportedly includes all major products from Apple, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches. Apple is said to expect suppliers to fund their own automation upgrades and not rely on the Cupertino giant for that.
This, if true, is different from Apple's previous approach, where the company invested in tooling and machinery for manufacturers so they could meet its quality expectations.
I think that using more robots will probably make Apple's products more reliable, but it also feels a bit unfair that suppliers have to pay for everything themselves. Apple is one of the richest companies in the world, so maybe it should help out more instead of putting all the pressure on its partners.
