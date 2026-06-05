Not just the iPhone – your Apple Watch can now track storms like a pro
I'm singing in the rain, but not in the thunderstorm.
These little gadgets are getting more and more useful. | Image by PhoneArena
The Apple Watch now supports one of the most powerful weather apps on the market – Storm Radar.
The Weather Channel-created Storm Radar is also available on iPhones and iPads, but the expansion to the Apple Watch is great news for those who love Apple's smartwatches.
Storm Radar is chock-full of data and alerts with a focus on hyperlocal weather events. For example, there are numerous weather alerts, like if lightning strikes and thunderstorms occur nearby.
The new version of Storm Radar also offers an AI weather presenter – this one turns raw weather data into a detailed presentation.
Of course, you can communicate with the chatbot and ask your weather-related questions. If you just like to listen and not talk, you can enjoy the audio forecast like it's narrated by a news presenter.
There are many personalization options to play around with.
For example, if you ask Storm Radar whether it's a good day to run today, you could get a suggestion that the best time to run is… tomorrow.
Other features include an enhanced storm alert from NOAA and the National Weather Service, a high-res single-site radar (with over 12 parameters on storm intensity) and more.
The app offers high-definition mosaic radar and an intuitive interface that lets users choose between a classic or enhanced Pro experience. It also features a highly customizable layout with calendar integration and reorderable widgets. Every tool leverages AI technology to deliver hyper-local, real-time data from the world's most accurate weather forecaster.
The season of thunderstorms is upon us, so Apple Watch owners can take advantage of Storm Radar.
The new, free Storm Radar app for Apple Watch brings highly customizable weather data directly to your wrist, allowing you to track forecasts, view conditions and add three unique complications to your watch face.
While the basic version is free on the App Store, premium features are available starting at $3.99/month or $19.99/year. Alternatively, a Weather Channel Premium Pro subscription will also unlock the app's full suite of premium tools.
The Weather Channel-created Storm Radar is also available on iPhones and iPads, but the expansion to the Apple Watch is great news for those who love Apple's smartwatches.
The new version
The app is also found on iPhones and iPads. | Image by Apple App Store
Storm Radar is chock-full of data and alerts with a focus on hyperlocal weather events. For example, there are numerous weather alerts, like if lightning strikes and thunderstorms occur nearby.
The new version of Storm Radar also offers an AI weather presenter – this one turns raw weather data into a detailed presentation.
Of course, you can communicate with the chatbot and ask your weather-related questions. If you just like to listen and not talk, you can enjoy the audio forecast like it's narrated by a news presenter.
Recommended For You
How often do you check weather on your phone?
You'll get advised
For example, if you ask Storm Radar whether it's a good day to run today, you could get a suggestion that the best time to run is… tomorrow.
Other features include an enhanced storm alert from NOAA and the National Weather Service, a high-res single-site radar (with over 12 parameters on storm intensity) and more.
The app offers high-definition mosaic radar and an intuitive interface that lets users choose between a classic or enhanced Pro experience. It also features a highly customizable layout with calendar integration and reorderable widgets. Every tool leverages AI technology to deliver hyper-local, real-time data from the world's most accurate weather forecaster.
What's it like on Apple Watch?
The season of thunderstorms is upon us, so Apple Watch owners can take advantage of Storm Radar.
The new, free Storm Radar app for Apple Watch brings highly customizable weather data directly to your wrist, allowing you to track forecasts, view conditions and add three unique complications to your watch face.
While the basic version is free on the App Store, premium features are available starting at $3.99/month or $19.99/year. Alternatively, a Weather Channel Premium Pro subscription will also unlock the app's full suite of premium tools.
It's on iOS
The Weather Channel's Storm Radar is on iOS for the moment, so Android users can't really take advantage of it.
Of course, rival smartwatches have plenty of their own weather weapons. Wear OS users rocking a Galaxy Watch or Pixel Watch can get similar hyper-local tracking and animated storm maps through dedicated apps like MyRadar.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: