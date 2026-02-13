It's time to upgrade to Windows 11 without hesitation, as it's finally getting the most requested Windows 10 feature
The best Windows 10 feature is finally coming to Windows 11.
Illuminated logo of Microsoft at a tech show. | Image by PhoneArena
It's already been a few months since Microsoft officially ended Windows 10 support. While Windows 11 is better than its predecessor in various areas, there's one particular feature that users really miss in the latest OS—the ability to move the taskbar. However, a recent report indicates that Microsoft has finally listened to the huge demand for this feature and is going to make it available in Windows 11 soon.
It could come very soon
If you are someone who is just switching from Windows 10 to Windows 11, the first difference you will notice is that you don't have the option to move the taskbar. It's fixed at the bottom of the screen, and you can't move it to the right, left, or top of the desktop. Talking about this change, one of the Microsoft officials mentioned that the development team believed there wasn't enough demand for this feature, and as a result, it was decided not to offer it in Windows 11.
However, in reality, the situation is entirely different. In the Microsoft Feedback Hub, users have given one of the highest numbers of upvotes to the suggestion of reintroducing the ability to move the taskbar to different sides of the desktop. The situation is similar on online forums like Reddit, where users who have just switched to Windows 11 are looking for unofficial ways to move their taskbar.
Fortunately, there won't be a need to use any such third-party application in the near future for this action, as Microsoft is reportedly working on adding the option to position the taskbar on different sides of the desktop. In addition to this, the tech giant is also planning to give you the option to configure how much space the taskbar takes up on the screen. If everything goes according to plan, this ability will be added to Windows 11 sometime in the summer of this year.
Will you upgrade to Windows 11 after the addition of this feature?
It could attract more users to Windows 11
Start menu of Windows 11. | Image by Microsoft
I have been a Microsoft customer since 2008 and have tried all the Windows operating systems that the company has released since then. In my almost 18 years of experience using Windows, I can say without any hesitation that Windows 10 is one of the best versions released by Microsoft to date. You can imagine the popularity of Windows 10 by looking at recent data that indicates that more than 36% of Windows users are still using Windows 10, even after its support has ended.
Honestly, I was really missing the ability to move the taskbar on my Windows 11 PC. Because of this, I downloaded a third-party application called StartAllBack that allows changing the taskbar location. However, now that this feature is likely to be officially added to the OS, I won't have to rely on this app anymore. Furthermore, the introduction of this feature could help the Redmond giant attract more customers to Windows 11, especially those who were not upgrading to the latest OS because of the unavailability of this feature.
