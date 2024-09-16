A tri-foldable smartphone that will be just 10 mm thick might be on its way
Tri-foldable phones are no longer just a futuristic idea – Huawei has officially launched the world's first device of this kind, the Mate XT. However, it looks like Huawei might not be flying solo in this innovative space for long; another Chinese smartphone manufacturer is reportedly working on its own tri-foldable device, and it could be incredibly slim.
A recent rumor hints that Honor is developing a tri-fold smartphone that measures just 10 mm thick when folded. Honor has been at the forefront of innovative designs in the foldable smartphone space, with the recently announced Honor Magic V3 holding the title of the world's thinnest and lightest book-style foldable. So, it wouldn't be too shocking if this latest rumor about a tri-fold device turns out to be spot on.
So, while Honor's tri-foldable device isn't expected to hit the market just yet, it seems the company is working on it. Xiaomi is also said to be developing its own tri-fold smartphone, and even Samsung is rumored to work on a tri-fold Galaxy phone. With more companies setting their sights on this innovative form factor, especially after Huawei's successful launch, we'll likely see a wave of new brands soon jumping into the tri-fold game.
Slimmer tri-foldable phones could be on the way
Honor aiming to 1cm total thickness of their tri-folder pic.twitter.com/QUBViMlh5H— Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) September 13, 2024
I mean if anyone can create a tri-fold smartphone that is that much slimmer than Huawei's, it is likely Honor. The Huawei Mate XT measures 12.8 mm when folded, so an Honor device at just 10 mm is set to be sleeker. However, Honor may not be the only player in the game in crafting ultra-thin tri-foldable phones.
Recently, Tecno, another Chinese smartphone maker, unveiled its concept for the tri-fold Phantom Ultimate 2, boasting a slim profile at just 11 mm thick when folded. For a bit of comparison, the newly released Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold measure 12.1 mm and 10.5 mm, respectively, when folded. I think it's exciting to see how competition in the tri-fold market pushes for thinner designs.
Tecno’s tri-fold concept smartphone. | Image credit – Tecno
