Xiaomi and Oppo confirm plans to attend MWC as scheduled, unlike LG and Sony

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 11, 2020, 6:11 AM
Xiaomi and Oppo confirm plans to attend MWC as scheduled, unlike LG and Sony
Some of the biggest names in tech have recently pulled out of this year’s Mobile World Congress over coronavirus fears. However, two of the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturers have today revealed they have no plans to follow suit.

Oppo has no plans to cancel anytime soon


In a statement earlier today, Oppo confirmed that it plans to attend MWC in Barcelona remain unchanged. The company says the safety of its employees is a top priority and has now committed to following all of the GSMA’s guidelines in addition to several other preventative measures.

These include obligatory self-isolation for all employees traveling from China in Barcelona for 14 days before the event. Oppo staff will be required to conduct a health condition report daily during this period and throughout MWC itself.

Oppo says its press conference venue, meeting room, MWC booth, shuttle transportation, and all showcased devices will be disinfected periodically. All staff and participants will also have their temperature taken before any event and required to use hand sanitizer.

Lastly, Oppo will provide masks to employees and the public.

Xiaomi wants to showcase new products in Barcelona


Xiaomi published a very similar statement which reiterated plans to attend MWC and showcase its latest smartphones and smart devices. It also noted the importance of the health and safety of employees, partners, and press members.

The company says it will guarantee all employees traveling from China show no symptoms and have been out of the country for at least 14 days before their arrival in Barcelona. This protocol also applies to all senior executives scheduled to take part in activities or meetings.

In addition to following the official GSMA guidance, Xiaomi will also disinfect its exhibition booth and products on a “frequent basis.” All staff present in the booth will be from local offices around Europe, although these will also be monitored over the course of 14 days prior to MWC.

5 Comments

cokicig143
Reply

4. cokicig143

Posts: 8; Member since: 5 min ago

posted on 2 min ago

danny_a2005
Reply

2. danny_a2005

Posts: 373; Member since: Oct 06, 2011

Just as I thought. Japanese and Chinese cultures are different. Chinese since they are billions and billions don't care about their employees health or lifes. While Japanese culture is the complete opposite. It's funny cause the virus was originated in China. And they are the first attending

posted on 32 min ago

Subie
Reply

3. Subie

Posts: 2463; Member since: Aug 01, 2015

Multiple Chinese vendors have canceled their plans to attend. And unless you can verify that there will be no Japanese vendors of any kind at MWC 2020 then your comment is assumptive. It's also racist!

posted on 23 min ago

meanestgenius
Reply

5. meanestgenius

Posts: 23025; Member since: May 28, 2014

There are so many racist on this site that it's ridiculous. And so many of them are racist agaisnt POC and Asians. It's horrible.

posted on 1 min ago

LaurenHuxley
Reply

1. LaurenHuxley

Posts: 9; Member since: 38 min ago

posted on 33 min ago

