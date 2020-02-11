Xiaomi and Oppo confirm plans to attend MWC as scheduled, unlike LG and Sony
Oppo has no plans to cancel anytime soon
In a statement earlier today, Oppo confirmed that it plans to attend MWC in Barcelona remain unchanged. The company says the safety of its employees is a top priority and has now committed to following all of the GSMA’s guidelines in addition to several other preventative measures.
Oppo says its press conference venue, meeting room, MWC booth, shuttle transportation, and all showcased devices will be disinfected periodically. All staff and participants will also have their temperature taken before any event and required to use hand sanitizer.
Xiaomi wants to showcase new products in Barcelona
Xiaomi published a very similar statement which reiterated plans to attend MWC and showcase its latest smartphones and smart devices. It also noted the importance of the health and safety of employees, partners, and press members.
The company says it will guarantee all employees traveling from China show no symptoms and have been out of the country for at least 14 days before their arrival in Barcelona. This protocol also applies to all senior executives scheduled to take part in activities or meetings.
In addition to following the official GSMA guidance, Xiaomi will also disinfect its exhibition booth and products on a “frequent basis.” All staff present in the booth will be from local offices around Europe, although these will also be monitored over the course of 14 days prior to MWC.
5 Comments
4. cokicig143
Posts: 8; Member since: 5 min ago
posted on 2 min ago 0
2. danny_a2005
Posts: 373; Member since: Oct 06, 2011
posted on 32 min ago 0
3. Subie
Posts: 2463; Member since: Aug 01, 2015
posted on 23 min ago 1
5. meanestgenius
Posts: 23025; Member since: May 28, 2014
posted on 1 min ago 0
1. LaurenHuxley
Posts: 9; Member since: 38 min ago
posted on 33 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):