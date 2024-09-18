Xiaomi's new patent reveals what its future tri-fold smartphone might look like
Foldable phones have become a familiar sight, with nearly every Android smartphone maker offering at least one in its lineup. So, it makes sense that a new form factor is starting to emerge: the tri-fold smartphone. Huawei has already launched the first model, and more companies are expected to jump on board. There were rumors that another Chinese tech giant, Xiaomi, is developing its own version, and now we've even gotten a glimpse of what it might look like.
A recent report shows that Xiaomi's new application with the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has unveiled the design of what could be its upcoming tri-fold smartphone. This type of phone features three folding segments, allowing it to fold twice. As a result, it can unfold into a significantly larger display, similar to a tablet.
I think it's smart for Xiaomi to explore a tri-foldable, especially with the competition for tri-fold smartphones heating up. As I mentioned, Huawei has already launched its Mate XT, and plenty of reports indicate that other companies are also developing their own models.
So, with so many companies setting their sights on this innovative form factor, especially after Huawei's successful launch, we'll likely see a wave of new brands soon jumping into the tri-fold game, too.
This might be the design for Xiaomi's first tri-foldable smartphone
This is how Xiaomi’s first tri-foldable could look like.
Keep in mind that this is just a design patent for now, so the final phone might look quite different when it actually launches. However, based on the images we've seen, the Xiaomi tri-fold phone might feature a horizontal camera bar with three sensors on the top of the back panel, and it appears to be quite thin when unfolded.
The rumored Xiaomi device could belong to the Mix lineup, and we might catch a glimpse of the phone, or at least a prototype, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in March 2025. In fact, during the same event, the Chinese tech giant is also expected to unveil its next flagship, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, globally.
Not too long ago, Tecno, a Chinese smartphone maker, unveiled a concept for the Phantom Ultimate 2 device. A recent rumor suggests Honor is also working on a tri-fold smartphone that's only 10 mm thick when folded. Additionally, Samsung is reportedly developing its own Galaxy tri-fold smartphone.
