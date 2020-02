LG and ZTE will skip MWC 2020 over coronavirus concerns

Given the situation, LG said it will reveal its new products at separate events that will be announced in the coming months.Meanwhile, VentureBeat reports that ZTE decided to cancel some of its MWC 2020 press events as well, including the Axon 10s Pro announcement and its 5G-related event scheduled for February 25. It's unclear whether or not ZTE will skip MWC 2020 entirely or it will keep its booth at the exhibition.The GSM Association (GSMA), on the other hand, announced that MWC 2020 will still happen between February 24-27, but that it will continue to monitor and assess the impact of the coronavirus on the events held at the trade fair.Also, GSMA confirmed that it has already implemented measures to help mitigate the spread of the virus, so it expects the impact on this specific event to be minimal.