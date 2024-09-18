Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Xiaomi's new patent reveals what its future tri-fold smartphone might look like

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xiaomi
Xiaomi logo showcased on a wall.
Foldable phones have become a familiar sight, with nearly every Android smartphone maker offering at least one in its lineup. So, it makes sense that a new form factor is starting to emerge: the tri-fold smartphone. Huawei has already launched the first model, and more companies are expected to jump on board. There were rumors that another Chinese tech giant, Xiaomi, is developing its own version, and now we've even gotten a glimpse of what it might look like.

This might be the design for Xiaomi's first tri-foldable smartphone


A recent report shows that Xiaomi's new application with the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has unveiled the design of what could be its upcoming tri-fold smartphone. This type of phone features three folding segments, allowing it to fold twice. As a result, it can unfold into a significantly larger display, similar to a tablet.


This is how Xiaomi’s first tri-foldable could look like.

Keep in mind that this is just a design patent for now, so the final phone might look quite different when it actually launches. However, based on the images we've seen, the Xiaomi tri-fold phone might feature a horizontal camera bar with three sensors on the top of the back panel, and it appears to be quite thin when unfolded.

The rumored Xiaomi device could belong to the Mix lineup, and we might catch a glimpse of the phone, or at least a prototype, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in March 2025. In fact, during the same event, the Chinese tech giant is also expected to unveil its next flagship, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, globally.

I think it's smart for Xiaomi to explore a tri-foldable, especially with the competition for tri-fold smartphones heating up. As I mentioned, Huawei has already launched its Mate XT, and plenty of reports indicate that other companies are also developing their own models.

Not too long ago, Tecno, a Chinese smartphone maker, unveiled a concept for the Phantom Ultimate 2 device. A recent rumor suggests Honor is also working on a tri-fold smartphone that's only 10 mm thick when folded. Additionally, Samsung is reportedly developing its own Galaxy tri-fold smartphone.

So, with so many companies setting their sights on this innovative form factor, especially after Huawei's successful launch, we'll likely see a wave of new brands soon jumping into the tri-fold game, too.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)

Latest News

Infinix Zero Flip key specs leaked ahead of official reveal
Infinix Zero Flip key specs leaked ahead of official reveal
One of Apple's mobile application processors is being built in the U.S. by TSMC
One of Apple's mobile application processors is being built in the U.S. by TSMC
This upcoming Samsung phone will get 6 major Android OS updates
This upcoming Samsung phone will get 6 major Android OS updates
The affordable Moto G Power 5G 2023 is still true budget delight, selling for under $200 on Amazon
The affordable Moto G Power 5G 2023 is still true budget delight, selling for under $200 on Amazon
ChatGPT creator forms an “independent” safety board with the power to pause AI models
ChatGPT creator forms an “independent” safety board with the power to pause AI models
AT&T pays minor fine to resolve long-running data breach investigation
AT&T pays minor fine to resolve long-running data breach investigation
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless