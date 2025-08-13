You could have a payment waiting – Apple Watch battery settlement is hitting accounts now
If you owned an Apple Watch Series 1, 2, or 3 with a swollen battery, your prepaid Mastercard payment from Apple’s $20 million settlement may have just arrived.
Apple Watch users based in the U.S., who have signed up to receive a payment from an Apple lawsuit settlement over swollen batteries, are now starting to receive their money.
The lawsuit was filed back in 2021. Apple agreed to pay a $20 million settlement in January of this year, probably to avoid further legal fees. Users who had the Apple Watch Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 had until April 10 of this year to submit claims, and anyone who had reported a battery swelling issue to Apple was automatically eligible for a payment.
The plaintiffs were seeking general, special, incidental, statutory, punitive, and consequential damages, on top of the costs for replacing their Apple Watches. Apple has agreed to the settlement but is still denying any wrongdoing and that the Apple Watches had issues.
I personally think it's good that affected users are finally getting some compensation. The amounts might be small, but at least Apple is acknowledging the issue and helping people who have had problems with their watches. It's a fair way to close the matter without dragging it out longer.
Payments are made in the form of a prepaid Mastercard. Users receive an email about the "Smith et.al v Apple Inc Settlement" and it includes a prepaid card in it, which is your payment. Don't expect a huge sum, though, as these lawsuits rarely make you rich. One user has reported on Reddit having received a little bit over $25.
The lawsuit claimed that early Apple Watch models had a design defect with their battery and displays. Basically, battery swelling puts pressure on the Apple Watch face, thus causing the display to detach from the case.
The plaintiffs said that this led to failures in the operation of the watch (which is totally valid) and injuries from the razor-sharp edges of broken screens. The lawsuit accused the Cupertino tech giant of being aware of the defect and still selling the affected Apple Watch models.
Apple Watch Series 1, 2, and 3 were affected. | Image Credit - Apple
