Galaxy A27 is spotted on GSMA IMEI listing — but key details are still missing
The next budget option from Samsung is slowly taking shape.
Galaxy A26 for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
While rumors about the upcoming Galaxy A37 and A57 have been flying around for some time, the Galaxy A27 doesn't get the same treatment. The first tips indicating the A27 was in the works surfaced back in November last year, with no follow-up for months.
Some might have been wondering whether the device is actually in the works. Now, a new leak puts all confusion to rest.
A GSMA IMEI database confirms the Galaxy A27
X tipster Erencan Yılmaz has shared a supposed IMEI listing of the upcoming Galaxy A27. While the leak doesn't give any concrete spec details, it does share the model numbers. Internationally, the model might be known as SM-A276B/DS, while the US variant should be SM-A276U.
I looked up any certification details that may already be available online for these model numbers, and yet, there are none. Neither has a Geekbench 6 listing appeared online, suggesting the Galaxy A27 is still shrouded in mystery.
In other news, the Galaxy A37 and A57 are almost here
Renders of the Galaxy A37 and A57. | Image by Android Headlines
While those who wait for the Galaxy A27 will have to wait (quite) a bit to get any details about the upcoming device, the Galaxy A37 and A57 appear to be almost here.
Recently, The Tech Outlook spotted a Google Console listing for both devices. We already know a lot about these options, too. Leaks have indicated the A37 will pack an Exynos 1480 chip, while the more premium option is reportedly featuring an Exynos 1680 SoC under the hood.
Both options are likely to come with Android 16 out of the box, as well as 45W charging support. By the looks of it, these devices are getting released much sooner than the Galaxy A27.
Do we really need the Galaxy A27?
With the Galaxy A37 and A57 probably getting released very soon, the Galaxy A27 looks like the weird third wheel. Samsung's dense portfolio with A-Series devices, "Fan Edition" models, and flagship options is, frankly, getting a bit crowded.
To succeed, the Galaxy A27 will have to find a way to truly stand out, be it with a surprisingly affordable price or an eye-popping spec sheet. But for now, one has to wonder: is the Galaxy A27 truly necessary?
