You could have a payment waiting – Apple Watch battery settlement is hitting accounts now

If you owned an Apple Watch Series 1, 2, or 3 with a swollen battery, your prepaid Mastercard payment from Apple’s $20 million settlement may have just arrived.

Apple Watch users based in the U.S., who have signed up to receive a payment from an Apple lawsuit settlement over swollen batteries, are now starting to receive their money

The lawsuit was filed back in 2021. Apple agreed to pay a $20 million settlement in January of this year, probably to avoid further legal fees. Users who had the Apple Watch Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 had until April 10 of this year to submit claims, and anyone who had reported a battery swelling issue to Apple was automatically eligible for a payment. 

Payments are made in the form of a prepaid Mastercard. Users receive an email about the "Smith et.al v Apple Inc Settlement" and it includes a prepaid card in it, which is your payment. Don't expect a huge sum, though, as these lawsuits rarely make you rich. One user has reported on Reddit having received a little bit over $25. 

The lawsuit claimed that early Apple Watch models had a design defect with their battery and displays. Basically, battery swelling puts pressure on the Apple Watch face, thus causing the display to detach from the case. 

Did you have an Apple Watch affected by the battery swelling issue?

The plaintiffs said that this led to failures in the operation of the watch (which is totally valid) and injuries from the razor-sharp edges of broken screens. The lawsuit accused the Cupertino tech giant of being aware of the defect and still selling the affected Apple Watch models. 

Apple Watch Series 1, 2, and 3 were affected. | Image Credit - Apple - You could have a payment waiting – Apple Watch battery settlement is hitting accounts now
Apple Watch Series 1, 2, and 3 were affected. | Image Credit - Apple

The plaintiffs were seeking general, special, incidental, statutory, punitive, and consequential damages, on top of the costs for replacing their Apple Watches. Apple has agreed to the settlement but is still denying any wrongdoing and that the Apple Watches had issues.

I personally think it's good that affected users are finally getting some compensation. The amounts might be small, but at least Apple is acknowledging the issue and helping people who have had problems with their watches. It's a fair way to close the matter without dragging it out longer.

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
