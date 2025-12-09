Wisconsin may be the first state to try banning VPNs – and it's stirring controversy

Wisconsin lawmakers targeting VPN use to protect children

A.B. 105/ S.B. 130 is a bill that aims to help protect children online. It's related to age verification, and would require websites that show content that could be seen as "sexual" to implement an age verification system and block your access if you're using a VPN.





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Additionally, the bill expands the definition of content that could be deemed harmful to minors. Potentially, stuff like depictions and discussions of human anatomy, sexuality, and reproduction could also be included under the harmful content banner.





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VPN: how it works and could such a law help

So what could happen instead is that certain websites may stop working in Wisconsin or block all VPN users. Which, obviously, is far from ideal.





Do you use a VPN to protect your privacy online? Yes, always 59.56% Sometimes 32% No, never 8.44% Vote 225 Votes

Maybe lawmakers are taking the wrong approach

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