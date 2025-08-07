$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

You might have to wait until 2026 for the OLED MacBook Pro – but the upgrade sounds massive

Apple’s long-rumored OLED MacBook Pro is reportedly on track for a 2026 launch.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Laptops
You might have to wait until 2026 for the OLED MacBook Pro – but the upgrade sounds massive
Apple is said to launch its first MacBook Pro models with OLED displays towards the end of 2026, according to a new report about the supply of OLED panels coming from South Korea. 

Reportedly, Samsung Display may be the only supplier of OLED panels for these new MacBook Pro models. This is said to be due to Samsung's heavy investment in Gen 8.6 OLED production lines.

Basically, Gen 8.6 lines use larger glass substrates that are great for laptop and monitor panels. These lines also offer technology for low power consumption and can be scaled easily, which reduces manufacturing costs.  

Because of Samsung's investment, it is said that the South Korea-based tech giant can easily meet Apple's demand next year for these OLED MacBook panels. 

The rumor about MacBook Pro models with OLED displays isn't new, and we've already heard several reports on it. Most sources agree on the 2026 timeframe for the first models of this kind. It's expected that the first MacBooks with OLED displays will indeed be the more expensive Pro-branded ones. Following that, Apple may equip the MacBook Air with an OLED panel as well. 

The upgrade from mini-LED to OLED will be noticeable to MacBook Pro users. The laptop will be able to have a brighter screen, deeper blacks with higher contrast, and other enhancements. On top of it, OLED panels have improved power efficiency, which should ensure longer battery life for the MacBook Pro. 

Would you wait until 2026 for a MacBook Pro with OLED?

Vote View Result

This switch to OLED may come together with the MacBook Pro's first major redesign since 2021. Reportedly, the Cupertino giant is focusing on making the laptop as thin as possible (without compromising on battery life). 

Other rumors claim the OLED MacBook Pro may have a pill-shaped or hole-punch cutout instead of a notch, but this rumor is far from confirmed at this point. 

The current M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max-powered MacBook Pro models were introduced back in October 2024 and released the following month. Meanwhile, there are rumors that there may not be an M5-powered MacBook Pro lineup this year, which could mean that it could come in 2026. If so, the OLED ones may come in 2027. 

In my opinion, an OLED MacBook Pro sounds amazing. I've always loved how OLED screens look on phones, so seeing that kind of display on a MacBook would be a huge upgrade. The deeper blacks and better contrast could make everything feel more premium.

Recommended Stories
If Apple can also make the MacBook thinner without hurting battery life, that's a win. I'm curious to see if they really go for a pill-shaped cutout too – not sure how I feel about that yet. But overall, I'm excited. 2026 feels far away, but if the wait means a beautiful, better MacBook, I think it'll be worth it.

50% Off Unlimited

Get 12 months of Mint Mobile for just $15/mo


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 3

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 8

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
The global tablet market is booming again, but not thanks to Apple or Samsung
The global tablet market is booming again, but not thanks to Apple or Samsung

Latest News

Yes, the redesign is bad. But have you tried using Android Auto without it crashing?
Yes, the redesign is bad. But have you tried using Android Auto without it crashing?
Apple is reportedly losing top AI researchers as and rivals are circling
Apple is reportedly losing top AI researchers as and rivals are circling
Now is the best time to try Mint Mobile: 50% off on Unlimited!
Now is the best time to try Mint Mobile: 50% off on Unlimited!
A trusted leaker just revealed when you'll get One UI 8 beta on your Galaxy S24 and S23
A trusted leaker just revealed when you'll get One UI 8 beta on your Galaxy S24 and S23
Pixel 10 release date: when to expect and what to know
Pixel 10 release date: when to expect and what to know
JBL PartyBox Stage 320 packs 240W of power, has its own light show, and is now more affordable
JBL PartyBox Stage 320 packs 240W of power, has its own light show, and is now more affordable
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless