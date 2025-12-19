Here's why Windows 11 won't let you relocate the taskbar like Windows 10 did

It wasn't a priority behavior





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Recommended For You In 2022, Microsoft held an AMA session on YouTube , during which one of the questions was about when Windows 11 would get the ability to move the taskbar to different locations. Tali Roth, who was the product manager at Windows at the time, addressed this question by first clarifying that the Windows 11 taskbar was built from scratch rather than simply being copied from the previous Windows version. Since the Windows 10 taskbar offered plenty of features, the team decided to take a data-driven approach, first adding those features to the Windows 11 taskbar that were used by most Windows 10 users.





A few other features, such as drag-and-drop support, were scheduled to be added to the taskbar later. The remaining Windows 10 taskbar features were considered not very demanding. As a result, the development team decided not to include them. Unfortunately, the ability to relocate the taskbar also fell into this latter category.



Tali Roth further said that the engineering required to introduce this feature is too extensive for something with such low demand. Interestingly, the option to move the taskbar has the highest number of upvotes on the Microsoft Feedback Hub when you search for the keyword "taskbar." A large number of Windows users are even asking about this feature on online forums like Reddit . This makes me wonder what data Microsoft actually looked at that led them to believe there isn't much demand for this behavior.

The taskbar's recent updates tell a completely different story









Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Not providing the option to relocate the taskbar due to low demand suggests that Microsoft wants to cater to the majority of its users. However, a few of its recent taskbar changes tell a completely different story. In a recent preview build available to users enrolled in the Windows Dev and Beta channels, the company reportedly introduced the Ask Copilot bar on the taskbar. The sad part is that it replaces the legacy Windows Search, which has been part of the Windows ecosystem for decades.



The Redmond giant is also looking to introduce AI agents to the taskbar that can perform actions on your behalf with the help of AI. For instance, you could ask it to research a particular topic in the background while you're working on something else on your computer. In essence, Microsoft is trying to bring several AI-driven features to the taskbar, which the majority of Windows users, including myself, never asked for.





Which Windows 10 features do you miss in Windows 11? Windows 10 context menu. 54.55% Live tiles. 21.21% Cortana. 6.06% Timeline. 6.06% Something else? Please specify in the comments. 12.12% Vote 33 Votes

Bring back the old taskbar







Windows 11 does come with many new features , but the availability of interesting options like relocating the taskbar is one of the many reasons why I think Windows 10 is better than Windows 11. Fortunately, there are plenty of third-party tools, such as StartAllBack and Start11 , that let you change the taskbar's location on Windows 11. I personally have StartAllBack installed on my computer, which not only allows me to move the taskbar anywhere I want but also offers many other features, such as changing the taskbar's visual style, adjusting icon sizes, margins, and more.

Still, I would prefer Microsoft to offer this behavior by default. The 24,309 upvotes to bring back this ability on the Feedback Hub app definitely indicate that there's a huge demand, and it's now up to Microsoft to listen to this feedback and make changes to the Windows 11 code to reintroduce this feature.

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