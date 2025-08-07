You might have to wait until 2026 for the OLED MacBook Pro – but the upgrade sounds massive
Apple’s long-rumored OLED MacBook Pro is reportedly on track for a 2026 launch.
Apple is said to launch its first MacBook Pro models with OLED displays towards the end of 2026, according to a new report about the supply of OLED panels coming from South Korea.
Reportedly, Samsung Display may be the only supplier of OLED panels for these new MacBook Pro models. This is said to be due to Samsung's heavy investment in Gen 8.6 OLED production lines.
Because of Samsung's investment, it is said that the South Korea-based tech giant can easily meet Apple's demand next year for these OLED MacBook panels.
The rumor about MacBook Pro models with OLED displays isn't new, and we've already heard several reports on it. Most sources agree on the 2026 timeframe for the first models of this kind. It's expected that the first MacBooks with OLED displays will indeed be the more expensive Pro-branded ones. Following that, Apple may equip the MacBook Air with an OLED panel as well.
This switch to OLED may come together with the MacBook Pro's first major redesign since 2021. Reportedly, the Cupertino giant is focusing on making the laptop as thin as possible (without compromising on battery life).
Other rumors claim the OLED MacBook Pro may have a pill-shaped or hole-punch cutout instead of a notch, but this rumor is far from confirmed at this point.
The current M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max-powered MacBook Pro models were introduced back in October 2024 and released the following month. Meanwhile, there are rumors that there may not be an M5-powered MacBook Pro lineup this year, which could mean that it could come in 2026. If so, the OLED ones may come in 2027.
In my opinion, an OLED MacBook Pro sounds amazing. I've always loved how OLED screens look on phones, so seeing that kind of display on a MacBook would be a huge upgrade. The deeper blacks and better contrast could make everything feel more premium.
Reportedly, Samsung Display may be the only supplier of OLED panels for these new MacBook Pro models. This is said to be due to Samsung's heavy investment in Gen 8.6 OLED production lines.
Basically, Gen 8.6 lines use larger glass substrates that are great for laptop and monitor panels. These lines also offer technology for low power consumption and can be scaled easily, which reduces manufacturing costs.
Because of Samsung's investment, it is said that the South Korea-based tech giant can easily meet Apple's demand next year for these OLED MacBook panels.
The rumor about MacBook Pro models with OLED displays isn't new, and we've already heard several reports on it. Most sources agree on the 2026 timeframe for the first models of this kind. It's expected that the first MacBooks with OLED displays will indeed be the more expensive Pro-branded ones. Following that, Apple may equip the MacBook Air with an OLED panel as well.
The upgrade from mini-LED to OLED will be noticeable to MacBook Pro users. The laptop will be able to have a brighter screen, deeper blacks with higher contrast, and other enhancements. On top of it, OLED panels have improved power efficiency, which should ensure longer battery life for the MacBook Pro.
This switch to OLED may come together with the MacBook Pro's first major redesign since 2021. Reportedly, the Cupertino giant is focusing on making the laptop as thin as possible (without compromising on battery life).
Other rumors claim the OLED MacBook Pro may have a pill-shaped or hole-punch cutout instead of a notch, but this rumor is far from confirmed at this point.
The current M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max-powered MacBook Pro models were introduced back in October 2024 and released the following month. Meanwhile, there are rumors that there may not be an M5-powered MacBook Pro lineup this year, which could mean that it could come in 2026. If so, the OLED ones may come in 2027.
In my opinion, an OLED MacBook Pro sounds amazing. I've always loved how OLED screens look on phones, so seeing that kind of display on a MacBook would be a huge upgrade. The deeper blacks and better contrast could make everything feel more premium.
Recommended Stories
If Apple can also make the MacBook thinner without hurting battery life, that's a win. I'm curious to see if they really go for a pill-shaped cutout too – not sure how I feel about that yet. But overall, I'm excited. 2026 feels far away, but if the wait means a beautiful, better MacBook, I think it'll be worth it.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: