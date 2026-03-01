Garmin's premium Forerunner 570 is down to its best price in months
One of the best watches for runners is now enjoying a surprisingly good discount.
This is one of the best promos I've seen in months. | Image by Garmin
Did you know that one of Garmin's most advanced Forerunner models is now sporting a super-rare discount? Now you do! Possibly for a limited time, you can grab the Forerunner 970 with a Whitestone case and a yellow case for $100 off its original price at Amazon.
Sure, that doesn't exactly make the model super affordable. After all, we're talking a $750 timepiece — that's nearly as much as the Pixel 10. But the truth is that Amazon has brought the price to a slightly lower price only once. In other words, you can now get it at its best price in months.
The Forerunner 970 features a fantastic AMOLED touchscreen while retaining the button controls, giving you more versatility than standard Wear OS options. Of course, since it's also designed for runners, this option boasts some special features.
For instance, with Running Economy, you can understand how efficiently your body turns energy into performance while running. Another feature called Step Speed Loss estimates how much you're slowing down when your foot hits the ground during your routine.
Garmin models are known for delivering supremely accurate metrics, and this option is no different. You're getting excellent heart rate measurements, sleep insights, and more — leaving nothing in the dark.
Unlike many Garmin watches, this model features a built-in microphone. That means you can answer and manage phone calls directly from your wrist.
In addition, the Forerunner 570 features a battery life of up to 15 days in smartwatch mode. No joke — you can wear this bad boy for up to two weeks on a single charge. That's one of the best things about it!
Bottom line: the Forerunner 570 is expensive. But the truth is, it delivers excellent value for money, especially if you're a runner. Don't waste time and grab yours while Amazon's epic promo is still available.
